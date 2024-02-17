Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, February 10 to February 16, 2024.

Lizzy Anjorin’s Husband, Others In Land Grabbing Scandal

The Magistrate Court in Oyingbo Ebute-Metta, Lagos State, has taken decisive action following allegations of land grabbing involving one Alhaji Sulaimon of Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa, and others.

The court has found the accused, Alhaji Sulaimon guilty of maliciously damaging properties owned…Read more

How APC Is Punishing Nigerians With Hunger – Charly Boy

Nigerian singer and human rights activist, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has taken to his social media page to allege that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government are punishing Nigerians with…Read more

AFCON Final: Daniel Regha Reacts To Super Eagles Defeat

Controversial social media critic, Daniel Regha has shared his two cents on Super Eagles‘ performance against Ivory Coast in the African Court of Nations (AFCON) final.

New Telegraph had on Sunday, February 11, the Super Eagles of Nigeria were unexpectedly defeated 2-1 by the Elephants of Ivory Coast…Read more

AFCON: Sarah Martins Blasts Yul Edochie Over Failed Prophecy

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has slammed her colleague, Yul Edochie, over a failed prophecy on the Super Eagles clash with Ivory Coast in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

New Telegraph reports that the Super Eagles lost the AFCON final 2-1 to the Elephants of Ivory Coast in a pulsating game on…Read more

Mohbad’s Family Speaks On Threatening Late Singer’s Wife

The family of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has formally addressed the allegations of threats to the life of the late singer’s wife, Omowunmi, and…Read more

Yul Edochie: Being Born-Again Isn’t An Express Ticket To Heaven

Nollywood actor and Pastor, Yul Edochie has revealed what it means to be a Christian as he speaks on the right way to live as a true born-again.

Yul who spoke via his official Instagram page said being born again doesn’t…Read more

Afrobeats Full Of Talentless Musicians – Ruggedman

Nigerian rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Steven, better known as Ruggedman has opined that a lot of “talentless people” are hiding behind Afrobeats.

Ruggedman who spoke in an exclusive interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Ruggedman said, “When you ask me what Afrobeats is, I would say Afrobeats is what a lot of talentless…Read more

Finally, Bobrisky Breaks Silence On Being Gay

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has finally reacted to the allegation of asking comedian Bello Khabir out.

New Telegraph reports that Khabir had during his latest episode of The Esther Show podcast claimed that Bobrisky is gay and once…Read more

Odumodublvck Cautions Christian Youths Against Attacking Pastor Adeboye Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has strongly condemned the constant social media backlash directed at the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye. New Telegraph reports that Adeboye came under heavy fire on social media after he was reported to have said…Read more Portable’s Wife Speaks On Alleged Domestic Violence The wife of controversial Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, Bewaji has debunked rumours of domestic violence in her marriage. Bewaji’s disclaimer followed a viral photo on Monday night which captured Bewaji’s injured body and a series of social media chats alleging…Read more