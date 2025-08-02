Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, July 26th to Saturday, August 2nd, 2025.

Rema Drops New Single ‘Kelebu’ And $10k Dance Challenge

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, is back, and he’s bringing the heat.

Fresh off his jaw-dropping performance at Wireless Festival in London, where he appeared as a surprise guest during…Read more

Sarina Wiegman Joins Burna Boy On Stage After England’s Euro 2025 Win

England’s Euro 2025 victory came with an extra dose of joy and rhythm. The Lionesses, led by Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman, celebrated their European Championship win in grand style at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday…Read more

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Becomes Highest-Grossing Country Tour In History

Music royalty ­Beyoncé has once again made history, this time with cowboy boots and record-breaking numbers.

The Cowboy Carter Tour, inspired by her genre-blending Cowboy Carter album, officially ended and has been crowned the highest-grossing country tour…Read more

Shaffy Bello Urges Women To Rethink Material Demands In Relationships

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello has shared bold advice to women on relationships and financial expectations from men.

In a recent episode of the Dear Ife Podcast, hosted by Ifedayo Agoro, Shaffy opened up about a growing issue she believes…Read more

I Took Creative Risk On My New Movie Project– Kemi Adetiba

Filmmaker Kemi Adetiba has expressed deep gratitude to her audience for the overwhelming support and positive reviews of her latest movie, “To Kill A Monkey (TKAM),” while revealing the emotional and creative risks she took to bring the project to life.

In a heartfelt statement, Adetiba said that she is still searching for the right words to fully convey her appreciation, describing…Read more

Blaqbonez Breaks Silence On Weight Loss

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has finally addressed concerns surrounding his sudden weight loss, and the reason is surprisingly relatable.

The rapper, born Emeka Akumefule, has sparked conversation online after fans noticed he looked much slimmer in…Read more

BBNaija S10: Kola Confesses Attraction To Dede

Big brother naija 10/10 is getting hotter each day as Kola Confesses Attraction to Dede, who, in return, reveals she’s in a serious relationship

“You are actually my type, that’s why I wanted to get to know you… I’m very much attracted to you. It’s Day 4, so…Read more

‘I’m Done With Dating Younger Men’- Shaffy Bello

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello, has candidly shared why she’s done with dating younger men, revealing that her outlook on love, relationships, and marriage has significantly evolved.

In a heartfelt conversation on the latest episode of “Dear Ife podcast” hosted by Ifedayo Agoro, the 54-year-old…Read more

BBNaija S10: Jason Jae Wins First HoH Game, Picks Doris As Companion

It’s official, the Head of House (HOH) crown for the very first week of Big Brother Naija Season 10 belongs to none other than Jason Jae!

The confident and strategic housemate outperformed his fellow contenders in an intense round of physical…Read more

BBNaija S10: Meet 11 Male Housemates

On Sunday night, the organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 tagged “10 Over 10” have unveiled its first batch of male housemates, adding new energy and strategy to the game.

After launching with 15 female contestants on Saturday, July 26, the show returned with a bang, featuring performances…Read more

BBNaija S10: ‘I Was Single In My Relationship’ – Danboskid

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Season 10, “10 Over 10” housemate Danboskid, on Sunday, revealed his relationship status during the unveiling of the reality TV show on Sunday night, July 27.

The Ekiti State-born actor claimed that he found out he was single on the 14th of February, adding that people had a…Read more

BBNaija S10: Imisi Speaks On Child Loss, Past Relationship

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10/10 housemate, Opeyemi Ayanwale, better known as Imisi, has revealed that she had a child but lost the baby after four months.

Speaking during a chat with fellow housemates on Saturday, the 23-year-old said she was always crying in…Read more

Tiwa Savage Announces Split From Manager, Mekka

Famous Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has taken to her social media page to announce she parted ways with her manager, Kemi “Mekka” Akunyili.

According to the mother of one, she is now working with a new manager, Vanessa Amadi, warning fans and show promoters…Read more

BBNaija S10: Ebuka Introduces Game-Changing New HoH Rules

The stakes just got higher in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 house as the host of the reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced a game-changing, dramatic twist to this season’s Head of House (HoH) game.

Speaking at the premiere of the new season, Ebuka revealed that the show’s highly competitive Head of House (HoH) format…Read more

BBNaija: Ebuka Channels Nollywood Classic In Bold Retro Look For Season 10 Premiere

Big Brother Naija Season 10 kicked off in grand style on Saturday night, July 26, and as expected, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made sure the spotlight found him first.

For the first launch night, the ever-dapper host stepped out in a throwback-inspired ensemble designed by ATAFO, channelling…Read more

BBNaija S10: Organisers Unveil New Biggie’s House

The organisers of the highly anticipated reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), have officially launched season 10 as they unveil a stunning new house for the show.

The newly unveiled house features bold colours, trendy interiors, and striking design, all crafted to spark drama, alliances, and…Read more

Onyeka Chigbo Shares Powerful Tips For New BBNaija Housemates

As the highly anticipated Big Brother Naija Season 10 kicks off tonight, former Season 9 finalist Onyeka Chigbo has shared powerful advice for the incoming housemates.

In a candid video that has since gone viral, Onyeka spoke about the importance of confidence, mental strength, and self…Read more

Reactions As Naira Marley Set To Headline Concert In Oworonshoki

Controversial street pop singer, Azeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley, is set to make a comeback to the music scene.

Naira Marley appeared to have taken a break following the backlash over the tragic death of his former record label signee…Read more

Olamide Immortalised As Lagos Renames Iconic Bus Stop In His Honour

Famous Nigerian rapper, Oladimeji Adedeji, better known as Olamide Baddo’s legacy has just hit another unforgettable milestone after he was named after a Lagos bus stop.

In a move that has excited fans across Nigeria, the famous “Charley Boy” Bus Stop in Bariga LCDA, Lagos, is being officially…Read more

Joyner Lucas Claps Back At Skepta With Diss Track

The transatlantic rap tensions are boiling over as Joyner Lucas unleashed another blistering diss track, “Round 2 K.O.”, aimed at the UK grime legend Skepta.

This new track is a direct response to Skepta’s recent release “Round 2”, intensifying the fiery UK vs. US lyrical feud…Read more