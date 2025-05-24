Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, May 17th to May 23rd, 2025.

Yul Edochie, Judy Austin Welcome Third Child

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy Austin, have announced the arrival of their third child.

New Telegraph reports that earlier, Yul Edochie shared a video of Judy Austin preparing for

Police Arrest Ruggedman Over Alleged Dispute With PMAN

Rapper Ruggedman has reportedly been arrested by the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti.

Ruggedman is currently being detained over an alleged dispute with the

Wunmi’s Sister Denies Involvement In Mohbad’s Demise

Karimot, the sister of late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, has tearfully pleaded with Nigerians as she denies any involvement in the demise of Mohbad.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, died on

Defamation Suit: Court Dismisses VeryDarkMan’s Objection

A Lagos High Court in Ikeja in Tuesday ordered social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan to pay the sum of ₦200, 000 as fine after dismissing his preliminary objections to the ₦1 billion defamation suit filed against him by human rights lawyer Femi Falana(SAN) and his son, Folarin Falana, also known as Falz.

New Telegraph reports that Justice Fimisola Azeez held that the applications lacked merit and

Late Nollywood Actor Junior Pope’s Father Is Dead

The father of late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope,Ozor Luke Odonwodo, has died.

This comes one year after the tragic death of Junior Pope, who tragically lost

Femi Adebayo’s Wife Accuses Funke Akindele Of Alleged Affair With Husband

Popular Nollywood actor, filmmaker and producer, Femi Adebayo’s wife, Omotayo Sanusi, has accused the ‘Box Office Queen’ Funke Akindele of an alleged affair with her husband.

New Telegraph reports that a controversial blog, Gistlover had claimed that

Lagos Govt Seals Cubana Chief Priest’s Fast Food Restaurant

The Lagos State Government has sealed Cubana Chief Priest’s restaurant, Donald’s Fast Food, located in Lekki, Lagos.

This development was announced by Tokunbo Wahab, the

Cubana Chief Priest, Ubi Franklin Reportedly Engage In Physical Altercation

A recent report accuses popular socialite, Cubana Chief Priest and Chioma’s ex-manager, Ubi Franklin of engaging in a heated physical altercation.

According to a report from investigative journalist and blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus, the

Banky W Bags Masters Degree From US Varsity

Nigerian singer, actor and politician, Banky Wellington has bagged a Master’s degree from Georgetown university.

Banky W shared the goodnews via her Instagram post, revealing he earned a

Davido Breaks Down In Tears At Manager Wedding

Nigerian afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, on Saturday broke down in tears while giving an emotional speech at the wedding of his manager, Asa Asika.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Asa has been with Davido since the start of

Monalisa Stephen Is Laid To Rest In Lagos

The Nollywood industry has been thrown into mourning as actress and body positivity advocate Monalisa Stephen was laid to rest on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at the Yaba cemetery in Lagos.

New Telegraph recalls that Monalisa Stephen's demise was attributed to

Omashola Oburoh, Wife Welcome Second Child

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), realityTv star, Omashola Oburoh, and his wife, Britnee Malin, have thrilled fans with the arrival of their second child.

New Telegraph reports that the couple welcomed their first child, a

Mr Macaroni Blasts Police Over Stray Bullet Incident In Ibadan

Nigerian skit maker and actor, Adebowale Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has slammed the Nigerian Police over the sudden death of a Secondary School student who was shot dead by a security officer on his way to write the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination.

New Telegraph earlier reported that police officers were in a high-speed pursuit of a

Actress Jumoke George’s Daughter Returns To Nigeria

The Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has facilitated the return of the daughter of veteran Nollywood actress, Jumoke George, Adeola, from Mali to Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that Jumoke had recently cried out about the

Shallipopi Responds To Sudden Weight Loss

Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, has responded to the recent public concern caused by his sudden weight loss.

New Telegraph reports that Shallipopi sparked concerns after photos of

Mercy Aigbe Opens Up On Challenges Of Being A Single Mother

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has opened up on the challenges of being a single mother, stressing that she doesn’t wish it on anyone, describing the experience as draining.

Speaking in a recent interview on the 'Real Talk with Kike' show, Mercy Aigbe admitted that

Small Doctor Laments Drug Use Among Youth

Afrobeats singer, Small Doctor, has expressed deep concern over the effects of drug abuse on Nigerian youths.

Small Doctor recounted a recent visit to his childhood neighbourhood, which left

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has addressed concerns about her health after a clip of her discussing a cancer scare recently went viral.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in

Timaya Opens Up About Career

Nigerian singer, Timaya, has recalled the challenges of tirelessly shuttling between Lagos and Port Harcourt, searching for a marketer for his debut 2007 album ‘True Story’.

Speaking in a recent interview on the 'Afrobeats Intelligence' podcast, the

Alleged Assault: Chris Brown Granted £5m Bail

American singer, Chris Brown has been granted £5 million bail by a court over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

New Telegraph gathered that the defendant was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in

Davido Hosts Bright Chimezie At His Lagos Residence

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has hosted the veteran musician, Bright Chimezie, at his Lagos residence, days after appreciating him for inspiring his song, ‘With You’.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Davido revealed that

