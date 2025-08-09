Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, August 2nd to Saturday, August 9th, 2025.

Davido, Chioma Jet To Miami For White Wedding

American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as “Davido” and his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke, have officially touched down in Miami, Florida, ahead of their highly anticipated white wedding, an event already generating massive buzz on social media.

In Instagram stories shared on Friday, August 8, Davido revealed their grand arrival, a private jet decorated…Read more

Wasiu Ayinde Apologises Over ValueJet Airport Row

Fuji music icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has apologised over the controversy involving him and the ValueJet crew at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on August 5, 2025.

Read more In a personally signed statement released on Friday, the veteran musician expressed regret for the incident…

Afrobeat Legend, ‘Fela Died Poor’ – Mádé Kuti Nigerian afrobeat multi-instrumentalist, Ọmọ́rìnmádé Aníkúlápó Kútì, professionally known as ‘Mádé Kuti‘, has made a shocking revelation about his grandfather and Afrobeat legend ‘Fela Anikulapo Kuti’. Speaking in a recent interview on the ‘Tea By Tae Podcast, Mádé Kuti claims that his grandfather, Fela Anikulapo Kuti…Read more ‘Your View’ Host, Morayo Resigns From TVC Communication The Managing Director of Television Continental (TVC) Entertainment and chief host of Your View, Morayo-Afolabi Brown, has officially resigned from TVC Communications after 12 years of service. Morayo’s resignation was announced in a press statement issued by Edward Akintara, TVC Manager, PR, Corporate…Read more Asake Extends Record As Artist With Most #1 Songs In Nigeria Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has officially extended his record as the artist with the most No.1 songs in Nigeria, continuing his unstoppable reign on the charts. His latest hit single, “Badman Gangsta” featuring French rapper Tiakola, has shot to the top of the TurnTable…Read more BBNaija Boring Without Me – Portable Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has expressed interest in joining the Big Brother Naija reality show while criticising the organisers for failing to include him. In a video shared via his Instagram story, Portable boasted about his fashion sense, street credibility, and…Read more

Evan Okoro Cries Out Over Alleged Death Threat From Husband Nollywood actress, Evan Okoro, has taken to her social media page to raise an alarm over alleged threats to her life from her husband, Chibuzor Erikefe, claiming he vowed to kill her if she attempts to leave their marriage. In a tearful video shared on Facebook, the actress described her situation as emotionally abusive, saying…Read more

Kate Henshaw Reacts To KWAM 1 Airport Scandal Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has strongly criticised the handling of the recent airport security breach involving Fuji legend King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, saw KWAM1…Read more Ayra Starr To Headline Afronation Festival 2025 In Dominican Republic Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, better known as ‘Ayra Starr‘ has been officially announced as one of the headliners for the Afronation Festival 2025, billed to hold in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from November 7 to 9, 2025. New Telegraph reports that the Mavin Records star will share the stage with American rapper, Sexy Redd and…Read more

Ship Wars, Schemers, Shock Moves: BBNaija Season 10 Is Unhinged

We’re barely two weeks into the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 10/10 season, and we need Biggie himself to press pause. The content is dropping faster than we can keep up, and the 29 housemates? All fighting for camera time like rent is due tomorrow, but Showmax has got us covered.

The fights are multilayered. The ships are messy. The love triangles have triangles of their own. If you missed…Read more

DJ Cuppy Finally Breaks Silence On Being Single At 33

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as “DJ Cuppy”, has sparked conversation online after sharing her feelings about being single at the age of 33, despite an impressive list of career and academic achievements.

The award-winning DJ and daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, took to her…Read more

Gunna Bids Farewell To YSL With ‘The Last Wun’

Atlanta rap star Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, professionally known as Gunna has officially released his highly anticipated album ‘The Last Wun’, marking his final project under his longtime record label, YSL Records.

The 25-track project comes loaded with star-studded collaborations, including Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Offset, and serves…Read more

JUST-IN: 13-Man AFRIMA Jury Arrives Lagos

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) on Thursday announced the arrival of its 13-man International Jury in Lagos State, Nigeria, for a week-long adjudication session to screen thousands of music entries submitted from across the continent and the diaspora.

This was contained in a press statement made available to New Telegraph by the music award, which noted…Read more

Finding Nina Premieres On Prime Video: A Poignant Tale Of Love, Memory, Rediscovery

Finding Nina, the newest film from Nigeria’s dynamic storytellers, premieres on Prime Video, offering a tender and visually stunning exploration of love, memory, and self-discovery through the lens of Northern Nigerian culture.

At the heart of this deeply emotional film is Jabir (JB), a celebrated travel photographer disconnected from his…Read more

‘Any Airline That Flies KWAM 1 Risks Losing Licence’- Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, issued a stern warning to all airlines operating in Nigeria, saying failure to comply with the no-fly ban on the popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, better known as K1 De Ultimate or KWAM 1, risks its operating licence being withdrawn.

Keyamo gave this warning following the detailed reports and video evidence submitted by aviation agencies…Read more

Shatta Wale Denies Fraud Involvement After US Car Requests

Award-winning dancehall artist and Ghanaian music superstar Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale, has publicly denied any involvement in a US-linked fraud case following the seizure of his luxury car by Ghanaian authorities.

New Telegraph gathered that the 2019 Lamborghini Urus, a bright yellow luxury vehicle, was taken into custody…Read more

BBNaija: Ka3na Shares Emotional Journey As Single Mom

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 5 housemate, Ka3na Jones, has opened up about the emotional and physical toll of single motherhood following the loss of her husband.

In an emotional message shared on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the reality…Read more

BBNaija S10: Kola Promises To Slow Down On Dede Chase

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Kola, has taken a few steps back in chasing his fellow housemate, Dede.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a few days ago, Kola professed his love to Dede, but she remains on a notion to remain friends, leaving all strings detached, making her romantic relationship…Read more

2027: Charly Boy Sends Strong Message To Politicians

Charly Boy Nigerian singer and television presenter, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as “

“Blood will flow,” predicted rigging in the forthcoming election, noting that any such… Read more Speaking in a recent interview with content creator Jay, Charly Boy, who said,Blood will flowpredicted rigging in the forthcoming election, noting that any such…

Ay Bangz Is A Force In Motion On ‘Chemical Reaction The Street’ Musical genre lines are becoming more blurred by artists today. Ay Bangz is a good example of this. Mixing R&B, afrofusion, and soul in the song, he creates fresh and emotional music that anyone can relate to. His latest two-part single, “Chemical Reaction / The Street”, talks about the tension between love and survival. Known for his introspective songwriting and genre-defying sound, the Nigerian-born…Read more