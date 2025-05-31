Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, May 24th to Saturday, May 31st 2025.

Enioluwa Breaks Silence On Priscilla Ojo’s Pregnancy Speculation

Popular influencer and Priscilla Ojo’s best friend, Enioluwa, has finally broken his silence on the swirling pregnancy speculation.

New Telegraph recalls that Priscilla Ojo has been in the headlines recently amid…Read more

Alleged Child Abuse: NAPTIP Summons Speed Darlington For Questioning

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has summoned Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, to appear at its national headquarters in Abuja.

Read more This comes in response to a viral Instagram Live session in which Speed Darlington allegedly admitted to…

Why I Embrace Authentic, Real Life Music – Kizz Daniel

Nigerian sensational singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has explained why his new EP, ‘Lemon Chase,’ isn’t business as usual.

According to Kizz Daniel, the seven-track project is more than just a teaser for his…Read more

Seyi Law Calls Out Tunde Ednut Over Alleged Harassment

Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has called out celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, over alleged harassment.

In a lengthy post via his Instagram page on Tuesday, Ednut was accused of…Read more

Juma Jux Surprises Priscilla Ojo With A Range Rover

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux surprises his wife, Priscilla Ojo, with a luxurious Range Rover worth millions of Naira.

This comes on the heels of their grand wedding finale in Tanzania, which drew…Read more

Israel DMW Hails Davido As He Takes Delivery Of New Cyber Truck

The logistics manager of Nigerian singer, Davido, Israel DMW, has hailed his boss, Davido, as the singer takes delivery of his new cyber truck.

New Telegraph reports that the singer splashed millions to acquire a…Read more

Nasboi To Kneel Across 36 States To Get Music Verse From Davido

Fast-rising Afrobeats singer, Nasboi has embarked on a 36-state tour, kneeling in each state to beg Davido for a feature.

The singer and comedian kicked off the mission in Osun State, where he was…Read more

Hellen Ati Reacts To Video Of Chief Priest Kneeling Before Shettima

The alleged baby mama of popular socialite Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen Ati has once again called him out while criticising his recent meeting with Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

New Telegraph recalls that Cubana Chief Priest made headlines days ago after…Read more

Davido Slams Sarah Martins Over Comment About His Venture

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has slammed Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, over a comment about his venture, ‘The 5IVE Kitchen’.

New Telegraph reports that Sarah Martins stirred controversy over…Read more

X User Accuses Opeyemi Famakin Of Flaunting Fake Niche Perfumes

An X user with the username @mowaGLINT has called out popular food critic Opeyemi Famakin for flaunting alleged ‘fake’ perfumes he claims to have bought for ₦1 million..

New Telegraph reports that the socialite had taken to social media to claim that…Read more

Ubi Franklin Replies Those Criticising His Meeting With Tinubu

Nigerian Music executive, Ubi Franklin, has addressed the backlash on social media following his meeting with President Bola Tinubu, which he attended alongside Davido and Cubana Chief Priest.

In a post via his X page, Franklin stated that he would seize the chance to…Read more

Stanley Ontop Reveals Why Alex Ekubo Took A Break From Social Media

Nollywood actor, Stanley Ontop, has revealed the reason for his colleague, Alex Ekubo’s long hiatus from social media.

New Telegraph recalls that Alex Ekubo has been conspicuously absent from…Read more

Ayra Starr Becomes First Nigerian Female Singer To Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr has made history as the first Nigerian female artist to surpass 1 billion total views on YouTube.

Ayra Starr became the latest Nigerian act to reach the milestone, joining the…Read more

JP2025Finale: Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux White Wedding Outfit In Tanzania

A heartwarming video shared online shows Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux posing for the camera as a couple during the grand finale of their wedding ceremony in Tanzania.

The couple is seen holding hands and looking loved up. Priscilla is dressed in a…Read more

Peter Okoye Speaks On Challenges Of Being Famous

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P, has spoken about the challenges of fame after spending almost three decades in the entertainment industry.

New Telegraph reports that Mr P, in an interview on Naija FM, disclosed that despite praying for…

Speed Darlington Accused Of Rape

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has been embroiled in a fresh allegation following a resurfaced clip accusing him of raping a teenager.

With videos making rounds on the internet, it could be seen as the…Read more

VeryDarkMan Reacts to Davido, Chief Priest Meeting With President Tinubu

Popular social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has finally reacted to Davido and Cubana Chief Priest’s meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph recalls that the prominent socialites, Davido and Cubana…Read more

Offset Requests Spousal Support From Cardi B Amid Ongoing Divorce

American singer Offset has demanded spousal support from Cardi B as their divorce proceedings continue, according to newly filed court documents.

New Telegraph reports that the Migos rapper recently submitted an amended response to…Read more

Hailey Bieber Sells Her Beauty Brand For $1bn

American model and media personality, Hailey Bieber, is selling her makeup brand, Rhode, for $1 billion to E.l.f Beauty.

Hailey announced the development in a post on her Instagram story on…Read more

Skales Debunks Report Of Divorcing Wife For Mocking His Career Nigerian singer, John Njenga-Njeng, better known Skales, has debunked a viral report claiming he divorced his wife, Precious Hassanity, for mocking his career. An X user, @Verity_HQ, had alleged that Skales said he divorced Precious after…Read more

