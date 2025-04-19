Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, April 12th to April 18th.
I Started My Life In Face-Me-I-Face-you Apartment – Davido
Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has claimed that he started his life in a one-room apartment in a public compound, known locally as a face-me-I-face-you.
The singer made the claim on a song titled CFMF, off his fifth studio album, 5ive…Read more
Why I’ll Never Support Peter Obi – Seyi Law
Nigeria popular stand-up comedian, Oluwaseyitan Lawrence Aletile, better known as Seyi Law has vowed never to support the presidential ambition of former Labour Party, LP, candidate, Peter Obi.
According to Seyi law, he…Read more
Zicsaloma Calls Out LUTH For Rejecting His Mother Battling With Cancer
Popular Nollywood content creator, Zicsalomahas called out Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for refusing to admit his cancer-diagnosed mother.
Zicsaloma revealed that his mother is in a critical condition and unable to…Read more
Iyabo Ojo Reunites With Ex-Husband At Daughter’s Wedding
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and her estranged husband, Ademidun Ojo, reunite for the traditional wedding of their daughter, Priscilla Ojo, to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.
With video making its rounds on the internet, Iyabo Ojo and her…Read more
Gov Adeleke Performs At Priscilla, Juma Jux’s Traditional Wedding
The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Thursday performed at the high-profile wedding of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux.
New Telegraph reports that Governor Adeleke surprised many with his…Read more
Funke Akindele Celebrates Priscilla, Juma Jux Traditional Marriage
Nollywood star Funke Akindele has taken to her social media page to celebrate the traditional marriage of Priscilla Ojo, expressing her emotional congratulations and love for her colleague, Iyabo Ojo.
Funke, who wasn’t present at the event earlier, took to her Instagram page in a…Read more
Josh2funny, Wife Bina Expecting Third Child
Popular Nigerian comedian Joshua Alfred, better known as Josh2funny, and wife, Bina are expecting their third child.
The exciting news was shared by Bina via her Instagram page, where…Read more
#JP2025: Video Of Priscilla Ojo’s Lavish Traditional Wedding Surfaces Online
The setup of the traditional wedding of Nollywood actress, Priscilla Ojo, and her Tanzania husband, Juma Jux, has surfaced online, sparking waves of reactions among fans.
The traditional Yoruba ceremony, set to take place in Lagos on Thursday, April 17, has…Read more
I’ll Arrest Anyone Who Defamed Me – Portable
Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has vowed to arrest anyone who defamed him verbally or through comments on social media.
New Telegraph recalls that a few days ago, Portable was arrested over a…Read more
Daniel Regha Analyse Davido’s 5ive Album
Popular Nigerian influencer, Daniel Regha has taken to his social media page to make analysis of the newly released 5ive album of Nigerian Afrobeats Singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido.
Daniel Regha has criticized the choice of lyrics Davido used in his…Read more
Iyabo Ojo Announces Plans For Second Wedding In Tanzania
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has sparked mixed reactions following her surprise revelation that her daughter, Priscilla Ojo’s, wedding celebration is far from over.
In a viral video captured by Chioma Good Hair, Iyabo Ojo revealed that a…Read more
Any Married Woman Who Puts Password On Her Phone Is A Sex Worker – Lege Miame
Nigerian Yoruba actor and matchmaker, Adams Kehinde, better known as Lege Miami, has asserted that any married woman who has a password on her phone is a sex worker.
EFCC Summons Odumodublvck Over N23.5m Payment
Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck has reportedly been summoned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a N23.5 million payment.
My Endorsement Dey Pain My ‘Enemies’ – Yul Edochie
Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page to take a swipe at his “Enemies” after bagging a new endorsement from a lottery company.
The movie star took to his page to…Read more
Chief Priest’s Alleged Baby Mama Vows To Take DNA Matter To Diety
Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen has vowed to take her issued with the celebrity barman to a diety over his refusal to do a DNA test.
New Telegraph recalls that Chief Priest’s baby mama has been pressuring the..Read more
Laide Bakare, Eniola Badmus Fight Dirty At Movie Premiere
Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare has sparked social media reactions after a video of her confronting her colleague, Eniola Badmus, at a movie premiere surfaced online.
New Telegraph reports that both actresses were among the celebrities present at…Read more
Uzor Arukwe Is A Very Professional Actor – Bambam
Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and Nollywood actress, Bambam, has described her colleague, Uzor Arukwe, as a professional actor.
Speaking in a recent interview with Cool…Read more
DJ Cuppy Turns Down Suitor For Financial Unstablility
Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey and daughter of Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has stirred reactions on social media as she turns down a suitor for being financially unstable, despite praying for her own man.
New Telegraph recalls that the billionaire heiress, who’s already in her 30s, had…Read more
Becoming A Native Doctor Was Divine Calling From God – Yul Edochie
Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has broken his silence on the reason why he changed his calling, a year after revealing that God called him to be a pastor.
New Telegraph recalls that the movie star who opened a ministry last…Read more
How My Husband Begged Me To Inject Him With Poison – Regina Chukwu
Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu has finally opened up on how her late husband begged her to inject him with poison so he could die.
The actress made this revelation while recounting the ordeal in a…Read more