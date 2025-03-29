Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, March 22nd to March 28th.

Annie Idibia Shares Emotional Appreciation Message Amid Divorce Saga

Annie Idibia, Nollywood actress and estranged wife of Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face has made a dramatic return to social media after an extended hiatus.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the thespian actress wiped all previous posts…Read more

Kunle Remi Shares Emotional Journey To Parenthood

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi and his wife, Tiwi, have taken to their social media page to joyfully announce the arrival of their first child.

Revealing the newborn’s name, the couple narrated their emotional journey to…Read more

BBNaija S10: Organizers To Introduce New Twist

The organizers of the famous Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Multichoice, have introduced a new twist ahead of the tenth edition of the reality show.

New Telegraph recalls that BBNaija is known for its unpredictable twists introduced every…Read more

Priscilla Ojo Welcomes Juma Jux To Nigeria Ahead Of Final Wedding

The daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, has taken to her Instagram page to express excitement as she welcomes herTanzanian husband, singer Juma Jux, to Nigeria ahead of their grand wedding celebration.

New Telegraph recalls that Priscilla had returned to the country earlier for her…Read more

Davido Speaks On Marriage To Chioma Rowland

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has shared an insight into his marriage with his lovely wife, Chioma Adeleke, revealing that marriage is different from cohabitation.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Davido disclosed that he and…Read more

How My Mum Died In Mecca – Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has narrated how his mother died in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. in 2008.

Bobrisky, in a now deleted post on Instagram, explained that his mother died…Read more

Ned Nwoko Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary, Addresses Marriage Crisis With Regina

Nigerian lawmaker and billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko has showered encomium on Regina Daniels as he addresses rumours of his marriage crisis.

New Telegraph recalls that there have been speculations on the…Read more

Hardship: Reactions As Eniola Badmus Reaffirms Support For Tinubu

Famous Nollywood actress and Special Assistant for Social Events and Public Hearings to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Eniola Badmus, has once again declared her unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu, despite the economic hardship in Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that the…Read more

Again, Ijoba Lande Accuses Abrahamco Of Having Affair With Ex-Wife

Nigerian comedian and content creator, Ijoba Lande has once again publicly confronted a movie producer, Abrahamco, accusing him of having an affair with his ex-wife, Dara.

New Telegraph recalls that Ijoba Lande’s marriage to Dara ended in a lot of controversy after he…Read more

Mercy Aigbe Addresses Claims Of Controlling Husband

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe Adeoti has broken her silence on the news making rounds that she is controlling her husband, Kazeem Adeoti.

Speaking on Iriri Mi, a talk show hosted by Bimpe Akintunde, Mercy Aigbe addressed the…Read more

Gospel Singer, Nnenna Goodness Pleads For Financial Aid

Nigerian gospel singer, Sister Nnenna Goodness has opened up about her financial struggles, seeking assistance from generous Nigerians.

With videos making their rounds on the internet, it could be seen as Nnenna broke…Read more

I’m Still Not Rich After 60 Years In Nollywood – Jide Kosoko

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko has said despite his fame and over 60 years of experience in Nollywood, he can’t consider himself rich by Nigerian standards.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, Kosoko explained that he…Read more

I Rejected ₦7Bn Offer To Reduce ‘Jesus’ In My Songs – Panam Percy Paul

Veteran Nigerian gospel singer, Dr Panam Percy Paul, has recounted how he once turned down a lucrative international record deal because it required him to compromise his faith.

Speaking with Pastor Emmanuel Iren, the renowned musician recounted how…Read more

Why I Don’t Like My Songs After Recording – Ayra Starr

Sensational Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has revealed why she doesn’t likes her songs after recording them.

Speaking in an interview with Rolling Stone, the music star said each time she…Read more

Speed Darlington Prices Coffin Amid Fight With Portable

Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has sparked social media reactions after a video of him pricing a coffin for his colleague, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable went viral.

New Telegraph recalls that a few days ago, Portable and Speed Darlington took to…Read more

Hanks Anuku Open Up On Nigerian Movie Industry

Veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku has opened up on his struggles and relationships with some of his colleagues in the movie industry.

According to him, some of his colleagues were…Read more

Skales Speaks On Betrayal In Nigerian Music Industry

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, has lamented about being betrayed by a lot of people in the music industry.

Taking to his Instagram page, Skales revealed that he is looking forward to…Read more

Reactions As Annie Idibia Deletes All Instagram Posts

The estranged wife of legendary Nigerian singer, 2Face, Annie Macaulay, has stirred social media reactions with her return to social media, as she deletes all her Instagram posts.

New Telegraph recalls that in January, 2Face whose real name is…Read more

Femi Lazarus Speaks On Gospel Singers’ Charging $10,000

The founder and senior pastor of Light Nation Church, Apostle Femi Lazarus, has broken his silence on the high fees charged by some Nigerian gospel singers, saying it is excessive for ministry work.

Speaking in one of his sermon, Pastor Lazarus projected an alleged invoice from a…Read more

Daddy Freeze Speaks On Relationship With Hushpuppi

Nigerian On-Air Personality and social media influencer, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has opened up on the reason he became friends with embattled fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi.

New Telegraph recalls that before Hushpuppi’s arrest and convicted in 2020 for…Read more

