Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, July 5th to Saturday, July 12th, 2025.

Burna Boy Releases Eighth Studio Album ‘No Sign Of Weakness’

Grammy-award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy is set to make a significant impact on the music industry with the release of his eighth studio album, “No Sign of Weakness.”

This highly anticipated project promises to be a landmark Afro-fusion album, showcasing…

Senegal Dumps Akon's $6bn Wakanda-Inspired City Project Senegal has cancelled Akon's $6 billion plan to build a futuristic "Akon City" on the country's Atlantic coast, after years of inaction and missed payments by the Senegalese-American singer, Bloomberg reports. The project, first announced in 2020, was…

VeryDarkMan Demands Probe Of Wunmi In Mohbad’s Death

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) on Sunday reignited public interest in the unresolved case surrounding the death of popular Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

In a series of social media posts and video investigations…

Mohbad: Coroner Court Recommends Prosecution Of Nurse

The Lagos State Coroner’s Court sitting in Ikorodu on Friday recommended the criminal prosecution of auxiliary nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe in connection with the death of popular Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad.

New Telegraph gathered that the Magistrate C.A. Shotobi, who delivered…

Justin Bieber Unveils Seventh Album

Canadian superstar Justin Bieber on Friday released his seventh album, “Swag”, just hours after sharing a sneak peek of it on social media.

Comprising 21 tracks totalling 54 minutes, the project marks…

DJ Cuppy Speaks As Suitors Compete For Her Attention

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey and daughter of Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that she is currently single, though not entirely off the dating scene.

In a candid moment captured at a private gathering with her sisters…

Rema Speaks On Motive Behind Rebranding

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, on Thursday clarified the motive for his rebranding in the build-up to the release of his sophomore album, 'HEIS,' last year. Speaking on the one-year anniversary of his sophomore album…

Fire Guts Iyabo Ojo's Office Nollywood actress and socialite, Iyabo Ojo' office was severely damaged by a fire outbreak. The unfortunate incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8. Sharing a video of the scene…

Tems Launches Programme To Empower Women In Music Award-winning singer, Tems, has announced the 'Leading Vibe Initiative,' a pioneering platform aimed at empowering young women in the music industry across Africa with plans for global expansion. According to Tems, the initiative…

Film Marketers Blacklisted Me For Rejecting Sexual Advances, Says Afolayan Nollywood actress, Moji Afolayan, has revealed how she was blacklisted by movie marketers for refusing their sexual advances. In a recent interview, the 57-year-old actress, who is the daughter…

Ara Receives Standing Ovation At Aso Rock In a historic display of cultural diplomacy and musical brilliance, Nigeria's Cultural Ambassador and globally acclaimed pioneer female talking drummer in Africa, Aralola Olamuyiwa, popularly known as Ara, captivated dignitaries with a powerful performance recently at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The event, held in honor of the visiting Vice President of Brazil…

Ruth Kadiri Speaks On Keeping Her Marriage Private

Nollywood actress and producer Ruth Kadiri has addressed speculation surrounding her marriage, saying she is not hiding her husband but simply choosing to keep their relationship private.

Speaking during an interview on Dear Ife, uploaded on YouTube on Saturday, Kadiri said…

Yetibae Wins Best Nollywood Actress In Diaspora, Set To Premiere New Movie

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Adeyemi, better known as Yetibae, has been awarded Best Nollywood Actress in the Diaspora at the Golden Stars Award ceremony held in Lekki, Lagos.

This recognition highlights her contributions to the Nigerian film industry…

Why I Decided To Pursue Career In Acting By Femi Adebayo

Nollywood actor and producer, Femi Adebayo, has opened up about the moment he decided to leave being a lawyer for acting.

In a recent interview, the renowned actor, who holds a Master's degree in law…

Azeezat Shorunmu: How I Lost My Voice On A Movie Set

Nollywood star, Azeezat Shorunmu, has revealed how her vocal cords were permanently damaged while on a movie set. In an interview, Shorunmu explained that the injury happened on set when she was forced to scream under extreme emotional strain.

The incident, according to her….

I Regrets Moving Abroad – Dotman

Nigerian singer and rapper, Oladotun Alade, popularly known as Dotman, has said he regrets ever relocating from Nigeria to the United States (US). The Star Life crooner, in an Instagram post, on Saturday, disclosed that, .…

'Babalaje,' Biopic Of Late Michael Koleosho, Set For Premiere Sept 2 Ultimate Communications, the production company behind acclaimed biopics such as Last Man Standing, Adedibu, and Awujale, has completed work on Babalaje, a biographical film on the late Chief Michael Koleosho, the Babalaje of Saki. The film chronicles Chief Koleosho's remarkable journey from…

Osaze's 'Ema/Udeh' Documentary Earns Two Int'l Film Festival Nominations Ema/Udeh: Ancient Healing Tattoo of the Esan People', a captivating documentary by Samuel Osaze, has earned international acclaim with nominations at the 2025 Windsor International Black Film Festival (WIBFF) and the inaugural Authentic Global Film Awards. The documentary explores the…

Meet Tommyphyll, Nigerian-born Artist Making Waves In Canadian Music Scene Nigerian-born recording artist and producer Tommyphyll is steadily rising as a notable voice in Canada's music scene, captivating audiences with his genre-defying sound and dynamic live performances. Based in Winnipeg, the multi-talented musician born Tomiwa Omolayo is…

Fraud Isn't The Only Option', Kenzy Urges Nigerian Youth In today's Nigeria, where economic challenges weigh heavily on daily life and opportunities often seem reserved for the privileged few, the conversation about survival has become more urgent than ever. For Ezike Uche Kelvin, better known by his stage name Kenzy, that…