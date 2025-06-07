Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, June 1st to Saturday, June 6th 2025.

Kizz Daniel Announces Break From Music

Nigerian singer, Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has hinted at a break from music.

The singer, who is teasing another EP, ‘Orange Chase,’ barely a week after releasing his…Read more

Biola Adebayo Announces Split From Her Husband

Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo, announces split from her husband, Oluwaseyi Akinrinde, sparking reaction on social media.

New Telegraph recalls that the duo tied the knot on April 27, 2021, in a…Read more

Rihanna’s Net Worth Reportedly Drops By $400m

Barbadian-American singer and songwriter, Robyn ‘Rihanna’ Fenty, better known as Rihanna has stirred reactions on social media amid reports of a $400 million decrease in her net worth.

According to Rap Updates TV, Rihanna’s net worth has decreased from $1.4 billion to…Read more

Davido Gifts Imade $8,000 Dior Bag

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has stirred reactions on social media after gifting his daughter, Imade, an $8,000 Dior bag.

This follows his appearance at Imade’s birthday party, followed by…Read more

Asake Announces New Album

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake set to release his fourth studio album, ‘Money’.

The music star shared the exciting news with his fans via his official X page, stating that…Read more Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Diagnosed With Cancer The founder of the Nxtion Family (formerly Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church), Tobi Adegboyega has opened up about his diagnosis and recent surgery. In a video message shared with his congregation, the UK-based Nigerian pastor, has…Read more

Peter Okoye Accuses Paul, Jude Of Betrayal

Nigerian singer and dancer, of the defunct P-Square duo, Peter Okoye, has publicly called out his brothers, Paul and Jude Okoye, over what he described as a deliberate attempt to tarnish his image in their ongoing legal battle.

Peter made this known while reacting to a claim made by…Read more

Falz Denies Relationship With Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian artist Folarin Falana, better known as Falz has addressed claims of being in a relationship with controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky.

This clarification comes in the…Read more

Nasboi Speaks After Surviving Accident During Nationwide Tour

Popular skit maker, Lawal Nasiru, better known as Nasboi has released a press statement after he was involved in a car accident during his 36-state tour to get a music feature from Davido.

New Telegraph Read more recalls that Nasboi had taken to social media to reveal that he was…

Khloe Abiri Accused Of Assault, Attempted Murder

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) RealityTv star, KhloeAbiri has been accused of assault and attempted murder.

In a series of Snapchat posts, Punky the Brain claimed that Khloe bullied her…Read more

Bobrisky Announces Change Of Name

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has changed his old name as he announces a new feminine name.

According to him, he should no longer be addressed as Idris, but…Read more

Bella Shmurda Speaks On Pressure Of Fame

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda has expressed frustration with the downside of fame of being a celebrity.

According to him, being a celebrity comes with a…Read more

Patience Ozokwor Reacts After Being Accused Of Taking A Widow’s Land

Veteran Nigerian actress, Patience Ozokwor has taken to her social media page to react after a widow and her daughter accused her of taking their land because they don’t have a son.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the widow and her daughter claimed that…Read more

Fornication Is Not A Sin In My Religion — Falz

Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has stirred reactions on social media with his controversial belief on fornication.

Falz sparked a wave of heated debate on social media after he posted on…Read more

Mercy Johnson Is Down With Sickness – Angela Okorie Alleges

Popular actress, Angela Okorie, has revealed that her colleague, Mercy Johnson Okojie, is battling with an undisclosed illness, weeks after a video of her weight loss surfaced on the internet.

New Telegraph recalls that some weeks ago, a new video captured Mercy Johnson’s recent…Read more

Favour Iwueze Welcomes Fourth Child

Renowned Gospel singer, Favour Iwueze, has announced the arrival of her fourth child.

The singer who’s known for known for her hit song, ‘Joy Joy Joy,’ shared the exciting news on…Read more

Why Artists Miss Their Blessings — Skales

Popular Nigerian musician Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, has opened up about why most artists miss their blessings.

He made this statement via his X handle on Monday, stating that…Read more

Regina Daniels Fires Back At Angela, Accuses Her Of Chasing Her Husband

The fight between Nollywood actresses, Regina Daniels and Angela Okori,e has escalated as the former accused the latter of previously chasing her husband, Ned Nwoko, amid a heated online exchange.

The ongoing drama between the actresses started after Angela Okorie announced during an Instagram Live session that…Read more

Cynthia Morgan Reacts As Peter Okoye Drags Her Name Into Family Feud

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan has responded to Peter Okoye of P-Square after he referenced her in a heated online outburst against his brothers, Jude and Paul Okoye.

New Telegraph had eating reported that Peter in a social media rant, called…Read more

Nasboi Reportedly Involved In A Car Accident

Popular skit maker and singer Lawal Nasiru, better known as Nasboi, was reportedly involved in a car accident on Wednesday.

Narrating the incident, Nasboi claimed that his vehicle crashed into…Read more

