Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, May 10th to May 16th, 2025.

Wizkid Becomes First African Artist To Surpass 20 Billion Streams

Nigerian superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first African artist to surpass an estimated 20 billion global audio-on-demand streams.

VDM Re-Arraigned For Allegedly Cyberbullying Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Others

The Nigerian police have re-arraigned controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), for allegedly cyberbullying actresses Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo.

The police also accused the activist of cyberbullying famous Nigerian producer and…Read more

Jumoke George’s Missing Daughter Found Stranded In Mali

Nollywood actress, Biola Bayo, has shared an update on the search for veteran actress Jumoke George’s missing daughter, Adeola, who was declared missing for four years.

This came after Jumoke George opened up in an emotional interview with…Read more

Chief Priest’s Alleged Baby Mama Vows To Report Him To Different Embassies

The alleged Kenyan baby mama of the Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest, vows to report him to different embasss amidst child support neglect.

Hellen took to her Instagram page to make the threat after calling him out…Read more

Christ Didn’t Die For Us To Become Rich” — Woli Arole Warns

Nollywood actor-turned-pastor, Woli Arole, has countered the common phrase of Christians in the Bible verse 2 Corinthians 8:9 which says “Christ Died For Us That We Might Be Rich”.

Taking to his Instagram page in a post, Arole issued a strong warning to…Read more

Drama As Portable Clashes With Area Boys In Public Scene

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, was spotted making a scene as he clashed with area boys in his new truck.

In a viral video, the ‘Zauu’ crooner was seen holding a…Read more

Chris Brown Remanded In UK Custody Over 2023 Nightclub Assault

American R&B singer Chris Brown has been remanded in custody by a UK court over a 2023 assault charge, throwing the start of his European tour into uncertainty.

New Telegraph gathered that Chris Brown appeared before Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being arrested in…Read more

Tems’ Grammy-Winning Song Receives RIAA Certification

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems, is set to receive another Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification.

As reported by the popular music chart news platform Chart Data, Tems’ hit…Read more

VeryDarkMan Addresses Trolls Ridiculing His Mother’s Profession

Popular activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has slammed Nigerians who are making fun of his mother’s profession.

New Telegraph recalls that the critics had taken his mother to the bank after it…Read more

Davido Praises Bright Chimezie For Music Inspiration

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has shown appreciation to veteran highlife musician, Bright Chimezie, stating that his song, ‘Because of English’ inspired his new song, ‘With You’.

The Afrobeats crooner was seen…Read more

I Faded Out Because I Became Less Ambitious’ – Orezi

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Orezi, has explained the reason for his decline in the music industry.

According to Orezi, his decline was…Read more

Don’t Give Up Acting For Marriage – Tina Mbah To Colleagues

Nollywood actress, Tina Mbah, has given some advice to her colleagues who are torn between their careers and marriage.

Mbah advised her colleagues to…Read more

Monalisa Stephen Reportedly Passes Away

Nollywood actress, CEO of Best of Nollywood (BON), Monalisa Stephen, has reportedly passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Read more According to Seun Oloketuyi, Monalisa Stephen passed away in Lagos, after battling low…

