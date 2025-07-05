Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, June 28th to Saturday, July 5th 2025.

Angélique Kidjo To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Beninese global music icon and multi-Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo has been announced as one of the recipients of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026, making her the first African artist in history to receive this distinction.

The announcement was made by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

Finally, Sam Larry Breaks Silence On Mohbad’s Death

Nigerian show promoter, Sam Larry, has finally addressed the allegations surrounding his involvement in the tragic demise of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In a recent interview with social media activist, VeryDarkMan

Rema: From Benin Streets To Paris Fashion Week

The world is talking about Nigeria’s Afrobeats prince, Rema’s debut at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.

Rema made an appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week for the 424 x Porsche show

2Face Speaks On His Failed Marriage With Annie

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, has finally opened up about his struggles in his marriage to his estranged wife, Annie Macaulay.

The singer gave a snippet while featuring in the upcoming episode of +234 Mzansi Podcast co-hosted

Diddy Denied Bail After Prostitution Conviction

Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail on Wednesday after a trial in which he was convicted on federal prostitution charges but found not guilty of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking crimes.

Judge Arun Subramanian declined to release the music mogul

Why I’m Revisiting Mohbad’s Case – VeryDarkMan

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has opened up about revisiting the Mohbad case and shedding new light on the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023

2Baba Apologises After Saying ‘Men Not Built For One Woman Sexually’

Ace Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has apologised following criticism that trailed his remarks suggesting that men are not biologically designed to be sexually exclusive to one woman.

During a recent appearance on the 234 Mzansi podcast hosted by Nedu Wazobia, the veteran musician addressed his separation.

M.I Abaga Admits Regret For Supporting APC

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, better known as M.I Abaga, has expressed regret over his decision to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2015 general elections.

In a recent dialogue on an episode of the Menismpodcast

Morgan Freeman Diagnosed With Fibromyalgia

Renowned American actor Morgan Freeman has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia. Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that is marked by widespread pain, fatigue.

Alleged Rape: NAPTIP Alerts Interpol, Place Speed Darlington On Watchlist

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Tuesday announced it has placed controversial entertainer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, on an international watchlist and alerted Interpol. This move follows the artist's repeated

Mr Ibu's Family Celebrates His One-Year Remembrance

The family of late Nollywood icon, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, on Sunday, paid a heartfelt tribute to him, one year after he was laid to rest. Sunday Telegraph recalls that the legendary actor passed away.

2Face Praises Annie Idibia, Says Children Remain His Top Priority

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, has opened up about his deep admiration for the mothers of his children, including his estranged wife, actress Annie Idibia Speaking in a recent interview with popular media personality Nedu Wazobia

Cynthia Morgan To Focus On Ministry

Cynthia Morgan has announced that she is taking a break from music to dedicate her time to ministry and her real estate business. The 33-year-old artist recently made headlines after

Cyberbullying: Angela Okorie Breaks Silence Amid Police Arrest

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has finally broken her silence amidst reports of her arrest over alleged cyberbullying of her colleague, Mercy Johnson. Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Angela was escorted

Kate Henshaw Slams Critics Age-Shaming Her

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has heavily criticised young Nigerians, particularly men, for age-shaming women who are out of their age, describing them as "Old". In a video shared on her social media page, Henshaw condemned

Frank Edoho Confirms End Of Second Marriage

Popular Nigerian TV host, Frank Edoho, has confirmed the end of his second marriage to Sandra Onyenuchenuya. Speaking in a recent episode of the 'Tea With Tay' podcast, Edoho revealed

Kayode Peters Passes Away In Canada

Renowned Nollywood actor and movie producer, Kayode Peters, has reportedly passed away in Canada. Instagram entertainment gossip blogger, Cutie Juls, announced this shocking development

BBNaija Reunion: Onyeka Rules Out Possibility Of Being Friends With Victoria

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 9 housemate, Onyeka, has ruled out the possibility of friendship with her colleague, Victoria, in the viral show. New Telegraph recalls that the duo had a bitter relationship due to

Davido Calls Out Fan With A Baby At His Concert

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has expressed disapproval after spotting a fan with a newborn baby during a recent performance in Umuahia, Abia State. With videos making it rounds on the internet, Davido

Cyberbullying: Mercy Johnson Files Petition Against Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has reportedly filed a petition against her colleague, Angela Okorie, over alleged cyberbullying. Saturday Telegraph recalls that Angela Okorie recently faced backlash over her comments about