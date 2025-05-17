Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, May 10th to May 16th, 2025.
Wizkid Becomes First African Artist To Surpass 20 Billion Streams
Nigerian superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first African artist to surpass an estimated 20 billion global audio-on-demand streams.
Wizkid's remarkable feat was confirmed by global music data platform, Chart Masters, which
Tunde Ednut Becomes US Citizen, Receives Special Award From Joe Biden
Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut, has officially become a United States citizen after receiving a special award from former US President Joe Biden.
In a post via his Instagram page, Tunde Ednut shared photos dressed in
I Would Have Been A Journalist If I Wasn’t A Musician – Davido
Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he would have been a journalist if he wasn’t a musician.
He disclosed this in a recent interview with 96.1 The Beat, Atlanta, while explaining why
Falz Faces Backlash Over Fornication Comments
Popular Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has sparked controversy on social media after claiming that fornication is not a sin.
New Telegraph reports that Falz had in
Diddy Could Face Life In Prison Over Sex Trafficking Allegations
The sex trafficking trial involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, which began on May 12 with opening statements following jury selection, has now reached its final judgment.
During the jury trial, prosecutors in the sex trafficking trial involving Sean "Diddy" Combs have alleged that
Why Dagrin Died Prematurely – Kenny Saint Brown
Gospel singer, Kenny Saint Brown, better known as KSB, has claimed that late Nigerian rapper, Olayitan Oladapo, popularly known as Dagrin, died prematurely because he didn’t ask for long life in his verse on her 2010 prayer-themed song, Turn Me Around.
Speaking in a recent episode of the Hoha podcast, the former Kennis Music artist claimed that
I Regret Not Accepting Don Jazzy’s Offer To Join Mo’Hits – Bigiano
Nigerian singer Babalola Oluwagbemiga Gabriel, popularly known as Bigiano, has opened up about the biggest regret of his career.
Speaking in a recent episode of the 'One One' podcast, Bigiano stated that at
Fela Was Admitted Into Music School Out Of Pity – Yeni Kuti
Social media personality, Yeni Kuti, has revealed that her late father and pioneer of Afrobeats, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, was admitted into the Trinity College of Music, London, in 1958, out of pity.
According to Yeni Kuti, he struggled the most among his siblings in terms of
VDM Re-Arraigned For Allegedly Cyberbullying Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Others
The Nigerian police have re-arraigned controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), for allegedly cyberbullying actresses Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo.
The police also accused the activist of cyberbullying famous Nigerian producer and
Jumoke George’s Missing Daughter Found Stranded In Mali
Nollywood actress, Biola Bayo, has shared an update on the search for veteran actress Jumoke George’s missing daughter, Adeola, who was declared missing for four years.
This came after Jumoke George opened up in an emotional interview with
Chief Priest’s Alleged Baby Mama Vows To Report Him To Different Embassies
The alleged Kenyan baby mama of the Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest, vows to report him to different embasss amidst child support neglect.
Hellen took to her Instagram page to make the threat after calling him out
Christ Didn’t Die For Us To Become Rich” — Woli Arole Warns
Nollywood actor-turned-pastor, Woli Arole, has countered the common phrase of Christians in the Bible verse 2 Corinthians 8:9 which says “Christ Died For Us That We Might Be Rich”.
Taking to his Instagram page in a post, Arole issued a strong warning to
Drama As Portable Clashes With Area Boys In Public Scene
Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, was spotted making a scene as he clashed with area boys in his new truck.
Chris Brown Remanded In UK Custody Over 2023 Nightclub Assault
American R&B singer Chris Brown has been remanded in custody by a UK court over a 2023 assault charge, throwing the start of his European tour into uncertainty.
New Telegraph gathered that Chris Brown appeared before Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday after being arrested in
Tems’ Grammy-Winning Song Receives RIAA Certification
Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems, is set to receive another Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification.
As reported by the popular music chart news platform Chart Data, Tems' hit
VeryDarkMan Addresses Trolls Ridiculing His Mother’s Profession
Popular activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has slammed Nigerians who are making fun of his mother’s profession.
New Telegraph recalls that the critics had taken his mother to the bank after it
Davido Praises Bright Chimezie For Music Inspiration
Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has shown appreciation to veteran highlife musician, Bright Chimezie, stating that his song, ‘Because of English’ inspired his new song, ‘With You’.
The Afrobeats crooner was seen
I Faded Out Because I Became Less Ambitious’ – Orezi
Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Orezi, has explained the reason for his decline in the music industry.
According to Orezi, his decline was
Don’t Give Up Acting For Marriage – Tina Mbah To Colleagues
Nollywood actress, Tina Mbah, has given some advice to her colleagues who are torn between their careers and marriage.
Mbah advised her colleagues to
Monalisa Stephen Reportedly Passes Away
Nollywood actress, CEO of Best of Nollywood (BON), Monalisa Stephen, has reportedly passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.