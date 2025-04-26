Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, April 19th to April 25th.

2Face Family Absent During His Introduction To Natasha

Legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, has sparked a reaction on social media after introducing his fiancée, Natasha Osawaru, to his hometown, Benue state, amid rumours of an upcoming traditional wedding.

New Telegraph reports that the duo has faced intense backlash over their…Read more

Daddy Showkey Reacts To Niger’s Gov Bago Order Amid Dredlock’s Arrests

Veteran Nigerian singer, Daddy Showy, has reacted to the order given by Niger State governor, Umar Bago for ordering security operatives to arrest persons with dreadlocks.

New Telegraph reports that Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, has…Read more

Benue Gov Appoints 2Face As Technical Adviser On Entertainment (Video)

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has appointed popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known 2Face as his Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Alia made this announcement during a…Read more

N1.38bn Fraud: Jude Okoye Regains Freedom

Jude Okoye, the former manager and elder brother of defunct music duo P-Square, on Wednesday, regained his freedom after over two months of incarceration at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

New Telegraph reports that his brother and close ally, Paul Okoye, popularly known as…Read more

I Lost My Sight After Smoking With Snoop Dogg – Ed Sheeran

British singer, Ed Sheeran has shared that he once lost his sight temporarily after smoking with legendary American rapper Snoop Dogg.

The music icon disclosed this on…Read more

Seyi Law Faults P-Square For Not Supporting APC

Ace Nigerian Comedian, Oluwaseyitan Lawrence Aletile, better known as Seyi Law, has berated Afrobeat music duo, P-Square, for not supporting President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Seyi Law who made this claim in a recent interview with media personality Teju…Read more

My Critics Are Using Police To Find Me Again – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has taken to his social media page to lament that his critics are using police to look for him again.

The ‘Zazuu’ crooner took to his Instagram page to lament this, barely a week after…Read more

Davido Speaks On Relationship With Hushpuppi

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has opened up about his relationship with the embattled Nigerian fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Davido made this known in a recent interview, expressing solidarity with…Read more

X User Calls Out Nathaniel Bassey For Blocking Him

An X user identified as @AfamDeluxo has taken to his page to call out Gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey for blocking him from his social media page.

Read more The young man took to his Twitter page to question his followers after he was…

Uzor Arukwe Opens Up On Gay Scandal Nollywood actor, Uzor Arukwe, has recalled how he felt when he heard rumour of him being attracted to the same gender. Speaking in a recent interview on ‘Unfiltered and Extra Spicy’ podcast, the movie star said he…Read more Obi Cubana’s Wife Breaks Silence Amid Next-Of-Kin Saga The wife of popular Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana, Lush Eby, has reacted to the controversy surrounding the next-of-kin saga. New Telegraph had earlier reported that controversy erupted after Obi…Read more

What I Told Peter Obi When I Met Him – Odumodublvck Following the recent social media attack on the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck has opened up on what he told the former Governor of Anambra State when he met him. New Telegraph had earlier reported that…Read more

Why Obi Cubana Should Will His Properties To Charity – Geh Geh A Nigerian financial adviser, Geh Geh, has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding billionaire businessman Obi Cubana’s next-of-kin drama. The online drama started when the billionaire businessman’s adopted son claimed to…Read more Kwam1 Drags Kollington Over Failure To Reciprocate Kind Gesture Famous Nigerian Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde,better known as Kwam1, has called out his senior colleague and mentor, Ayinla Kollington, for not reciprocating his kind gesture. New Telegraphrecalls that Kwame’s mother died on January 18, 2025, and was…Read more

Selling Your Body Without Talent Is Just Waste Of Time – Kunle Afod

Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod, has said that the claims of sexual exploitation is not strange in Nollywood, insisting that talent ultimately determines success in the industry.

Speaking in a recent interview on Nollywood on Radio, the Yoruba filmmaker asserted that…Read more

Nuella Njubigo Announces Passing Of Father

Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo, has taken to her Instagram page to mourn the passing of her father with a heartfelt tribute.

