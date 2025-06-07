Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, June 1st to Saturday, June 6th 2025.
Kizz Daniel Announces Break From Music
Nigerian singer, Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has hinted at a break from music.
The singer, who is teasing another EP, ‘Orange Chase,’ barely a week after releasing his…Read more
Biola Adebayo Announces Split From Her Husband
Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo, announces split from her husband, Oluwaseyi Akinrinde, sparking reaction on social media.
New Telegraph recalls that the duo tied the knot on April 27, 2021, in a…Read more
Rihanna’s Net Worth Reportedly Drops By $400m
Barbadian-American singer and songwriter, Robyn ‘Rihanna’ Fenty, better known as Rihanna has stirred reactions on social media amid reports of a $400 million decrease in her net worth.
According to Rap Updates TV, Rihanna’s net worth has decreased from $1.4 billion to…Read more
Davido Gifts Imade $8,000 Dior Bag
Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has stirred reactions on social media after gifting his daughter, Imade, an $8,000 Dior bag.
Asake Announces New Album
Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake set to release his fourth studio album, ‘Money’.
The music star shared the exciting news with his fans via his official X page, stating that…Read more
Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Diagnosed With Cancer
The founder of the Nxtion Family (formerly Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church), Tobi Adegboyega has opened up about his diagnosis and recent surgery.
In a video message shared with his congregation, the UK-based Nigerian pastor, has…Read more
Peter Okoye Accuses Paul, Jude Of Betrayal
Nigerian singer and dancer, of the defunct P-Square duo, Peter Okoye, has publicly called out his brothers, Paul and Jude Okoye, over what he described as a deliberate attempt to tarnish his image in their ongoing legal battle.
Peter made this known while reacting to a claim made by…Read more
Falz Denies Relationship With Bobrisky
Popular Nigerian artist Folarin Falana, better known as Falz has addressed claims of being in a relationship with controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky.
This clarification comes in the…Read more
Nasboi Speaks After Surviving Accident During Nationwide Tour
Popular skit maker, Lawal Nasiru, better known as Nasboi has released a press statement after he was involved in a car accident during his 36-state tour to get a music feature from Davido.
Khloe Abiri Accused Of Assault, Attempted Murder
Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) RealityTv star, KhloeAbiri has been accused of assault and attempted murder.
Bobrisky Announces Change Of Name
Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has changed his old name as he announces a new feminine name.
According to him, he should no longer be addressed as Idris, but…Read more
Bella Shmurda Speaks On Pressure Of Fame
Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda has expressed frustration with the downside of fame of being a celebrity.
According to him, being a celebrity comes with a…Read more
Patience Ozokwor Reacts After Being Accused Of Taking A Widow’s Land
Veteran Nigerian actress, Patience Ozokwor has taken to her social media page to react after a widow and her daughter accused her of taking their land because they don’t have a son.
In a video making rounds on the internet, the widow and her daughter claimed that…Read more
Fornication Is Not A Sin In My Religion — Falz
Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has stirred reactions on social media with his controversial belief on fornication.
Falz sparked a wave of heated debate on social media after he posted on…Read more
Mercy Johnson Is Down With Sickness – Angela Okorie Alleges
Popular actress, Angela Okorie, has revealed that her colleague, Mercy Johnson Okojie, is battling with an undisclosed illness, weeks after a video of her weight loss surfaced on the internet.
New Telegraph recalls that some weeks ago, a new video captured Mercy Johnson’s recent…Read more
Favour Iwueze Welcomes Fourth Child
Renowned Gospel singer, Favour Iwueze, has announced the arrival of her fourth child.
The singer who’s known for known for her hit song, ‘Joy Joy Joy,’ shared the exciting news on…Read more
Why Artists Miss Their Blessings — Skales
Popular Nigerian musician Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, has opened up about why most artists miss their blessings.
He made this statement via his X handle on Monday, stating that…Read more
Regina Daniels Fires Back At Angela, Accuses Her Of Chasing Her Husband
The fight between Nollywood actresses, Regina Daniels and Angela Okori,e has escalated as the former accused the latter of previously chasing her husband, Ned Nwoko, amid a heated online exchange.
The ongoing drama between the actresses started after Angela Okorie announced during an Instagram Live session that…Read more
Cynthia Morgan Reacts As Peter Okoye Drags Her Name Into Family Feud
Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan has responded to Peter Okoye of P-Square after he referenced her in a heated online outburst against his brothers, Jude and Paul Okoye.
New Telegraph had eating reported that Peter in a social media rant, called…Read more
