Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, May 3rd to Friday, May 9th.

2025 BET Awards: Burna Boy, Rema, Ayra Starr, Others Bag Nominations

The organisers of the BET Awards have released the nomination list for its 2025 Awards on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Among the list, some of Nigerian Afrobeats stars, Burna Boy, Tems, Rema, Ayra Starr, and…Read more

Juma Jux Speaks On His Grand Finale Coming In May

Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux has revealed the reason behind his multiple wedding celebrations with his beautiful wife, Priscilla Ojo.

According to Juma, he wanted to honour every significant location that…Read more

Why Wizkid Cancelled His Shows – Godson

A close associate to Grammy award-winning artist, Wizkid, Godson has revealed why the singer canceled his upcoming US shows.

New Telegraph gathered that the cancellation of Wizkid’s upcoming tour dates, including…Read more

VeryDarkMan Breaks Silence After His Release

Popular social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has broken his silence following his release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

With videos making its rounds on the internet, VDM appeared inside a…Read more

I Paid 16m For Mohbad’s Autopsy – Mohbad’s Father

The father of Late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba better known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba has revealed how he paid N16M for his son’s autopsy following speculations that trailed his death.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohad passed away in 2023, under controversial circumstances, with…Read more

IK Ogbonna Reveals New Currency Desperate People Spend For Fame

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has revealed the new currency many are using to buy fame,

According to him, clout is the new currency many peoplespetely spending to…Read more

Nasty Blaq Debunks Dating Rumours With Davido’s Cousin, Nikos

Nigerian skit maker, Asibi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, popularly known as Nasty Blaq, has debunked rumours that he is dating singer Davido’s cousin Adenike Adeleke, better known as Nikos Living.

New Telegraph gathered that..Read more

VDM Plans To Run Away From Nigeria- Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has accused controversial social media activist, VeryDarkMan of attempting to flee Nigeria following his release from EFCC custody.

New Telegraph recalls that VeryDarkMan was released from detention on…Read more

Court Grants EeZeeTee ₦20M Bail In Alleged $255,000 Forex Fraud Case

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos has granted music producer and former manager of gospel artist Mercy Chinwo, Ezekiel Onyedikachi better known as EeZeeTee, a ₦20 million bail in connection with an alleged $255,000 forex transaction fraud filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph gathered that in a brief ruling on Friday, Justice Aneke set the…Read more

Junior Pope’s Wife Marks His 45th Birthday With Poignant Tribute

The wife to Nollywood late actor, Junior Pope, Jennifer Odonwodo, had marks his 45th birthday with an emotional tribute.

Jnr Pope’s birthday celebration comes in after one-year anniversary of his…Read more

Tiwa Savage Sparks Dating Rumours With Usher (Video)

Nigerian afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage and American singer, Usher Raymond have sparked relationship rumours after the duo were captured doing the 30 seconds challenge in London recently

New Telegraph reports that Usher brought Tiwa Savage out as a surprise guest at…Read more

How Chioma Supported Me During Creation Of ‘5ive’ – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has recounted his wife, Chioma’s pivotal role during the creation of his chart-topping album, ‘5ive’.

New Telegraph Read more recalls that ‘5ive’ was released on April 18, 2025, which features 17 tracks with…

Salawa Abeni Is Still My Wife — Kollington

Veteran Fuji musician General Kollington Ayinla has insisted that Salawa Abeni, remains his wife until death. Kollington made this assertion despite Salawa’s current relationship with another…Read more Actor, Okey Bakassi, Officially Crowned King In Imo Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Okey Bakassi, has been crowned the king of the Umuihuocha community in Imo State. New Telegraph gathered that Okey Bakassi was officially presented as the…Read more

EFCC Cautions Iyabo Ojo Over Spraying Of Naira, Dollars At Daughter’s Wedding The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recently interrogated Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, for spraying Naira and Dollars at her daughter’s lavish wedding ceremony. The movie star confirmed the development in a post via her Instagram page on…Read more

Seun Kuti Narrowly Escapes Stray Bullet In U.S. Hotel Room Famous Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti has narrowly escaped a stray bullet in the United States. Kuti, who was frightened by the event, revealed this in a viral video via his Instagram page on Sunday…Read more DeeOne Berates EFCC Over ‘Several Invites’ To VeryDarkMan Controversial Nigerian comedian, Deeone has expressed disappointment with Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) over the ‘several invites’ they sent to the popular activist, VeryDarkMan. New Telegraph had earlier reported that the EFCC, who had arrested VeryDarkMan claimed that…Read more Getting Pregnant Out Of Wedlock Was Not A Thing Of Shame For Me – Eniola Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao has stated that getting pregnant at the age of 20 while at a tertiary institution in Lagos State was a bit traumatic. Eniola made this known in an…Read more Ruth Kadiri Reacts To YouTube Recognition Popular Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has expressed gratitude after receiving prestigious recognition on YouTube, a testament to her creativity and dedication. New Telegraph reports that Ruth Kadiri is one of the top Nigeria female filmmaker on…Read more Reactions Trail Nengi’s Appearance After Welcoming First Child Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Nengi Hampson, has faced social media backlash with her first public appearance following the birth of her child. Nengi welcomed her first child Read more New Telegraph recalls thaton February 21, 2025, accompanied by…

Share