Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, March 22nd to March 28th.
Annie Idibia Shares Emotional Appreciation Message Amid Divorce Saga
Annie Idibia, Nollywood actress and estranged wife of Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face has made a dramatic return to social media after an extended hiatus.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that the thespian actress wiped all previous posts…Read more
Kunle Remi Shares Emotional Journey To Parenthood
Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi and his wife, Tiwi, have taken to their social media page to joyfully announce the arrival of their first child.
Revealing the newborn’s name, the couple narrated their emotional journey to…Read more
BBNaija S10: Organizers To Introduce New Twist
The organizers of the famous Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Multichoice, have introduced a new twist ahead of the tenth edition of the reality show.
New Telegraph recalls that BBNaija is known for its unpredictable twists introduced every…Read more
Priscilla Ojo Welcomes Juma Jux To Nigeria Ahead Of Final Wedding
The daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, has taken to her Instagram page to express excitement as she welcomes herTanzanian husband, singer Juma Jux, to Nigeria ahead of their grand wedding celebration.
New Telegraph recalls that Priscilla had returned to the country earlier for her…Read more
Davido Speaks On Marriage To Chioma Rowland
Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has shared an insight into his marriage with his lovely wife, Chioma Adeleke, revealing that marriage is different from cohabitation.
Speaking in a recent interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Davido disclosed that he and…Read more
How My Mum Died In Mecca – Bobrisky
Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has narrated how his mother died in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. in 2008.
Bobrisky, in a now deleted post on Instagram, explained that his mother died…Read more
Ned Nwoko Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary, Addresses Marriage Crisis With Regina
Nigerian lawmaker and billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko has showered encomium on Regina Daniels as he addresses rumours of his marriage crisis.
New Telegraph recalls that there have been speculations on the…Read more
Hardship: Reactions As Eniola Badmus Reaffirms Support For Tinubu
Famous Nollywood actress and Special Assistant for Social Events and Public Hearings to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Eniola Badmus, has once again declared her unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu, despite the economic hardship in Nigeria.
New Telegraph recalls that the…Read more
Again, Ijoba Lande Accuses Abrahamco Of Having Affair With Ex-Wife
Nigerian comedian and content creator, Ijoba Lande has once again publicly confronted a movie producer, Abrahamco, accusing him of having an affair with his ex-wife, Dara.
New Telegraph recalls that Ijoba Lande’s marriage to Dara ended in a lot of controversy after he…Read more
Mercy Aigbe Addresses Claims Of Controlling Husband
Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe Adeoti has broken her silence on the news making rounds that she is controlling her husband, Kazeem Adeoti.
Speaking on Iriri Mi, a talk show hosted by Bimpe Akintunde, Mercy Aigbe addressed the…Read more
Gospel Singer, Nnenna Goodness Pleads For Financial Aid
Nigerian gospel singer, Sister Nnenna Goodness has opened up about her financial struggles, seeking assistance from generous Nigerians.
With videos making their rounds on the internet, it could be seen as Nnenna broke…Read more
I’m Still Not Rich After 60 Years In Nollywood – Jide Kosoko
Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko has said despite his fame and over 60 years of experience in Nollywood, he can’t consider himself rich by Nigerian standards.
Speaking in a recent interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, Kosoko explained that he…Read more
I Rejected ₦7Bn Offer To Reduce ‘Jesus’ In My Songs – Panam Percy Paul
Veteran Nigerian gospel singer, Dr Panam Percy Paul, has recounted how he once turned down a lucrative international record deal because it required him to compromise his faith.
Speaking with Pastor Emmanuel Iren, the renowned musician recounted how…Read more
Why I Don’t Like My Songs After Recording – Ayra Starr
Sensational Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has revealed why she doesn’t likes her songs after recording them.
Speaking in an interview with Rolling Stone, the music star said each time she…Read more
Speed Darlington Prices Coffin Amid Fight With Portable
Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has sparked social media reactions after a video of him pricing a coffin for his colleague, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable went viral.
New Telegraph recalls that a few days ago, Portable and Speed Darlington took to…Read more
Hanks Anuku Open Up On Nigerian Movie Industry
Veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku has opened up on his struggles and relationships with some of his colleagues in the movie industry.
According to him, some of his colleagues were…Read more
Skales Speaks On Betrayal In Nigerian Music Industry
Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, has lamented about being betrayed by a lot of people in the music industry.
Taking to his Instagram page, Skales revealed that he is looking forward to…Read more
Reactions As Annie Idibia Deletes All Instagram Posts
The estranged wife of legendary Nigerian singer, 2Face, Annie Macaulay, has stirred social media reactions with her return to social media, as she deletes all her Instagram posts.
New Telegraph recalls that in January, 2Face whose real name is…Read more
Femi Lazarus Speaks On Gospel Singers’ Charging $10,000
The founder and senior pastor of Light Nation Church, Apostle Femi Lazarus, has broken his silence on the high fees charged by some Nigerian gospel singers, saying it is excessive for ministry work.
Speaking in one of his sermon, Pastor Lazarus projected an alleged invoice from a…Read more
Daddy Freeze Speaks On Relationship With Hushpuppi
Nigerian On-Air Personality and social media influencer, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has opened up on the reason he became friends with embattled fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi.
New Telegraph recalls that before Hushpuppi’s arrest and convicted in 2020 for…Read more