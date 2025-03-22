Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, March 16th to March 22nd.
Annie Idibia Leaves Rehabilitation Centre
The estranged wife of legendary Afrobeat singer and Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has reportedly departed the rehabilitation centre where she has been undergoing treatment following the end of her 13-year marriage to Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face.
New Telegraph recalls that following the announcement of the end of…Read more
Segun Arinze Speaks On Battling Sickness
Veteran Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze has debunked rumours making rounds on social media that he is sick and needs financial assistance.
Debunking the purported rumour following photos of him looking frail…Read more
Mr Macaroni Opens Up On Financial Struggle
Nigerian Content creator and Nollywood actor, Adebowale Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni has opened up about his financial struggles and how he lost his entire savings in 2021.
According to Mr Macaroni, he was…Read more
Police Reportedly Arrest Mohbad’s Brother, Adura
The younger brother of the late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Adura Aloba has been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force.
New Telegraph gathered that he was arrested along with two others on Wednesday when…Read more
Falz Reacts To Fubara’s Suspension
Nigerian rapper and Nollywood actor, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the suspension of the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara.
Audio Accusing Wigwe’s Sister Surface Online Amid Inheritance Dispute
A viral audio accusing the sister of late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, Joyce amid an ongoing inheritance claim dispute has surfaced online.
New Telegraph recalls that Herbert Wigwe, along with his wife, and first son…Read more
Rotimi Salami Reveals How Movie Producers Sidelined Him
Nollywood actor, Rotimi Salami has revealed the trauma he faced after movie producers refused to give him roles because of his face and body.
Speaking in an interview on Feelrightnews TV’s official YouTube channel, Salami shared the…Read more
Timini Egbuson Warns Promoters Against Using His Name For Clout
Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has taken to his social media page to warn the fans of his colleagues to desist from comparing him with their faves for clout.
Egbuson who expressed his frustration in a…Read more
Why Rivers People Shouldn’t Protest – Mark Angel
Famous Nigerian comedian, Mark Angel has urged residents of Rivers State to desist from kicking against the State of Emergency declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that in a nationwide broadcast ont…Read moreWizkid Hails S'Eagles Ahead Of World Cup Qualifierx
Hilda Dokubo: Tinubu Wants To Capture Economic Soul In Rivers
Veteran Nollywood actress and politician, Hilda Dokubo has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy for six months.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that the President declared a state of…Read more
Wizkid Hails S’Eagles Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier
Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid has expressed satisfaction with the Super Eagles’ preparation for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda in Kigali.
New Telegraph reports that the new head coach, Eric Chelle, held his first training session with…Read more
Leo Dasilva: How A Company Went Into ‘Generational Debt’
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Leo DaSilva has opened up on the struggles and challenges a company he raised money for faced after President Bola Tinubu came into power in 2023.
According to him, the company has gone into ‘Generational debt’ after… Read more
Mikel Obi Greatest Nigerian Footballer Of All Time – Odumodublvck
Nigeria rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, has sparked a debate with his latest opinion on Nigerian football.
Taking to his X page, the ‘Cast’ crooner boldly declared Mikel Obi as…Read more
Skales Lauds Banky W For Sponsoring His Education
Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has appreciated his former record label boss, Bankole Wellington, better known as Bank W, for sponsoring his university education.
The singer made this revelation on Thursday via his verified X handle to…Read more
BBNaija: Phyna Laments Over High Cost Of Living
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and Nollywood actress, Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna has expressed concern over the highest cost of living and hunger in the land.
Taking to her social media page, Phyna lamented on the hunger Nigerians are…Read more
Tope Alabi’s Daughter Showers Praises On Stepdad, Snub Biological Father
Ayomiku, the daughter of legendary Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi stirred emotion online with a heartfelt message to her stepfather, Soji Alabi, just days after her private wedding.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Ayomiku praised Mr Alabi for being a…Read more
Bukola Arugba Opens Up On Why She Left Ex-Husband
Popular Nollywood actress, Bukola Awoyemi, professionally known as Bukola Arugba, has finally opened up on why she left her ex-husband and colleague, Damola Olatunji.
New Telegraph recalls that Bukola Arugba separated from his…Read more
Kanye West: Jay-Z Planning To Kill Me
American rapper, Kanye West has alleged that his colleague, Jay-Z, is planning to assassinate him following his revelation on social media about the Roc Nation boss and Beyoncé’s children.
Speaking in a post on X on…Read more
BBNaija: Cross Launches Online Church
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Christopher Ikechukwu Okonkwo, better known as Cross has stirred mixed reactions on social media after he announced the launching of his online ministry.
Cross who publicly declared his devotion to Christ in 2024, has now taken his…Read more