Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment Roundup making headlines from Saturday, April 26th to Saturday, May 3rd.

Again, Police Arrest VeryDarkMan In Abuja

Popular social media activist and influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has been arrested by the Nigerian police in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the activist was arrested following his public criticism of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) over…Read Also

Diddy’s Sex Crimes Trial To Begin Monday

Jury selection is set to begin Monday in New York in the blockbuster trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who dramatically fell from grace following his incarceration on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Combs, has been awaiting his day in court since last year on accusations of leading a crime ring that…Read Also

Davido Accused Of Gifting Chioma Rented G-Wagon

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has been accused of gifting his wife, Chioma Rowland, a rented G-Wagon as a birthday gift.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the singer threw a lavish party to celebrate his…Read more

Reactions As Don Jazzy Gifts Fan N6m

Popular Nigerian music executive and producer, Ajereh Collins, better known as Don Jazzy, has once again surprised his fans with a cash gift of ₦6 million.

The music executive turned an ordinary social media interaction into an…Read Also

E-Money Breaks Silence After Release From EFCC Custody

Billionaire businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money, has broken his silence after sharing a new video after being released by the EFCC.

Read more It was earlier reported that E-Money was arrested by the anti-graft agency for…

Portable Escapes 3-Month Jail Term, Pays ₦30k Fine

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has escaped a 3-month jail sentence after settling a court-imposed fine of ₦30,000 in an assault case.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Tuesday, a Magistrate Court sitting in…Read more

Davido Marks Chioma’s 30th Birthday In Grand Style

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has surprised wife, Chioma, with a lavish surprise on her 30th birthday.

Read more With videos making it rounds on the internet, it can be seen in the video that…

Chimamanda Adichie Opens Up On Welcoming Twins Through Surrogacy

Renowned Nigerian author and feminist icon, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has opened up about the backlash she received after it was revealed that she welcomed twins through surrogacy.

Speaking in an open conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Adichie spoke candidly about the criticisms that…Read Also

Reactions As Alaafin Of Oyo Refuses To Stand To Greet Ooni Of Ife

The newly crowned Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, has sparked waves of reaction on social media after he refused to stand to greet the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, during a recent event in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the duo met at the recent commissioning of a newly constructed Information and…Read more

Wizkid Was Local Artist Before I Brushed Up His Career – Akon

Senegalese-American artist, Akon has stated that he was instrumental in launching the international career of Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid.

Akon made this known while featuring in the recent episode of…Read more

Whole Industry Shut Down, When I Was Not Active Online – Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has reflected on the overwhelming love from his fans, recounting how the music industry came to a standstill during his absence.

Speaking in a recent interview, Davido noted that there came a point when he…Read more

Negative Energy Runs In My Family – Bovi

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma, better known as Bovi , has stated that negative energy is a pattern in his family.

The stand-up comedian made this known while discussing his…Read More

Zicsaloma Debunks Being A Crossdresser

Popular Nigerian skit maker and comedian, Aloma Isaac Junior, better known as Zicsaloma , has addressed allegations labelling him as a crossdresser, noting that his portrayal of female characters is solely for entertainment purposes and not a reflection of his lifestyle.

Speaking in a recent interview, the comedian, who recently underwent a nose…Read Also

Mike Edwards, Wife Expecting Second Child

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) realityTV star, Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton, has revealed that they are expecting their second child.

The couple revealed this in a joint Instagram post, adding that they’ve been keeping their…Read more

Alexx Ekubo Spotted Months After Disappearing From Social Media

Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has sparked concern among fans following his new video amidst his sudden disappearance from social media.

New Telegraph reports that Alex has been off from social media since last year, with his last post having been made on…Read Also

I Was Mocked After Posting My Engagement Ring Online – Ruth Kadiri

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has recounts her experience of facing mockery after posting her engagement ring on social media due size.

New Telegraph recalls that Ruth Kadiri announced her engagement in 2017 via an Instagram post and is known for…Read Also

Why I Feel Like Paying Wife’s Bride Price Weekly -Moses Blisss

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss has opened up about the relationship with his wife, Marie, describing her as perfection in human form while expressing deep gratitude for their union over a year after tying the knot.

Speaking in a heartfelt interview with Chude Jideonwo, Moses Bliss reflected on his marriage journey, revealing that his…Read Also

Omowunmi Dada Opens Up About Undergoing Leg Surgery

Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada has opened up on her leg surgery journey, detailing her pains and struggles..

Taking to her Instagram page in a post, the actress described the leg surgery as a…Read more

Why I Don’t Like Seeing My Family Anymore – Peller Nigerian Tiktoker and content creator, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has spoken up about the burden of taking family responsibilities at a young age. Speaking in a recent conversation with fellow TikToker, Sandra Benede, Peller expressed his…Read more Obi Cubana Celebrates Wife As She Bags Master’s From International University Popular billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana has taken to his social media page to celebrate his wife’s remarkable achievement as she graduates with distinction in her master’s degree from an international university. Read more The Anambra-born businessman revealed that his wife bagged a distinction in…

Share