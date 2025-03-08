Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, March 1st to March 7th.

Court Grants Jude Okoye N50m Bail In Alleged $1m Theft Case

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja has granted bail to Jude Okoye, the former manager of the now-defunct music group P-Square, in an alleged theft case involving $1 million and £34,537.

Okoye, who is the elder brother of renowned Nigerian artists, Peter Okoye (Mr P) and…Read more

Kate Henshaw Backs Natasha Amid Trial With Akpabio

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has commended the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti, for her courage amid her ongoing dispute with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

New Telegraph recalls that it all started on Thursday, February 20, 2025, after…Read more

Defamation: Mercy Chinwo Sues Verydarkman For N1.1bn

Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has filed a lawsuit against social media critic, VeryDarkMan (VDM), for alleged defamation. Last month, in a series of Instagram posts, VDM accused Chinwo of diverting funds from shows without remitting them to her former label, owned by Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu.

The social media critic also claimed that Chinwo violated contractual agreements with…Read more

Seun Kuti Blasts Celebrities For Not Supporting Natasha

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has taken to his social media page to blast female celebrities amid the ongoing sexual harassment saga involving the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

New Telegraph recalls that Senator Akpoti alleged during a television interview that…Read more

Why I Can’t Forgive Nurse Who Injected My Husband – Mohbad’s Wife

The wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba, has revealed why she can’t forgive the nurse who injected her late husband.

Omowunmi made this revelation in her…Read more

Peter Okoye Reacts To Paul’s Allegations On Jude’s Court Case

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the defunct PSquare duo has denied his alleged involvement in the ongoing legal battles of his elder brother, Jude Okoye.

New Telegraph recall that Jude, the former manager of Peter and Paul Okoye of…Read more

VeryDarkman Drops Diss Track For Mercy Chinwo, To Feature Portable

Controversial Nigerian activist and social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has announced the release of a diss track aimed at gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, with plans to feature Portable on the track.

VeryDarkman made this known in…Read more

Speed Darlington Accuses Burna Boy Of Staging ‘Lamborghini’ Saga

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has weighed in on the trending Lamborghini controversy involving Grammy-award-winning singer Burna Boy and socialite Sophia Egbueje.

Darlington’s reaction followed a leaked audio recording in…Read more

Chude Jideonwo Opens Up On Inspiration Behind #WithChude Podcast

Popular Nigerian media personality Chude Jideonwo has opened up on what inspired him to start his popular podcast, “Interview Series With Chude.”

Jideonwo made this known while speaking in a recent interview with ace…Read more

Why I Don’t Sign New Artists – Tiwa Savage

Ace Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has opened up about why she doesn’t sign upcoming artists, citing the stress and responsibility of managing musicians.

Speaking in a recent interview with Forbes Africa, the mother of one explained that…Read more

Court Adjourns Portable’s Case To March 26

An Abeokuta Magistrate’s Court has adjourned the case against popular musician Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, to March 26 to enable the prosecution to merge his charges with those of his workers.

New Telegraph reports that the case against the artist resumed on…Read more

Chimamanda’s New Novel Hits Number One On Amazon UK

Famous Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has expressed happiness as her new book, Dream Count hits number one on Amazon in United Kingdom (UK) a few days after its release.

New Telegraph recalls that the world-renowned writer published her first…Read more

EFCC Vs EeZee Tee: Court Halts Arraignment, Adjourns Case To May 14

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has halted the arraignment of gospel music executive, Ezekiel Onyedikachi, popularly known as EeZee Tee, in the case filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on behalf of Mercy Chinwo.

During Thursday’s court session, the presiding judge, Justice Alexander Owoeye stated that…Read more

Wunmi Calls Out Yomi Fabiyi Over Incitement, Defamation

The wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has publicly called out controversial Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, accusing him of inciting hatred against her.

Speaking in a interview on…Read more

My Abusive Marriage Turned Me To A Drunk – Ayo Adesanya

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ayo Adesanya has recounted how her abusive marriage turned her into an alcoholic person.

The thespian actress made this known while discussing about her personal life and…Read more

Ramadan: Olayinka Solomon Recounts Losing Her Life Fasting While Pregnant

Nollywood actress Olayinka Solomon has stirred reactions after revealing how she almost lost her life after she engaged in fasting while pregnant.

The actress shared her fasting experience amidst the Muslims’ yearly fast known as…Read more

Ned Nwoko Reacts As Regina Daniels Bags The Sun’s Personality Award

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko has reacted to a recent award received by his 6th wife and Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels amid rumours of marital crisis.

New Telegraph recalls that the movie star deactivated her Instagram page about the…Read more

Teni Opens Up On Struggle With Illness

Popular Nigerian musician, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has opened up on how money can’t buy her good health despite her wealthy status.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 5, the sensational singer shared…Read more

Queeneth Hilbert Accuses Destiny Etiko Of Snatching People’s Men

Nollywood actress Queeneth Hilbert has sparked waves of reaction on social media as she accused her colleague, Destiny Etiko, of snatching other people’s men.

Sharing her personal experience, Queeneth claimed that if a close associate to…Read more

Chief Priest’s Alleged Baby Mama Ask Him To Come Take Custody Of His Son

The alleged baby mama of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen Ati, has once again implored him to come an claim his son.

The Kenyan lady who took to her Instagram page to mock the socialite asked him to…Read more

