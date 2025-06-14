Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, June 7th to Saturday, June 13th 2025.

Asake, Olamide Reunite Ahead Of Album Release

Nigerian rapper, Olamide, has reunited with former YBNL signee, Asake, ahead of his highly anticipated album release.

Olamide’s self-titled album “Olamidé” is…Read more

Portable Cries Out Over Threat To Life

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has raised alarm over a plot to kill him after a performance in Ikorodu, Lagos.

New Telegraph reports that Portable, in a shared video via his Instagram page, alleged that…Read more

Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Challenges Of Being A Single Mother

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwatope Savagehas opened up about the challenges of being a single mother and how Nigeria’s current economic situation is affecting her.

Tiwa disclosed that she is not immune to the harsh realities facing millions…Read more

Ali Baba Exposes Nigerian Politics Price Tags (Video)

Renowned Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba has exposed price tags for each political seat in Nigeria.

Ali Baba made this known in a recent interview on the OUTSIDE THE BOX podcast, while…Read more

Mary Njoku Opens Up About Her Uncertainties

Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku, has opened up about experiencing uncertainty and self-doubt.

Read more In a post via her Instagram page on Friday, she shared a post revealing that she…

D’banj Calls For Reconciliation Between Peter And Jude Okoye Veteran Nigerian entertainer D’banj has weighed in on the ongoing rift between Peter Okoye of P-Square and his elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, describing the saga as “very sad.” In an interview, the Oliver Twist crooner reflected on the deep cracks in the…Read more

Mr Macaroni: That I Don’t Care For Politicians Doesn’t Make Me A Good Guy Nigerian skit maker and Nollywood actor, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has urged Nigerians to stop using him as a standard to other celebrities when it comes to entertaining politicians. The skit maker who vowed never to compromise his stance by frolicking with…Read more

Oral Sex Doesn’t Make You Less Of A Man – Elozonam Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) RealityTv star and actor, Elozonam Ogbolu, has revealed that as a man having oral sex doesn’t make one less of a man. The reality made this known while speaking extensively on…Read more

Rosy Meurer Speaks Amidst Reports Of Suffering Domestic Violence

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, has debunked rumours of domestic violence in her marriage with her husband, Olakunle Churchill.

This comes after rumours speculated it rounds on the internet, alleging that the…Read more

I’ve Never Been On Stage Without Taking Alcohol – Victony

Nigerian singer, Anthony Ebuka Victor, better known as Victony, has revealed that he uses alcohol to enhance his performance.

The music star explained that he…Read more

Reactions Trail Natasha Lovey-Dovey Moment With 2Face

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, have sparked reactions on social media with another heartwarming lovey-dovey video of themselves.

The Edo State lawmaker took to her Instagram page to share a…Read more

Why Davido, Burna, Wizkid Are Useless To Nigerians – VeryDarkMan

Social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan berates Nigeria’s top Afrobeat singers, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy for splurging money on cars while Nigerians go on suffering.

He took to social media to react following Burna Boy’s recent purchase of…Read more

Davido Helped Me Secure Sony Music Africa Deal After Leaving DMW – Mayorkun

Popular Nigerian singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, better known as Mayorkun, has stated that his former record label boss, Davido has helped him to secure a deal with Sony Music Africa.

New Telegraph reports that Mayorkun was signed to Davido Music World, DMW, record label in…Read more

Tithe Don’t Go To God; They’re Spent By Men – Abel Damina

The founder of Abel Damina Ministries International (ADMI), Abel Damina, has stirred reaction on social media as he claims that tithes and offerings are not directed to God but are instead used by people.

The pastor took aim at common teachings on tithing, accusing some…Read more

Do Not Criticize Men Of God — Oyakhilome

The General Overseer of Christ Embassy Church (Believers’ Loveworld), Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has warned people against criticising the men of God.

He made this known while speaking with…Read more

Adeniyi Johnson Calls Out Bola Akande Over Crew’s Demise During Movie Shoot

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson has called on filmmaker Bola Akande to speak up following the tragic demise of rising actor Ola Lawal, who reportedly passed away during a film production directed by her.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson expressed sadness over the young actor’s sudden…Read more

Daddy Freeze Opens Up On Business Collapsing After Criticising Nigerian Pastors

Controversial Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has recounted losing 100% of his Master of Ceremonies (MC) business due to criticism of Nigerian pastors.

Daddy Freeze made this known in an…Read more

Tolanibaj Drops Tips For Intending BBN Housemates

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV housemate, Tolanibaj, has shared vital tips for intending housemates.

Taking to her social media page, Tolanibaj urged BBNaija S10 aspirants to bear…Read more

Angela Okorie Accused Of Intimate Affairs With Male Colleagues

The ex-boyfriend of Nollywood actress Angela Okorie accuses her of having intimate affairs with male colleagues.

New Telegraph recalls that Angela Okorie recently announced her breakup with…Read more

Toke Makinwa’s Ex-Husband Speaks On Battling Depression After Divorce

The estranged husband of Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, Maje Ayida, has opened up about battling depression after their much-publicised divorce.

New Telegraph recalls that Maje Ayida and Toke Makinwa got married in…Read more

