Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, August 9th to Saturday, August 16th, 2025.

Toke Makinwa Celebrates Motherhood, Says ‘My Season Is Here’

Media personality and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa on Wednesday shared an emotional testimony on Instagram, announcing that she has become a mother. A milestone she described as “the biggest project of my life and the highest calling ever.”

In a heartfelt post, Makinwa reflected on how her life had transformed in 2025, revealing that she had entered the year with…Read more

Burna Boy Marks 5th Anniversary Of ‘Twice As Tall’

Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as “Burna Boy”, has announced the celebration of the fifth anniversary of his Grammy-winning album, “Twice As Tall”, a project widely regarded as a milestone in African music.

Released on August 14, 2020, “Twice As Tall” propelled Burna Boy to new international heights, earning him the Grammy…Read more

Mercy Chinwo, Husband Welcome Second Child

Award-winning Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has taken to her social media page to announce the arrival of her second child with her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

In a heartfelt message of gratitude to God, the gospel singer on her Instagram page on Friday, expressed her joy, describing…Read more

Reminisce Announces Eighth Studio Album, 44

Legendary Nigerian singer and rapper, Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru, better known as “Reminisce”, has officially announced the release date of his forthcoming eighth studio album.

Taking to his social media page, the award-winning artist announced that his eighth studio album project will be…Read more

Simi Demands Justice For Emmanson’s Leaked Video

Nigerian music star, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known as Simi, has publicly demanded that the airport staff responsible for leaking a viral video of Ibom Air passenger, Comfort Emmanson, in an indecent state face legal consequences.

In a post shared via her Instagram story on Monday, Simi questioned why Emmanson was punished for her in-flight…Read more

Peller Cries Out Over N36m Tax From Lagos Govt

Popular TikTok creator Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has expressed frustration over what he describes as excessive taxation from the Lagos State Government.

Speaking during a recent livestream alongside Nigerian singer Peruzzi, Peller revealed that the Lagos State…Read more

Finally, Charly Boy Reacts To Renaming Of Iconic Bus Stop To ‘Olamide Baddo’

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as “Charly Boy”, has finally reacted to the renaming of the iconic “Charly Boy Bus Stop” in Gbagada, Lagos, now officially called the “Olamide Baddo Bus Stop” in honour of rapper Olamide.

In a lighthearted Instagram post, the 73-year-old singer, known as the self-styled “Area Fada,” shared a video of himself…Read more

Davido Supports My Dreams, Aspirations – Chioma

The wife of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, Chioma Rowland Adeleke, has applauded her husband’s support in actualising her dreams and aspirations.

Speaking in a recent interview with Noire TV, Chioma described Davido as caring and intentional about her…Read more

I Do White Men Only –Ka3na On Backlash Of Edited Davido’s Pre-Wedding Photo

Former BBNaija housemate Katrina Jones, better known as Ka3na, has responded to the criticism she faced after sharing a photoshopped image of herself in place of Chioma in Davido’s pre-wedding photos.

The reality TV star recently congratulated Davido and Chioma on their wedding, but sparked criticism when she…Read more

Tems Reveals Gender Bias In Nigerian Music Industry

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has opened up about the lack of respect women face in the country’s music scene.

Speaking in a recent interview with the BBC, Tems revealed that early in her career, she struggled to be…Read more

Always Wear Bra, Pants, Biodun Stephen Urges Ladies

Nollywood filmmaker, Biodun Stephen, has advised young women to always wear underwear when in public spaces. Her advice comes in response to a recent viral incident involving a female passenger on an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos.

On August 10, videos circulated online showing passenger Comfort Emmanson in a heated altercation with flight…Read more

Yahooboys Fund Many Nigerian Artistes, MI Abaga Claims

Veteran rapper, MI Abaga, has claimed that proceeds from internet fraud, popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo, fund a significant number of Nigerian artistes.

Speaking in a recent interview, MI said the link between the music industry and illicit funds is “an indictment” on…Read more

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Chief Kanran Dies At 70

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olusegun Akinremi, popularly known by his stage name Chief Kanran, has passed away at the age of 70.

The sad news was confirmed on Friday, August 15, by Nigerian film producer Seun Oloketuyi, who took to his Instagram…Read more

BBNaija S10: Ibifubara, Danboskid Speaks After Eviction

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Season 10 housemates, Ibifubara and Danboskid, who were evicted on Sunday, have expressed frustration over the circumstances surrounding their exit.

Speaking in separate interviews on Arise TV’s 360 Chats, the pair, evicted on the same night, revealed that factors…Read more

Davido Defends Ubi Franklin Amid Theft Allegations

Nigeria Afrobeat superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has thrown his full support behind his close associate and talent manager, Ubi Franklin, amid swirling accusations of luxury watch theft at the singer’s lavish white wedding in Miami over the weekend.

The controversy erupted on social media on Wednesday after a blog published a report suggesting that Franklin…Read more

Davido Speaks On Collaboration With Omah Lay, ‘With You’

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that “With You”, his smash-hit collaboration with Omah Lay, almost didn’t make it onto his latest album, 5Ive.

Speaking in an interview with ABC News, the Unavailable crooner admitted that he seriously considered cutting…Read more

BBNaija S10: Bright Morgan Gets Double Strike After Assaulting Faith

Big brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Bright Morgan has made history as the first housemate to receive a double strike, following a violent altercation with fellow contestant, Faith.

According to the show footage, the argument began over a cigarette and a lighter but quickly escalated as Bright punched…Read more

BBNaija S10: Sabrina Exits Show Over Health Issues

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Sabrina Idukpaye, has exited the reality show on Monday due to medical reasons; a development that came on the heels of Sunday’s live evictions.

Sabrina emotionally informed her fellow housemates that she must leave immediately for…Read more

VeryDarkMan Reacts To Death Prophecies By Prophets

Controversial social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has reacted to the prophecies of his death by prophets.

New Telegraph reports that two prophets from Nigeria and Ghana had given revelations about VeryDarkMan’s…Read more

Jide Awobona: Only Few Filmmakers Benefit From Govt’s Little Intervention In Nollywood

Talented Nollywood actor, Jide Awobona, is not an outsider to hard work and staying true to the craft. With a career that has spanned many years, Awobona has evolved over time from the screen and behind the scenes.

In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, he spoke about the realities of producing in Nollywood, his thoughts on staying…Read more