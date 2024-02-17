Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, February 10 to February 16, 2024.

Lizzy Anjorin’s Husband, Others In Land Grabbing Scandal

The Magistrate Court in Oyingbo Ebute-Metta, Lagos State, has taken decisive action following allegations of land grabbing involving one Alhaji Sulaimon of Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa, and others.

The court has found the accused, Alhaji Sulaimon guilty of maliciously damaging properties owned…Read more

Mohbad’s Family Speaks On Threatening Late Singer’s Wife

The family of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has formally addressed the allegations of threats to the life of the late singer’s wife, Omowunmi, and…Read more

Yul Edochie: Being Born-Again Isn’t An Express Ticket To Heaven

Nollywood actor and Pastor, Yul Edochie has revealed what it means to be a Christian as he speaks on the right way to live as a true born-again.

Yul who spoke via his official Instagram page said being born again doesn’t…Read more

Afrobeats Full Of Talentless Musicians – Ruggedman

Nigerian rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Steven, better known as Ruggedman has opined that a lot of “talentless people” are hiding behind Afrobeats.

Ruggedman who spoke in an exclusive interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Ruggedman said, “When you ask me what Afrobeats is, I would say Afrobeats is what a lot of talentless…Read more

Finally, Bobrisky Breaks Silence On Being Gay

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has finally reacted to the allegation of asking comedian Bello Khabir out.

New Telegraph reports that Khabir had during his latest episode of The Esther Show podcast claimed that Bobrisky is gay and once…Read more

How APC Is Punishing Nigerians With Hunger – Charly Boy

Nigerian singer and human rights activist, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has taken to his social media page to allege that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government are punishing Nigerians with…Read more

AFCON Final: Daniel Regha Reacts To Super Eagles Defeat

Controversial social media critic, Daniel Regha has shared his two cents on Super Eagles‘ performance against Ivory Coast in the African Court of Nations (AFCON) final.

New Telegraph had on Sunday, February 11, the Super Eagles of Nigeria were unexpectedly defeated 2-1 by the Elephants of Ivory Coast 2023 AFCON final.

Reacting to the defeat, Daniel Regha heavily criticised the Super Eagles’…Read more

AFCON: Sarah Martins Blasts Yul Edochie Over Failed Prophecy

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has slammed her colleague, Yul Edochie, over a failed prophecy on the Super Eagles clash with Ivory Coast in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

New Telegraph reports that the Super Eagles lost the AFCON final 2-1 to the Elephants of Ivory Coast in a pulsating game on…Read more Odumodublvck Cautions Christian Youths Against Attacking Pastor Adeboye Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has strongly condemned the constant social media backlash directed at the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye. New Telegraph reports that Adeboye came under heavy fire on social media after he was reported to have said…Read more Portable’s Wife Speaks On Alleged Domestic Violence The wife of controversial Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, Bewaji has debunked rumours of domestic violence in her marriage. Bewaji’s disclaimer followed a viral photo on Monday night which captured Bewaji’s injured body and a series of social media chats alleging…Read more AFCON: Iwobi’s Only Crime Was Representing Nigeria, AY Replies Bullies Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has appealed to Nigerians to stop cyberbullying Super Eagles player, Alex Iwobi. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the ace comedian urged fans of Super Eagles to stop the cyberbullying towards Iwobi as…Read more Portable Knocks Seun Kuti Over Comment On Infidelity Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has criticized his senior colleague, Seun Kuti, over a recent comment on infidelity. New Telegraph had earlier reported that Seun, in a recent interview on the TVC programme ‘Your View’ alongside his wife, Yetunde, asserted that love…Read more Davido’s Aide Punches Fan Trying To Take Photo With Singer Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido’s aide has reportedly punched a fan for attempting to take a photo with the DMW boss In a video sighted by New Telegraph, it could be seen as the music star was spotted strolling with his entourage when the fan bumped…Read more Mike Bamiloye Warns Against Valentiine Celebration Renowned Nigerian gospel actor, televangelist and founder of the Mount Zion film production, Mike Bamiloye has warned people against celebrating Valentine’s Day irresponsibly. According to the clergyman, many people will willingly give up their fortunes and…Read more Timini Egbuson Speaks On Dating Nigerian Girls Abroad Famous Nigerian actor, Timini Egbuson has shared his dating experience between Nigerian girls living abroad and those living in Nigeria. Speaking in a recent episode of the Menisms podcast, Timini opined that dating Nigerian girls overseas is more…Read more Davido Reacts As Madrid Player Gift Him Rolex Wristwatch American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has shared his excitement over a Rolex wristwatch gift he received from Atletico Madrid player, Memphis Depay. Taking to his Instagram page to announce the good news, the DMW boss revealed that…Read more I’m The Biggest Actor In Africa – Timini Egbuson Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has boasted that he is the biggest actor on the African continent. The thespian actor made this known while speaking on the latest episode of the Menisms Podcast. According to Bayelsa-State Born, he has been consistently acting for 15 years and has…Read more Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Health Struggle Sensational Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage, has taken to her social media page to open up about her health struggle which was her poor eyesight. Read more Taking to her Instagram page, the Queen of Afrobeat singer shared a video on her story, where she gave an update on her visual health, lamenting that for the past two to three years, she has been experiencing difficulties…

My Greatest Regret In Life – Timini Egbuson

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has revealed his greatest regret in life. Speaking in an interview on the Madeaux Africa podcast, the movie star said not getting…Read more Davido Questions Career Choice After Rolex Wristwatch Gift Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has sparked debate online as he questions his choice of career. This is coming after the singer received an expensive Rolex wristwatch from a renowned…Read more