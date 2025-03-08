Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, March 1st to March 7th.
Court Grants Jude Okoye N50m Bail In Alleged $1m Theft Case
Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja has granted bail to Jude Okoye, the former manager of the now-defunct music group P-Square, in an alleged theft case involving $1 million and £34,537.
Okoye, who is the elder brother of renowned Nigerian artists, Peter Okoye (Mr P) and…Read more
Kate Henshaw Backs Natasha Amid Trial With Akpabio
Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has commended the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti, for her courage amid her ongoing dispute with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.
New Telegraph recalls that it all started on Thursday, February 20, 2025, after…Read more
Defamation: Mercy Chinwo Sues Verydarkman For N1.1bn
Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has filed a lawsuit against social media critic, VeryDarkMan (VDM), for alleged defamation. Last month, in a series of Instagram posts, VDM accused Chinwo of diverting funds from shows without remitting them to her former label, owned by Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu.
The social media critic also claimed that Chinwo violated contractual agreements with…Read more
Seun Kuti Blasts Celebrities For Not Supporting Natasha
Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has taken to his social media page to blast female celebrities amid the ongoing sexual harassment saga involving the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.
New Telegraph recalls that Senator Akpoti alleged during a television interview that…Read more
Why I Can’t Forgive Nurse Who Injected My Husband – Mohbad’s Wife
The wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba, has revealed why she can’t forgive the nurse who injected her late husband.
Omowunmi made this revelation in her…Read more
Peter Okoye Reacts To Paul’s Allegations On Jude’s Court Case
Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the defunct PSquare duo has denied his alleged involvement in the ongoing legal battles of his elder brother, Jude Okoye.
New Telegraph recall that Jude, the former manager of Peter and Paul Okoye of…Read more
VeryDarkman Drops Diss Track For Mercy Chinwo, To Feature Portable
Controversial Nigerian activist and social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has announced the release of a diss track aimed at gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, with plans to feature Portable on the track.
VeryDarkman made this known in…Read more
Speed Darlington Accuses Burna Boy Of Staging ‘Lamborghini’ Saga
Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has weighed in on the trending Lamborghini controversy involving Grammy-award-winning singer Burna Boy and socialite Sophia Egbueje.
Darlington’s reaction followed a leaked audio recording in…Read more
Chude Jideonwo Opens Up On Inspiration Behind #WithChude Podcast
Popular Nigerian media personality Chude Jideonwo has opened up on what inspired him to start his popular podcast, “Interview Series With Chude.”
Jideonwo made this known while speaking in a recent interview with ace…Read more
Why I Don’t Sign New Artists – Tiwa Savage
Ace Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has opened up about why she doesn’t sign upcoming artists, citing the stress and responsibility of managing musicians.
Speaking in a recent interview with Forbes Africa, the mother of one explained that…Read more
Court Adjourns Portable’s Case To March 26
An Abeokuta Magistrate’s Court has adjourned the case against popular musician Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, to March 26 to enable the prosecution to merge his charges with those of his workers.
New Telegraph reports that the case against the artist resumed on…Read more
Chimamanda’s New Novel Hits Number One On Amazon UK
Famous Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has expressed happiness as her new book, Dream Count hits number one on Amazon in United Kingdom (UK) a few days after its release.
New Telegraph recalls that the world-renowned writer published her first…Read more
EFCC Vs EeZee Tee: Court Halts Arraignment, Adjourns Case To May 14
The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has halted the arraignment of gospel music executive, Ezekiel Onyedikachi, popularly known as EeZee Tee, in the case filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on behalf of Mercy Chinwo.
During Thursday’s court session, the presiding judge, Justice Alexander Owoeye stated that…Read more
Wunmi Calls Out Yomi Fabiyi Over Incitement, Defamation
The wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has publicly called out controversial Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, accusing him of inciting hatred against her.
Speaking in a interview on…Read more
My Abusive Marriage Turned Me To A Drunk – Ayo Adesanya
Veteran Nollywood actress, Ayo Adesanya has recounted how her abusive marriage turned her into an alcoholic person.
The thespian actress made this known while discussing about her personal life and…Read more
Ramadan: Olayinka Solomon Recounts Losing Her Life Fasting While Pregnant
Nollywood actress Olayinka Solomon has stirred reactions after revealing how she almost lost her life after she engaged in fasting while pregnant.
The actress shared her fasting experience amidst the Muslims’ yearly fast known as…Read more
Ned Nwoko Reacts As Regina Daniels Bags The Sun’s Personality Award
Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko has reacted to a recent award received by his 6th wife and Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels amid rumours of marital crisis.
New Telegraph recalls that the movie star deactivated her Instagram page about the…Read more
Teni Opens Up On Struggle With Illness
Popular Nigerian musician, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has opened up on how money can’t buy her good health despite her wealthy status.
Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 5, the sensational singer shared…Read more
Queeneth Hilbert Accuses Destiny Etiko Of Snatching People’s Men
Nollywood actress Queeneth Hilbert has sparked waves of reaction on social media as she accused her colleague, Destiny Etiko, of snatching other people’s men.
Sharing her personal experience, Queeneth claimed that if a close associate to…Read more
Chief Priest’s Alleged Baby Mama Ask Him To Come Take Custody Of His Son
The alleged baby mama of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen Ati, has once again implored him to come an claim his son.
The Kenyan lady who took to her Instagram page to mock the socialite asked him to…Read more