Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, March 16th to March 22nd.

Annie Idibia Leaves Rehabilitation Centre

The estranged wife of legendary Afrobeat singer and Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has reportedly departed the rehabilitation centre where she has been undergoing treatment following the end of her 13-year marriage to Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face.

New Telegraph recalls that following the announcement of the end of…Read more

Segun Arinze Speaks On Battling Sickness

Veteran Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze has debunked rumours making rounds on social media that he is sick and needs financial assistance.

Debunking the purported rumour following photos of him looking frail…Read more

Mr Macaroni Opens Up On Financial Struggle

Nigerian Content creator and Nollywood actor, Adebowale Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni has opened up about his financial struggles and how he lost his entire savings in 2021.

According to Mr Macaroni, he was…Read more

Police Reportedly Arrest Mohbad’s Brother, Adura

The younger brother of the late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Adura Aloba has been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force.

New Telegraph gathered that he was arrested along with two others on Wednesday when…Read more

Falz Reacts To Fubara’s Suspension

Nigerian rapper and Nollywood actor, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the suspension of the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu on Tuesday evening declared a… Read more

Audio Accusing Wigwe’s Sister Surface Online Amid Inheritance Dispute

A viral audio accusing the sister of late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, Joyce amid an ongoing inheritance claim dispute has surfaced online.

New Telegraph recalls that Herbert Wigwe, along with his wife, and first son…Read more

Rotimi Salami Reveals How Movie Producers Sidelined Him

Nollywood actor, Rotimi Salami has revealed the trauma he faced after movie producers refused to give him roles because of his face and body.

Speaking in an interview on Feelrightnews TV’s official YouTube channel, Salami shared the…Read more

Timini Egbuson Warns Promoters Against Using His Name For Clout

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has taken to his social media page to warn the fans of his colleagues to desist from comparing him with their faves for clout.

Egbuson who expressed his frustration in a…Read more

Why Rivers People Shouldn’t Protest – Mark Angel

Famous Nigerian comedian, Mark Angel has urged residents of Rivers State to desist from kicking against the State of Emergency declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in a nationwide broadcast ont…Read more

Hilda Dokubo: Tinubu Wants To Capture Economic Soul In Rivers

Veteran Nollywood actress and politician, Hilda Dokubo has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy for six months.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the President declared a state of…Read more

Wizkid Hails S’Eagles Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid has expressed satisfaction with the Super Eagles’ preparation for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda in Kigali.

New Telegraph reports that the new head coach, Eric Chelle, held his first training session with…Read more

Leo Dasilva: How A Company Went Into ‘Generational Debt’

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Leo DaSilva has opened up on the struggles and challenges a company he raised money for faced after President Bola Tinubu came into power in 2023.

According to him, the company has gone into ‘Generational debt’ after… Read more

Mikel Obi Greatest Nigerian Footballer Of All Time – Odumodublvck

Nigeria rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, has sparked a debate with his latest opinion on Nigerian football.

Taking to his X page, the ‘Cast’ crooner boldly declared Mikel Obi as…Read more

Skales Lauds Banky W For Sponsoring His Education

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has appreciated his former record label boss, Bankole Wellington, better known as Bank W, for sponsoring his university education.

The singer made this revelation on Thursday via his verified X handle to…Read more

BBNaija: Phyna Laments Over High Cost Of Living

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and Nollywood actress, Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna has expressed concern over the highest cost of living and hunger in the land.

Taking to her social media page, Phyna lamented on the hunger Nigerians are…Read more

Tope Alabi’s Daughter Showers Praises On Stepdad, Snub Biological Father

Ayomiku, the daughter of legendary Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi stirred emotion online with a heartfelt message to her stepfather, Soji Alabi, just days after her private wedding.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Ayomiku praised Mr Alabi for being a…Read more

Bukola Arugba Opens Up On Why She Left Ex-Husband

Popular Nollywood actress, Bukola Awoyemi, professionally known as Bukola Arugba, has finally opened up on why she left her ex-husband and colleague, Damola Olatunji.

New Telegraph recalls that Bukola Arugba separated from his…Read more

Kanye West: Jay-Z Planning To Kill Me

American rapper, Kanye West has alleged that his colleague, Jay-Z, is planning to assassinate him following his revelation on social media about the Roc Nation boss and Beyoncé’s children.

Speaking in a post on X on…Read more

BBNaija: Cross Launches Online Church

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Christopher Ikechukwu Okonkwo, better known as Cross has stirred mixed reactions on social media after he announced the launching of his online ministry.

Cross who publicly declared his devotion to Christ in 2024, has now taken his…Read more

