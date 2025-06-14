Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, June 7th to Saturday, June 13th 2025.
Asake, Olamide Reunite Ahead Of Album Release
Nigerian rapper, Olamide, has reunited with former YBNL signee, Asake, ahead of his highly anticipated album release.
Olamide's self-titled album "Olamidé" is
Portable Cries Out Over Threat To Life
Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has raised alarm over a plot to kill him after a performance in Ikorodu, Lagos.
New Telegraph reports that Portable, in a shared video via his Instagram page, alleged that
Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Challenges Of Being A Single Mother
Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwatope Savagehas opened up about the challenges of being a single mother and how Nigeria’s current economic situation is affecting her.
Tiwa disclosed that she is not immune to the harsh realities facing millions
Ali Baba Exposes Nigerian Politics Price Tags (Video)
Renowned Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba has exposed price tags for each political seat in Nigeria.
Ali Baba made this known in a recent interview on the OUTSIDE THE BOX podcast, while
Mary Njoku Opens Up About Her Uncertainties
Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku, has opened up about experiencing uncertainty and self-doubt.
D’banj Calls For Reconciliation Between Peter And Jude Okoye
Veteran Nigerian entertainer D’banj has weighed in on the ongoing rift between Peter Okoye of P-Square and his elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, describing the saga as “very sad.”
In an interview, the Oliver Twist crooner reflected on the deep cracks in the
Mr Macaroni: That I Don’t Care For Politicians Doesn’t Make Me A Good Guy
Nigerian skit maker and Nollywood actor, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has urged Nigerians to stop using him as a standard to other celebrities when it comes to entertaining politicians.
The skit maker who vowed never to compromise his stance by frolicking with
Oral Sex Doesn’t Make You Less Of A Man – Elozonam
Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) RealityTv star and actor, Elozonam Ogbolu, has revealed that as a man having oral sex doesn’t make one less of a man.
The reality made this known while speaking extensively on
Rosy Meurer Speaks Amidst Reports Of Suffering Domestic Violence
Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, has debunked rumours of domestic violence in her marriage with her husband, Olakunle Churchill.
This comes after rumours speculated it rounds on the internet, alleging that the
I’ve Never Been On Stage Without Taking Alcohol – Victony
Nigerian singer, Anthony Ebuka Victor, better known as Victony, has revealed that he uses alcohol to enhance his performance.
The music star explained that he
Reactions Trail Natasha Lovey-Dovey Moment With 2Face
Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, have sparked reactions on social media with another heartwarming lovey-dovey video of themselves.
The Edo State lawmaker took to her Instagram page to share a
Why Davido, Burna, Wizkid Are Useless To Nigerians – VeryDarkMan
Social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan berates Nigeria’s top Afrobeat singers, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy for splurging money on cars while Nigerians go on suffering.
He took to social media to react following Burna Boy's recent purchase of
Davido Helped Me Secure Sony Music Africa Deal After Leaving DMW – Mayorkun
Popular Nigerian singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, better known as Mayorkun, has stated that his former record label boss, Davido has helped him to secure a deal with Sony Music Africa.
New Telegraph reports that Mayorkun was signed to Davido Music World, DMW, record label in
Tithe Don’t Go To God; They’re Spent By Men – Abel Damina
The founder of Abel Damina Ministries International (ADMI), Abel Damina, has stirred reaction on social media as he claims that tithes and offerings are not directed to God but are instead used by people.
The pastor took aim at common teachings on tithing, accusing some
Do Not Criticize Men Of God — Oyakhilome
The General Overseer of Christ Embassy Church (Believers’ Loveworld), Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has warned people against criticising the men of God.
He made this known while speaking with
Adeniyi Johnson Calls Out Bola Akande Over Crew’s Demise During Movie Shoot
Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson has called on filmmaker Bola Akande to speak up following the tragic demise of rising actor Ola Lawal, who reportedly passed away during a film production directed by her.
Taking to Instagram, Johnson expressed sadness over the young actor's sudden
Daddy Freeze Opens Up On Business Collapsing After Criticising Nigerian Pastors
Controversial Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has recounted losing 100% of his Master of Ceremonies (MC) business due to criticism of Nigerian pastors.
Daddy Freeze made this known in an
Tolanibaj Drops Tips For Intending BBN Housemates
A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV housemate, Tolanibaj, has shared vital tips for intending housemates.
Taking to her social media page, Tolanibaj urged BBNaija S10 aspirants to bear
Angela Okorie Accused Of Intimate Affairs With Male Colleagues
The ex-boyfriend of Nollywood actress Angela Okorie accuses her of having intimate affairs with male colleagues.
New Telegraph recalls that Angela Okorie recently announced her breakup with
Toke Makinwa’s Ex-Husband Speaks On Battling Depression After Divorce
The estranged husband of Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, Maje Ayida, has opened up about battling depression after their much-publicised divorce.
New Telegraph recalls that Maje Ayida and Toke Makinwa got married in