Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, July 12th to Saturday, July 19th, 2025.

UK Award Davido’s Album ‘Timeless’ Silver Certification

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has been awarded a Silver Certification in the United Kingdom (UK) for his album, “Timeless”.

The album broke multiple streaming records on Spotify Nigeria…Read more

TiKTok Removes 3.6m Videos In Nigeria For Safety

In a demonstration of its ongoing commitment to user safety, TikTok has removed more than 3.6 million videos from the platform in Nigeria between January and March 2025, a 50 per cent increase in removals over the previous quarter, for violating its Community Guidelines.

These figures were revealed in TikTok’s Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, underscoring…Read more

BBNaija Season 10: N150m Up For Grab

Organisers of Nigeria’s longest-running TV reality show, BBNaija, is back bigger and better. The show is expected to kick off Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27, respectively.

Organisers also revealed thatthe 2025 winner will take home a staggering…Read more

Purp Crowned Winner Of Nigerian Idol Season 10

After months of electrifying performances, emotional moments, and unforgettable vocal showdowns, the curtain has officially closed on Nigerian Idol Season 10, and Purp has emerged as the winner.

The grand finale, which aired live on Sunday night, saw Purp…Read more

Burna Boy’s ‘No Sign Of Weakness’ Album: A Bold Statement With Flaws

After seven years of global dominance, Burna boy , Grammy award-winning singer, returns with No Sign of Weakness, an album that tries to reaffirm his status as the African Giant, but subtly hints at a moment of creative fatigue.

The album, which spans a range of genres including Afrobeats, Dancehall…Read more

May Edochie’s Lawyer Withdraws Divorce Case Amid Fans’ Harassment

Emeka Ugwuonye, a legal counsel representing May Edochie in her divorce case against controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has officially announced his decision to withdraw from the proceedings.

New Telegraph reports that his decision to step down from the case stems…Read more

Burna Boy Apologises Over Afrobeats Comments

Nigerian Grammy award winner, Burna Boy, has apologised for downgrading Afrobeats and distancing himself from the genre.

New Telegraph recalls that Burna Boy sparked controversy in 2023…Read more

Jarvis Opens Up About Losing Herself In Her Relationship With Peller

Speaking during a TikTok live session with influencer Sandra Benede, Jarvis revealed she has taken part in content that clashes with her identity often at Peller’s insistence.

“Even before we post something online, I complain that I don’t like it, He will beg me and I’ll do it out of love,” she said…Read more

AY Speaks On Staying In Spotlight Despite Ageing

Nigerian comedian and actor, Richard Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY,attributes grace to his continued relevance in the entertainment industry despite the perception that fame inevitably fades with age.

In an Instagram post, AY addressed…Read more

Burna Boy: I’m Not Ready To Start A Family Yet

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, has revealed the challenge preventing him from settling down and starting a family.

Read more During a recent interview on The Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show, the 34-year-old…

Kiekie To Host Milestone 5th Edition Of Trendupp Awards

Renowned TV personality, digital powerhouse, and all-around entertainer, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as KieKie, is set to host the fifth edition of Trendupp Awards, marking her fourth consecutive year anchoring Africa’s pioneer awards for Influencers and Content Creators.

With a vibrant online presence that spans over 10 million followers, KieKie is…Read more

Andy Byron’s Coldplay Kiss-Cam Caught In Viral Scandal

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron found himself at the centre of a sizzling scandal after being caught on the Coldplay concert kiss-cam hugging his firm’s Chief HR Officer, Kristin Cabot, during Wednesday’s show in Boston.

The moment captured on absolute Jumbotron chaos spurred a…Read more

Nasboi Introduces ‘Friday Night’

Nasboi is back with the ultimate Friday feeling music, meant to set the weekend mood, ‘Friday Night’.

Read more Born Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji in Port Harcourt, Nasboi grew up…

Kaffy Marks 25th Anniversary With Wellness Event Foremost Nigerian dancer and wellness expert, Kafayat Shafau, known as Kaffy, has unveiled the structures behind her evolving brand in commemoration of her 25 years on stage. The creative entrepreneur signposted her coming of age with the… Read more

Soul E Baba Returns With New Single, Tomato Nigerian Afrobeat and King of Soul, Emmanuel Okose, better known as Soul E Baba, has made a celebrated comeback to the music scene after a long break with the release of a brand-new comeback single, ‘Tomato’. Once a dominant voice in the early 2000s with chart-topping hits such as…Read more Why I Enhanced My Body With BBL, Liposuction, By Temitope Solaja Nigerian actress, Temitope Solaja, has revealed why she underwent cosmetic surgeries, including a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), liposuction, and dental work. In a recent interview, the film star…Read more BBNaija’s Kim Oprah Shares Frustration Over Bold Advances From Men Reality TV star and media personality, Kim Oprah, has shared her frustration about the types of men who boldly approach her, despite not meeting her standards. Speaking during an appearance…Read more From Student To Guinness World Record Holder: Joshua Olusanya’s MUSON Journey When Joshua Olusanya popularly known as the Trumpet Influencer or BossBoss embarked on the bold challenge of playing the trumpet non-stop for over 25 hours, it wasn’t just a personal feat; it was a national milestone. Clocking in at 25 hours, 30 minutes, and 36 seconds, he not only defied expectations…Read more 31 Emerging Designers Take Centre Stage At 2025 FFA Epic Show Fashions Finest Africa officially drew the curtains of its two-day creative Epic Show to a remarkable close recently. Best fashion retailers The 2025 Epic show delivered on its promise to spotlight Africa’s boldest new…Read more Debola Israel-Bolarinwa: Embracing More Technology Means More Vulnerability Debola Israel-Bolarinwa is a dynamic and results-driven independent cybersecurity consultant with extensive experience in security projects, managing cyber risk. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE. Israel-Bolarinwa, who has worked as part of a government think-tank in the United Kingdom, explains why…Read more