Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, July 19th to Saturday, July 26th, 2025.

Burna Boy Makes History As First Nigerian With Five Projects On Billboard 200

Burna Boy has officially made history as the first Nigerian artist to have five separate projects appear on the Billboard 200 album chart, further cementing his place as a global Afrobeats powerhouse.

His latest and 8th studio album, “No Sign of Weakness,” debuted at No. 200 on the chart after selling 8.8K…Read more

Tyla & Wizkid Deliver Fire Chemistry On New Album ‘Dynamite’

South African global breakout as Tyla teams up with Nigerian Afrobeats icon Wizkid for a brand new track titled “Dynamite,” and the chemistry between the two is already setting the internet on fire.

Read more The song, released today, blends Afrobeats with a dash of Amapiano, creating a sound that feels…

Portable Drags VeryDarkMan To Native Shrine Over Theft Allegations

Nigerian street-hop artist Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable, took a highly unexpected spiritual route in his ongoing feud with controversial social media activist Verydarkman.

In a new video making the rounds online, Portable is seen visiting a native shrine, reportedly to seek justice and protection amid rising allegations of tricycle…Read more

Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux Reveal Baby Bump

Social media is in full celebration mode as Nigerian fashion and lifestyle influencer Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Tanzanian music star Juma Jux, finally let the world in on their beautiful secret that they’re expecting their first child together!

“MOM & DAD ✨ BLESSED • GRATEFUL • THANKFUL” Priscilla captioned under…Read more

How Social Media Activity Influenced Don Jazzy’s Decision To Sign Ayra Starr

In a revealing segment on the Afrobeats Podcast, DJ Big N, Mavin Records’ in-house DJ, shed light on a key part of Don Jazzy‘s artist selection process their social media presence.

According to DJ Big N, before Don Jazzy considers signing anyone, he visits their Instagram page. If an artist doesn’t have at least 10 to 15 posts showcasing their…Read more

Asake Drops ‘Badman Gangsta’ Featuring Tiakola Ahead Of Upcoming Album

Asake is back and bolder than ever with a brand-new single titled ‘Badman Gangsta’, featuring French sensation Tiakola.

The song offers a glimpse into Asake’s evolving artistry and sets the tone for his forthcoming album Money….Read more

‘I Started Acting Before Pete Edochie’ -Yemi Solade Declares

Veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Solade has stirred conversations online after boldly claiming he started acting before legendary actor Pete Edochie.

Speaking during his appearance on the show Father’s Path with Tope, Solade reflected on his nearly five-decade-long…Read more

‘My Generation Of Nigerians Is The Dumbest’ – Tacha Akide

Tacha Akide, former Big Brother Naija star and outspoken media personality, has ignited heavy backlash and heated discussion online after branding her generation as “the dumbest and most cowardly.”

The statement came as she slammed the ongoing ‘Japa’ wave, the trend of young Nigerians migrating abroad…Read more

Tyler The Creator Sets To Drop Ninth Studio Album July 21

American rap artist and fashion icon, Tyler the Creator, will on Monday, July 21, officially release his ninth studio album, Don’t Tap the Glass.

Tyler the Creator made this announcement during his performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre, where he teased the project with…Read more

Kate Henshaw Celebrates Birthday With Touching Post

Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has taken to her social media page to celebrate her birthday on Saturday, July 19, with gratitude, grace, and joy.

Accompanied her post with a touching caption, the beloved actress and fitness enthusiast shared a…Read more

Oluwatosin Abejide: It’s Time Makeup’s Recognised As Legitimate Career

Founder and CEO of Rheevo Makeup Artistry, Oluwatosin Abejide, is a good example that one can be good in two careers, if only the belief is there. As a lawyer by training, she brilliantly graduated with 4.1 GPA. With that smashing result, scholars would have expected Oluwatosin to bury her nose in a book at any…Read more

Nollywood Actor, Njemanze Dies After Battle With Prostate Cancer

Veteran Nollywood actor, Tom Njemanze, has reportedly passed away following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. Njemanze’s death was confirmed on Saturday, July 19, by Nigerian filmmaker Stanley Ontop, who shared the news via his Instagram page.

According to the post, the veteran actor passed away on Friday, July 18, after months of struggling with …Read more

Ayra Starr: Why Wizkid Is Absolutely ‘Sick Of Me

Nigerian pop star, Ayra Starr, has opened up on her relationship with Grammy-winning singer Wizkid, describing him as a hilarious and supportive friend who’s often sick of her antics.

“WizKid is an amazing friend and an amazing person to be around, and I could learn so much from him. He’s hilarious and…Read more

Ini Edo Speaks On Relationship With Her Surrogate

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has shed light on the emotional and ethical dimensions of her surrogacy journey.

Speaking at the Meet Surrogate Mothers free IVF conference, Edo emphasised that her surrogate was far more than…Read more

I Don’t Have Capacity To Womanise – Timini Egbuson

Popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has debunked the notion that he’s a womaniser, stating that his packed schedule leaves him with no room for such a lifestyle.

Egbuson explained that his daily routine is heavily consumed by filming on…Read more

Jim Iyke’s Raw Birthday Message To Kate Henshaw Sparks Buzz

Nollywood star Jim Iyke has sparked online chatter with a bold, emotional birthday message to Kate Henshaw, blending deep affection with blunt honesty.

In a viral Instagram post, Jim began with a shocking phrase: “Fk you Kate… your wild boy loves you”. He explained this…Read more

Lege Miami Denies Being In Leaked ‘Soapy’ Video

Nollywood actor Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miami has broken his silence over the viral soapy video currently circulating online.

In a fiery response posted to Instagram and TikTok, he firmly denied involvement…Read more

‘Devil Urged Me To Jump Off A Cliff During 40-Day Fasting’ – Chidinma Ekile

Gospel singer Chidinma Ekile has recounted a powerful spiritual experience during a 40-day fasting and prayer retreat.

According to Chidinma, the voice was commanding and clear: “It was night…Read more

‘You’ve Seen The Light’- Charly Boy Commends Yul Edochie

Veteran activist and entertainer Charly Boy has publicly lauded actor Yul Edochie for switching his political stance and endorsing the idea that Nigeria’s next president should come from the South-East region.

Edochie recently shared a video declaring, “The next president of Nigeria should come from the…Read more

VeryDarkMan Mocks Gov. Okpebholo’s Leaked WAEC Results, Aim At Portable And Fufeyin

Controversial online activist Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as “VeryDarkMan” has unleashed a provocative diss track targeting Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, street-hop star Portable, and Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, in a video that’s now going viral.

In the track, VeryDarkMan mocks what he describes as leaked WAEC results showing…Read more