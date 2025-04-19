Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, April 12th to April 18th.

I Started My Life In Face-Me-I-Face-you Apartment – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has claimed that he started his life in a one-room apartment in a public compound, known locally as a face-me-I-face-you.

The singer made the claim on a song titled CFMF, off his fifth studio album, 5ive…Read more

Why I’ll Never Support Peter Obi – Seyi Law

Nigeria popular stand-up comedian, Oluwaseyitan Lawrence Aletile, better known as Seyi Law has vowed never to support the presidential ambition of former Labour Party, LP, candidate, Peter Obi.

According to Seyi law, he…Read more

Zicsaloma Calls Out LUTH For Rejecting His Mother Battling With Cancer

Popular Nollywood content creator, Zicsalomahas called out Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for refusing to admit his cancer-diagnosed mother.

Zicsaloma revealed that his mother is in a critical condition and unable to…Read more

Iyabo Ojo Reunites With Ex-Husband At Daughter’s Wedding

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and her estranged husband, Ademidun Ojo, reunite for the traditional wedding of their daughter, Priscilla Ojo, to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

With video making its rounds on the internet, Iyabo Ojo and her…Read more

Gov Adeleke Performs At Priscilla, Juma Jux’s Traditional Wedding

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Thursday performed at the high-profile wedding of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Adeleke surprised many with his…Read more

Funke Akindele Celebrates Priscilla, Juma Jux Traditional Marriage

Nollywood star Funke Akindele has taken to her social media page to celebrate the traditional marriage of Priscilla Ojo, expressing her emotional congratulations and love for her colleague, Iyabo Ojo.

Funke, who wasn’t present at the event earlier, took to her Instagram page in a…Read more

Josh2funny, Wife Bina Expecting Third Child

Popular Nigerian comedian Joshua Alfred, better known as Josh2funny, and wife, Bina are expecting their third child.

The exciting news was shared by Bina via her Instagram page, where…Read more

#JP2025: Video Of Priscilla Ojo’s Lavish Traditional Wedding Surfaces Online

The setup of the traditional wedding of Nollywood actress, Priscilla Ojo, and her Tanzania husband, Juma Jux, has surfaced online, sparking waves of reactions among fans.

The traditional Yoruba ceremony, set to take place in Lagos on Thursday, April 17, has…Read more

I’ll Arrest Anyone Who Defamed Me – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has vowed to arrest anyone who defamed him verbally or through comments on social media.

New Telegraph recalls that a few days ago, Portable was arrested over a…Read more

Daniel Regha Analyse Davido’s 5ive Album

Popular Nigerian influencer, Daniel Regha has taken to his social media page to make analysis of the newly released 5ive album of Nigerian Afrobeats Singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido.

