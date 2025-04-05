Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, March 29th to April 4th.

Reactions As WizKid Deletes All Posts On Instagram

Famous Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid has sparked waves of reactions on social media after he deleted all posts on his Instagram account.

New Telegraph gathered that the musician took down all the posts on…Read more

Banky W Speaks On Undergoing Vasectomy Surgery

Nigerian singer and politician, Olubankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, has hinted on undergoing a vasectomy surgery.

Vasectomy is a surgery and permanent birth control that a man may choose to…Read more

Finally, Cubana Chief Priest Drops Debut Song ‘More Money

Popular billionaire entrepreneur Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest,has officially released his highly anticipated debut song, “More Money.”

Chief Priest announced the new song release via his…Read more

Bobrisky Berates 2Face For Leaving Annie For Natasha

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has taken to his social media page to express disappointment with popular Afrobeat star, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Face, for not leaving his wife for someone prettier.

The self-acclaimed “Rich Mummy of Lagos” made this remark days after….Read more

Reaction As Mohbad’s Father Drops New Track

Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of the Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has hit the studio to release a new track.

New Telegraph reports that Mr Aloba had picked up from where his son left since his…Read more

I Dissed Tinubu In My Album Because Of Peter Obi – Odumodublvck

Nigerian Afrobeats singer and rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has revealed why he dissed President Bola Tinubu in his song, ‘Vex.’

The rapper who made this known on Thursday via his X page said he dissed the…Read more

Ijoba Lande Speaks On His Experience At Funke and Akindele’s Movie Set

Controversial Nollywood actor and comedian, Ijoba Lande, has opened up about his experience working with prolific Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele on a movie set.

This is coming after his infidelity claims involving his wife and Nollywood actors, which…Read more

I Was Offered Life-Changing Money To Campaign Against Peter Obi – Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has revealed how he turned down a ‘life-changing’ amount of money.

According to him, he was offered a huge amount of money in the build-up to…Read more

Zinoleesky Announces Arrival Of Second Child

CD Nigerian singer, Zinoleesky has stirred reactions on social media as he announces the arrival of his second child barely a year after the first.

New Telegraph recalls that Zinoleesky welcomed his first child in…Read more

Segun Arinze Breaks Silence On Feud With Emeka Ike

Veteran Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze has broken his silence amid his feud with his colleague, Emeka Ike, revealing that the matter has been settled.

Speaking in an interview with QED.ng’s publisher, Olumide Iyanda, Arinze disclosed that he…Read more

I Intend To Sleep With Bobrisky, But… – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has revealed that he once had the intention of asking popular crossdresser Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky, out but later had a change of heart.

Speaking in a recent interview with Echo Room, the “Zazuu” crooner disclosed that he…Read more

Kanye West Opens Up On Split From Wife, Bianca Censori

Controversial American rapper, Kanye West has revealed why he split from his estranged wife, Bianca Censori, after two years of marriage.

West made this disclosure in…Read more

Zlatan Is An Upcoming Artist – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has claimed that his colleague, Zlatan Ibile is an up-and-coming artist.

Speaking in a recent interview on Echo Room, Portable asserted that Zlatan is…Read more

Annie Can Sue Natasha For Adopting ‘Idibia’ Surname – Daddy Freeze

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze on Wednesday revealed that the estranged wife of legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, Annie Macauley, can sue his ex-husband’s lover, Natasha Osawaru for adopting the ‘Idibia’ surname.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Edo lawmaker sparked reactions after he…Read more

Late Nigerian Boxer, Olanrewaju Segun’s Alleged Autopsy Result Released

The autopsy results for late Nigerian boxer, Olanrewaju Segun, have been released, revealing the circumstances leading to his death.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Olanrewaju Segun tragically…Read more

Natasha Osawaru Adds ‘Idibia’ To Her Name

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face’s lover, Natasha Osawaru has sparked marriage rumours as she adds ‘Idibia’ to her name.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that 2Face had announced the end of his…Read more

Portable Opens Up About Experience In Police Custody

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has opened up about his experience in police custody.

According to him, he used the recent detention in police custody to…Read more

Chief Priest’s Alleged Baby Mama Celebrates His Birthday

The alleged babymama to popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen Ati, has stirred reactions on social media as she marks the baby daddy’s birthday in grand style.

New Telegraph recalls that Helen Atti has been making headlines following her…Read more

Genevieve Nnaji Replies Fan Who Reacts To Her Recent Photo

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Genevieve Nnaji, has taken to her social media page to react to one of her fans who mocked her photo, rejoicing she was growing old.

New Telegraph reports that Genevieve Nnaji took to her X page on Wednesday to…Read more

Eniola Badmus Opens Up On Missing Her Old Body

Nollywood actress and Special Adviser to the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Social Events and Public Hearing, Eniola Badmushas taken to her social media page to revealed how she misses her old chubby body.

New Telegraph recalls that Eniola Badmus underwent weight loss surgery to…Read more

