Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, March 8th to March 15th.

Court Orders Arrest Of VeryDarkMan Over Defamation Case

A warrant has been issued by the Abuja Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Wuse Zone 6 to arrest controversial social media activist Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

New Telegraph reports that the arrest order was issued following a…Read more

Ashabi Simple Hosts Portable To Lavish Romantic Birthday Dinner

The fourth baby mama to controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, Ashabi Simple has treated the singer to a romantic birthday dinner, sparking reactions on the internet.

This romantic gesture comes following Portable’s recent ordeal with the Ogun State…Read more

Davido Reacts As King Charles III Declares Love For His Music

American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has reacted as the King of England, King Charles III, expressing his admiration for his music.

In a recent video sighted by New Telegraph, the monarch was seen speaking about his…Read more

Oluwadolarz’s Baby Mama Accuses Him Of Infidelity

The baby mama of popular Nigerian content creator Oluwadolarz, Ife Luv, has stirred social media reactions after accusing him of infidelity.

New Telegraph recalls that Oluwadolarz engaged Ife Luv in November 2024, with a…Read more

Ijoba Lande To Baba Tee: I’ve Forgiven You For Sleeping With My Wife

Nigerian omedian, Ijoba Lande, says he has forgiven the comic actor Baba Tee for “having a sexual encounter” with Darasimi, his estranged wife.

The controversy started on March, 3 after Lande claimed that Dara had left him…Read more

Mohbad’s Wife Begs Father-In-law To Lay Singer To Rest

The wife to late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Wunmihas taken to her social media page to beg her father-in-law to lay her late husband to rest following exhumation.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, died on…Read more

Court Bans Public Viewing Of Gang Of Lagos

One of the blockbuster-grossing Nollywood movies titled, ‘Gang of Lagos‘, produced and directed by Jadesola Osiberu in 2023, has been banned for public viewing and streaming.

New Telegraph reports that Justice Idowu Alakija of the Lagos High Court sitting in…Read more

Asake’s Alleged Father Cries For Help After Suffering Stroke

The alleged father of the popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Asake, Mr Fatai Odunsi, who allegedly abandoned him as a child, has cried out for financial help after suffering a stroke.

New Telegraph gathered that Mr Fatai suffered a…Read more

James Brown Opens Up On Being Broke, Homeless

Popular Nigerian content creator James Brownhas reacted to allegations of financial struggles following reports that he is broke and homeless.

James Brown’s responses came days after a…Read more

DJ Cuppy Opens Up On Being Age-Shamed

Popular Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, lamented about being called ‘Old’ despite being in her 32s.

Dj Cuppy made this known via her Instagram page after netizens opined that…Read more

Peller Tender Public Apology For Calling Runtown ‘Upcoming Artist’

Popular TikToker, Peller has taken to his social media page to publicly apologise for referring to Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Runtown as an “Up-and-coming artist.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that during a recent TikTok livestream, Peller rejected a…Read more

Ini Dima Okojie Opens Up On Traumatic Experience With Hormonal Acne

Nollywood actress, Ini Dima-Okojie, has opened up on her struggle with hormonal acne and how it made her feel downcast and guilty.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the movie star shared a video narrating how…Read more

I Almost Committed Suicide Because Of My Height – Aki

Popular Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze,popularly known as Aki, has disclosed how he almost committed suicide after a doctor told him he had stunted growth.

According to Aki, he turned out better because of…Read more

Omoni Oboli Restores Movie Removed Over Copyright Infringement

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has successfully restored her hit movie, Love in Every Word, on YouTube after it was briefly taken down due to a copyright claim.

The romantic movie, which garnered over 6 million views within just three days of…Read more

Mary Njoku Advises Female Celebrities Against BBL

Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku, has taken to her social media page to advise her colleagues, fans and followers on the need to acquire skills rather than undergoing the Brazillian Butt Lift surgery (BBL).

New Telegraph reports that BBL has become a common trend among Nigerian celebrities to…Read more

Uzor Arukwe Recounts How Women Shaped His Career

Popular Nollywood actor, Uzor Arukwe has opened up about his acting career and how women have made an impact in his career.

New Telegraph reports that Arukwe has been making headlines for days after some…Read more

Ramadan: You’re Not True Muslim If You Don’t Believe In Jesus – Naira Marley

Popular Nigerian singer, Abdulazeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has shared his view on being a true Muslim amid the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

Taking to his X page on Friday, Naira Marley disclosed that any Muslim who doesn’t…Read more

Gangs Of Lagos Producers, Amazon Apologise Over Eyo Masquerade Portrayal

A Lagos high court has approved the settlement terms between the Isale Eko Descendants’ Union (IDU) and the producers of ‘Gangs of Lagos’ over the controversial portrayal of the Eyo Masquerade in the film.

Directed by Jade Osiberu and produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju, ‘Gangs of Lagos’ was…Read more

Arukwe Replies Critics, Says Taking Care Of Your Woman Doesn’t Make You Simp

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has reacted to the backlash over his portrayal of Odogwu Obiora in Omoni Oboli’s latest film, Love In Every Word.

New Telegraph reports that the…Read more

Solomon Buchi Sends Strong Message To Oluwadolarz’s Fiancée Amid Infidelity Saga

Nigerian relationship coach, Solomon Buchi has advised skit maker OluwaDolarz’s fiancée, Ife Luv to move on from the relationship or risk living the rest of her life in misery.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ife Luv called out the skit maker on…Read more

