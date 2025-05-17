New Telegraph

May 17, 2025
Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, May 10th to May 16th, 2025.

Wizkid Becomes First African Artist To Surpass 20 Billion Streams

Nigerian superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first African artist to surpass an estimated 20 billion global audio-on-demand streams.

Wizkid’s remarkable feat was confirmed by global music data platform, Chart Masters, which…Read more

Tunde Ednut Becomes US Citizen, Receives Special Award From Joe Biden

Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut, has officially become a United States citizen after receiving a special award from former US President Joe Biden.

In a post via his Instagram page, Tunde Ednut  shared photos dressed in…Read more

I Would Have Been A Journalist If I Wasn’t A Musician – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he would have been a journalist if he wasn’t a musician.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with 96.1 The Beat, Atlanta, while explaining why…Read more

Falz Faces Backlash Over Fornication Comments

Popular Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has sparked controversy on social media after claiming that fornication is not a sin.

New Telegraph reports that Falz had in…Read more

Diddy Could Face Life In Prison Over Sex Trafficking Allegations

The sex trafficking trial involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, which began on May 12 with opening statements following jury selection, has now reached its final judgment.

During the jury trial, prosecutors in the sex trafficking trial involving Sean “Diddy” Combs have alleged that…Read more

Why Dagrin Died Prematurely – Kenny Saint Brown

Gospel singer, Kenny Saint Brown, better known as KSB, has claimed that late Nigerian rapper, Olayitan Oladapo, popularly known as Dagrin, died prematurely because he didn’t ask for long life in his verse on her 2010 prayer-themed song, Turn Me Around.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Hoha podcast, the former Kennis Music artist claimed that…Read more

I Regret Not Accepting Don Jazzy’s Offer To Join Mo’Hits – Bigiano

Nigerian singer Babalola Oluwagbemiga Gabriel, popularly known as Bigiano, has opened up about the biggest regret of his career.

Speaking in a recent episode of the ‘One One’ podcast, Bigiano stated that at…Read more

Fela Was Admitted Into Music School Out Of Pity – Yeni Kuti

Social media personality, Yeni Kuti, has revealed that her late father and pioneer of Afrobeats, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, was admitted into the Trinity College of Music, London, in 1958, out of pity.

According to Yeni Kuti, he struggled the most among his siblings in terms of…Read more

VDM Re-Arraigned For Allegedly Cyberbullying Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Others

The Nigerian police have re-arraigned controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), for allegedly cyberbullying actresses Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo.

The police also accused the activist of cyberbullying famous Nigerian producer and…Read more

Jumoke George’s Missing Daughter Found Stranded In Mali

Nollywood actress, Biola Bayo, has shared an update on the search for veteran actress Jumoke George’s missing daughter, Adeola, who was declared missing for four years.

This came after Jumoke George opened up in an emotional interview with…Read more

Chief Priest’s Alleged Baby Mama Vows To Report Him To Different Embassies

The alleged Kenyan baby mama of the Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest, vows to report him to different embasss amidst child support neglect.

Hellen took to her Instagram page to make the threat after calling him out…Read more

Christ Didn’t Die For Us To Become Rich” — Woli Arole Warns

Nollywood actor-turned-pastor, Woli Arole, has countered the common phrase of Christians in the Bible verse 2 Corinthians 8:9 which says “Christ Died For Us That We Might Be Rich”.

Taking to his Instagram page in a post, Arole issued a strong warning to…Read more

Drama As Portable Clashes With Area Boys In Public Scene

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, was spotted making a scene as he clashed with area boys in his new truck.

In a viral video, the ‘Zauu’ crooner was seen holding a…Read more

Chris Brown Remanded In UK Custody Over 2023 Nightclub Assault

American R&B singer Chris Brown has been remanded in custody by a UK court over a 2023 assault charge, throwing the start of his European tour into uncertainty.

New Telegraph gathered that Chris Brown appeared before Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being arrested in…Read more

Tems’ Grammy-Winning Song Receives RIAA Certification

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems, is set to receive another Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification.

As reported by the popular music chart news platform Chart Data, Tems’ hit…Read more

VeryDarkMan Addresses Trolls Ridiculing His Mother’s Profession

Popular activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has slammed Nigerians who are making fun of his mother’s profession.

New Telegraph recalls that the critics had taken his mother to the bank after it…Read more

Davido Praises Bright Chimezie For Music Inspiration

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has shown appreciation to veteran highlife musician, Bright Chimezie, stating that his song, ‘Because of English’ inspired his new song, ‘With You’.

The Afrobeats crooner was seen…Read more

I Faded Out Because I Became Less Ambitious’ – Orezi

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Orezi, has explained the reason for his decline in the music industry.

According to Orezi, his decline was…Read more

Don’t Give Up Acting For Marriage – Tina Mbah To Colleagues

Nollywood actress, Tina Mbah, has given some advice to her colleagues who are torn between their careers and marriage.

Mbah advised her colleagues to…Read more

Monalisa Stephen Reportedly Passes Away

Nollywood actress, CEO of Best of Nollywood (BON), Monalisa Stephen, has reportedly passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

According to Seun Oloketuyi,  Monalisa Stephen passed away in Lagos, after battling low…Read more
