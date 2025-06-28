Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, June 21st to Saturday, June 27th 2025.

NAPTIP Declares Speed Darlington Wanted For Rape

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Friday declared controversial entertainer, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, wanted over alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

This is contained in a statement issued by the agency on its…Read more

Odira Nwobi Involved In Fatal Car Accident

Nollywood actor, Odira Nwobi has been involved in a fatal car accident, sparking widespread concern among fans and industry colleagues.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred along the…Read more

Hip-Hop Respects Skill, Not Money – Reminisce

Renowned hip-hop singer, Reminisce, has disclosed that rappers are not respected based on their wealth and stream numbers, but “pure skill.”

Featuring as a guest alongside his colleague, Vector, in a recent episode of On…Read more

Blessing CEO Commends VeryDarkMan’s Humanitarian Effort

Popular relationship therapist, Nkiruka Okoro Blessing, better known as Blessing CEO, has publicly commended social media activist, BlessingCEO for his humanitarian outreach to victims of the recent massacre in Benue State.

Taking to her Instagram page, BlessingCEO praised the controversial activist for…Read more Cubana Chief Priest Files Lawsuit Against Helen Ati Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, has filed a lawsuit against his alleged Kenyan baby mama, Helen Atti. This development comes amid an ongoing paternity Test dispute between the…Read more Pasuma Fed My Family For 3 Years – Daddy Showkey Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey, has revealed how Fuji musician, Alabi Pasuma fed his family for three years. Daddy Showkey made this public when Pasuma joined him on stage during his…Read more Tacha Opens Up On Nigerians Struggling In UK Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) RealityTV star and influencer, Tacha Akide, has garnered waves of reaction on social following her observation on the financial struggles of Nigerians living in the United Kingdom. Tacha who relocated to UK last year 2024, has taken to her social media page to…Read more

Linc Edochie’s Estranged Wife Deactivates Instagram Account

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Linc Edochie, Yinka Theisen has revealed she will be stepping away from social media following intense criticism and online trolling.

This is coming following the public fallout between Theisen and Linc Edochie, who…Read more

Ashabi Simple Pleads For Help Over Genuine Support

Nollywood actress and baby mama of controversial Nigerian singer Portable, Ashabi Simple has taken to social media to cry out for help, expressing feelings of exhaustion and a desire for genuine support.

In a heartfelt cry to God via her Instagram page, Ashabi admitted she’s,,, Read more

Peller Drags Portable In Live Stream With Victor Boniface

TikTok influencer, Peller has stirred reactions on social media following his claims that he was part of the instruments in helping controversial singer, Portable gets to his early success.

During the live session with Super Eagles star Victor Boniface, Peller brought up Portable’s…Read more

Police Launch Investigation Into Video Of Angela Okorie Jogging With Armed Escort

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced an investigation into a viral video of Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, jogging while being escorted by armed police officers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the force posted on its X handle and signed by…Read more

Ibrahim Chatta Recounts How His First Child Died In Lagos Hospital

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has recounted how his firstborn died in a Lagos hospital because he couldn’t afford hospital bills.

Chatta share this emotional story during a video conversation with crew members while…Read more

I Haven’t Seen My Daughter For Sometime – Skales

Afrobeats Nigerian singer, John Njenga-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has opened up on how he misses his daughter and spending quality time with her.

New Telegraph recalls that Skales and his wife, Precious Hassanity, welcomed a…Read more

Wizkid Reveals Reason Behind Daughter’s Resemblance To Late Mother

Award-winning Nigerian actor, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has opened up about the significance behind the birth of his daughter, who bears a striking resemblance to his late mother.

Wizkid paused to share a heartfelt moment with his fans while performing at his…Read more

BBNaija S9 Reunion: Kassia Ruined My Friendship With Her Husband– Nelly

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) Season 9 RealityTv star, Nelly Mbonu, has stated that her colleague, Kassia, ended her friendship with her husband, Kellyrae.

New Telegraph recalls that Nelly and Kellyrae were close friends during the reality…Read more

My Family Has Done Enough For Nigeria, I Will Not Fight – Made Kuti

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Made Kuti, has explained why he is sceptical about fighting for better governance in Nigeria.

According to him, the activism and sacrifices of his family members, including his…Read more

No Nigerian Hip-Hip Song More Impactful Than Mine – Odumodublvck

Popular hip-hop star, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has claimed that no Nigerian hip-hop songs are impactful that his.

Odumodublvck made this known while featuring in a recent interview with…Read more

Davido Gifts Aide Range Rover For Birthday Gift

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has gifted his personal assistant and childhood friend, Lati, a brand-new Range Rover Vogue as a birthday gift.

The surprise presentation took place in Paris, France, where…Read more

Hellen Ati Leaks Chat With Cubana Chief Amids Alleged Lawsuit

The alleged baby mama of popular socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen Ati has shed tears in a viral video as she continues to beg the Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest to take his alleged son.

This comes after reports revealing that Cubana had filed a lawsuit…Read more

Toyin Abraham Speaks On Her Failed Marriage To Adeniyi Johnson

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has spoken out about her past marriage to Adeniyi Johnson, sharing the true reason behind her divorce.

New Telegraph recalls that Toyin Abraham has been married to her…Read more