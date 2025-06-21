Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, June 14th to Saturday, June 20th 2025.

Why It’s Difficult For Nigerian Actors To Bag Hollywood Roles – Stella Damasus

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has shared her opinion about the challenges Nigerian actors face in securing Hollywood roles.

She explained that the Hollywood stereotype of Africans, which she said…Read more

I’m Proud To Inspire Davido – Bright Chimezie

Veteran Nigerian musician Bright Chimezie has acknowledged Afrobeats singer Davido, admitting to drawing inspiration from him.

New Telegraph recalls that Davido revealed that the legend’s song Because Of…Read more

Daddy Freeze Sets To Replace Nedu On Honest Bunch

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has replaced the embattled podcaster, Nedu Wazobia on The Honest Bunch.

The development is coming barely four months after Nedu stepped down from…Read more

Justin Bieber Opens Up On Mental Health

American singer, Justin Bieber has opened up about his mental health struggles.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, Justin Bieber shared that...Read more

Sowore Is More Competent Than Peter Obi – Seun Kuti

Popular musician, Seun Kuti has stirred reaction on social media with his opinion that the human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, is more competent than Peter Obi.

He made this known while…Read more

Benue Crisis: Herdsmen Bigger Than Government – VeryDarkMan

Controversial Nigerian critics, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s position on the killing of over 200 people in Benue State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that over 200 people were reportedly burnt alive in…Read more

Benue Crisis: Iyanya Dedicates Song To Victims (Video)

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Iyanya has dedicated a song to victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that over 200 people were reportedly massacred in…Read more

I Don’t Only Want To Be Known As The Chess Guy – Tunde Onakoya

Popular chess master, Tunde Onakoya has expressed his desire to become a man of affluence and influence rather than just being a chess player.

Read more Tunde Onakoya who’s also the founder and covener of Chess in Slums Africa opened up on…

Phyna Reacts To Tinubu’s Visit To Benue

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) RealityTv star, Josephina Otabor Phyna has sparked mixed reactions online after she expressed outrage over President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Yelwata community in Benue State.

New Telegraph recalls that the community was recently attacked by…Read more

Benue Killings: Kiddwaya Reacts To Backlash Amidst Monetary Donations

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) RealityTv star, Kiddwaya, has reacted to backlash amidst his intention of seeking financial support for people of Benue State.

According to him, the wake of the recent bandits attack was genuine and…Read more

Olamide Didn’t Compensate Me For Using ‘Yemi My Lover’ In His Song – Yemi Ayebo

Nollywood actor, Yemi Ayebo has expressed disappointment on popular Nigerian singer, Olamide, stating that the singer never compensated him for using his name, ‘Yemi my lover’ in his music.

He made this known while…Read more

Benue Crisis: ‘We Are At War, Nigerians Just Don’t Know It Yet’ – N6

On-air personality and rapper, Nnamdi Nwabasili, better known as N6, has claimed that “Nigeria is at war,” but Nigerians are yet to realise it.

He stated this while reacting to…Read more

Actor Alapini Regrets Supporting Tinubu, Berates Seyi

Nollywood actor, Ganiu Nafiu, popularly known as Alapini, has expressed regret over supporting President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential campaign.

New Telegraph reports that Alapini, in an interview on ‘Behind the…Read more

I Charge N20m For Appearance At Events – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has sparked waves of reactions as he reveals how much he charges to make an appearance at events.

He made this known via his…Read more

Fulanis Don’t Own Nigeria; This Isn’t Fulani Republic – Bishop David Oyedepo

Prominent clergyman, Bishop David Oyedepo, has declared that the Fulanis do not own the country, Nigeria.

He spoke on this during a sermon at…Read more

Falz Slams Tinubu Over Benue Killings

Popular singer and activist, Folarin Falana, also known as Falz, has expressed disappointment over President Bola Tinubu’s failure to perform his primary responsibility of securing lives and properties in the country.

He stated this on his X account while..Read more

Davido Anticipates White Wedding With Chioma

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has stated that he is anticipating his white wedding with the love of his life, Chioma.

Davido made this known in…Read more

Comedian Woli Arole Speaks On Surrogacy For Healthy Women

Nigerian comedian and on-air personality, Woli Arole, has shared his opinion on the issue of women who deliberately opt for surrogacy despite being medically healthy and capable of bearing children.

Taking to his Instagram page, Arole expressed his views, stating that…Read more

Court Sentences TikToker To One Year In Prison Over Video

A magistrate court in Kano, ruled over by Magistrate Hadiza Muhammad Hassan of Court No. 21, has sentenced TikTok influencer , content creator, Abubakar Usman Kilina, to one year in prison.

New Telegraph gathered that the court also gave him the option of…Read more

BBNaija Announces Date For ‘No Loose Guard’ Reunion Premiere

The organizer of Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) RealityTv show has announced the date for the premiere of its season 9 ‘No Loose Guard’ housemates reunion.

The organiser made the…Read more

Share