Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, April 5t to April 11th.

Labake Olododo Ranks In N172.5m In Two Weeks

The latest epic drama from Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Labake Olododo, has taken the Nigerian box office by storm, raking in a remarkable N172.5 million within just two weeks of its theatrical release.

New Telegraph gathered that the movie, which premiered on March 28, earned N50.4 million in…Read more

Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux Announce Traditional Wedding’s Date

Popular Nigerian brand influencer and daughter of renowned Nollywood actress, Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, have officially announced the date for their traditional Yoruba wedding

Priscilla and Juma Jux announced the date in a joint Instagram post, confirming that the

Finally, Davido Announces White Wedding Date

American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has officially announced the date of his white wedding with his wife, Chioma.

Davido who spoke in an interview on The Breakfast Club, revealed that his

VeryDarkMan Reacts As NBC Ban Eedris Abdulkareem’s Song

Controversial Nigerian activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has reacted to the ban of popular Afrobeat singer, Eedris Akdulhareem’s song’ titled, ‘Tell Your Papa’ by the Federal Government.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federal Government, through the

Finally, 2Face Breaks Silence On Alleged Disappearance

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face has finally addressed the rumours about his alleged disappearance weeks after his mother’s emotional outcry on social media.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the singer's family had

I’m Raising My Kids Alone – Funke Akindele

Popular Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele has accused her estranged husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, of not taking responsibility for their children.

New Telegraph recalls that the estranged couple got

Kemi Olunloyo: How I Was Sexually Abused By 20 Men

Controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has taken to her social media page to reveal how she was sexually abused by 20 men at the age of 13.

This is coming after her recent post denouncing her family following the death of

I’m Most Bashed, Disrespected Artiste In Nigeria – Davido

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has claimed that he is the most bashed and disrespected artiste in the history of Nigerian music.

Speaking about his music career and how he has faced challenges, Davido disclosed that….

Daddy Freeze Reacts As Fani-Kayode Lay Hands On Church Members

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to viral photos and videos of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, laying hands on members during a church service.

New Telegraph reports that on

Burna Boy Reveals How Much Artists Earn For 1m Streams

Grammy award-winning Nigerian artist, Burna Boy has taken to his social media page to revealed the payouts artists received for reaching 1 million streams on streaming platforms.

The singer disclosed this on his

Bobrisky Reacts As Alleged US Friend Scam Him Of $990

Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has taken to his social media page to reveal how he fell for a romantic scam.

Narrating his ordeal, the self-acclaimed

Bugzy DVinci Drags Chief Priest On Newly Released Song

Media personality, Bugzy Dvinci has questioned Nigerians on the recent release of popular celebrity barman and socalite, Cubana Chief Priest’s new album.

Dvinci who took to his Instagram page in a shared video question Nigerians on why….

Why I Like VeryDarkMan’s Brand – Daddy Freeze

Ace Nigerian On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze,has opened up on what he likes about the brand of social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman.

Ace Nigerian On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze,has opened up on what he likes about the brand of social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman.

Speaking in an interview on the Leadership podcast with…

Alibaba Recounts Encounters With Friends' Wives In Politicians' Homes

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba has shared his encounters with infidelity involving the wives of top politicians he knows were caught in a compromising manner.

Speaking during a candid episode of the Outside the Box podcast, the…

Lizzy Anjorin Reacts As Tope Alabi Refuse To Perform At Her Birthday

Controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorinhas taken to her social media page to throw a subtle shade at renowned Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi, over her refusal to perform at her surprise Birthday party.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Tope Alabi, who was paid to surprise an…

You Must Do Dirty Work To Attain Success – Funke Akindele

Popular Nigerian actress and film producer, Funke Akindele has posited that for anyone to succeed and make exploits in life, the person must be willing to do the dirty work.

Akindele who made this known while featuring on the latest episode of…

Kizz Daniel, Wife Expecting Fourth Child

Famous Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel has stirred social media reactions with the news of expecting another child.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Kizz Daniel and his wife welcomed triplets in 2021, with…

Nkem Owoh Recounts How Buhari Executed His Brother

Veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, has described the execution of his older brother, Bartholomew Owoh, under the then military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari, as one of the most painful moments of his life.

New Telegraph recalls that Bartholomew was one of three young Nigerians executed by a…

Miss Osun, Mojisola Crowned Miss World Nigeria

Joy Raimi Mojisola emerged victorious as the new Miss World Nigeria 2025 after a spectacular grand finale held on Saturday, April 4, in Lagos.

The 24-year-old beauty queen, who represented the Osun State, beat 36 other…

Shocking Revelation As Chief Priest Alleged Baby Mama Calls Out Sister

The alleged babymama of popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen Ati, has publicly called out the celebrity bartender's sister for allegedly insulting her.

This development comes after she celebrated the socialite's birthday while…

