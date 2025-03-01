Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, February 22nd to Friday, February 28th.

Court Clears Naira Marley, Sammy Larry Of MohBad’s Death

A Lagos State Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos, on Tuesday cleared Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, Sammy Larry, and Prime Boy of involvement in Mohbad’s death.

Naira Marley, Mohbad’s former record label boss, Sammy Larry, and Prime Boy, a…Read more

Regina Daniels Returns To IG, Removes Husband’s Name, Photos

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has sparked waves of reactions on social media as she returned to Instagram two weeks after she deleted her IG page.

However, New Telegraph observed that the actress has removed her…Read more

VeryDarkMan Calls Out EFCC Over Alleged Plot To Frame Him

Controversial activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkman has called out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for plotting to frame him up.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, VeryDarkMan shared a video disclosing…Read more.

Court To Rule On Jude Okoye’s Bail Application, March 3p

A Federal High Court in Lagos, presided over by Justice Alexander Owoeye, has fixed Monday, March 3, for ruling on the bail application of Jude Okoye, the former manager of the now defunct music group, P-Square.

Okoye, the elder brother of Nigerian music duo Peter and Paul Okoye, as arraigned…Read more

Bobrisky Reacts To VeryDarkMan’s Allegations Against Nedu

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has dragged controversial activist, VeryDarkMan, over his recent fight for justice amid the allegations leveled against Nedu Wazobia.

Bobrisky who had been at loggerheads with VeryDarkMan, has also called him out…Read more

Sophia Drags Burna Boy Over ‘Failed Lamborghini’s Promise

An audio recording of popular socialite, Sophia Egbueje, revealing an intimate affair with Grammy-award-winning artist, Burna Boy has surfaced online.

This is coming days after…Read more

VeryDarkman Drops Evidence Against Mercy Chinwo Amid Feud With Eezee

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has released evidence implicating renowned Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, amid a lawsuit with her former record label boss, Eezee Tee.

New Telegraph recalls that Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee were embroiled in…Read more

Odumodublvck Survived Auto Crash

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, on Tuesday, disclosed that he has been hospitalized following his involvement in a car accident.

Taking to his verified X handle, the rapper shared pictures of himself in the…Read more

Mohbad’s Father Speaks On Dream Encounter With Singer

The father of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Vfloba,has recounted a dream encounter with his late son.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad tragically passed away on…Read more

Nedu Denies Leaked Audio Alleging His Involvement In Hard Drugs, Fraud

Popular Nigerian media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu Wazobia, has reacted to a leaked audio released by controversial social media critic Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, alleging his involvement in hard drugs and fraudulent activities.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan had released audio accusing…Read more

Naira Marley Pens Emotional Note After Acquitted Of Mohbad’s Demise

Nigeria singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, better known as Naira Marley has taken to his social media page to pen an emotional note via his social media page after the court acquitted him of Mohbad’s demise.

New Telegraph recalls that since the tragic demise of Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, on…Read more

Portable Unveils New EP Amid Drama With Ogun Govt

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has revealed plans to drop a new EP, recounting his clash with the Ogun State Government.

New Telegraph recalls that the singer surrendered himself at the Lagos SCID and…Read more

I Was Attacked On Movie Set Over Mohbad’s Death – Chukwuka

Nollywood actor, Jude Chukwuka has opened up on how he was attacked by some unknown men on a movie set in Ikorodu, Lagos State over Mohbad’s death.

The movie star disclosed that the assailants attacked him because they…Read more

How God Saved Me From A Plane Crash – Jerry Eze

The founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze has recounted how God saved him and his team from a plane crash.

The clergyman disclosed this prior to the flight taking off, he had mixed feelings about…Read more

Mohbad’s Father Queries Land Purchase For Grandson

The father of the late Nigerian singer, Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba has stirred controversy on social media over the late singer’s land purchase for his son, Liam.

The development followed a magistrate court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State which…Read more

Why I Believe Mohbad’s Wife Is 70% Innocent – VeryDarkMan

Controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has weighed in on the interview granted by the wife of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Wunmi, has been making headlines recently after…Read more

NGO Gets N50m Donation From Anonymous Donor – VeryDarkMan

Controversial social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan has revealed that a total sum of N50m has been donated to his Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) account.

VeryDarkMan’s revelation is coming to amid his controversy with Nigerian On-Air…Read more

Again, Chief Priest Baby Mama Drag Him Over Abandonment

Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen Ati, has vowed never to stop calling him out to accept the baby as his own, as she recalls how the Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh sent her N1 million.

New Telegraph recalls that Hellen had in recent time made headlines on… Read more

Brooke Bailey Unfollows Timaya On Instagram

American reality TV star and model, Brooke Bailey has stirred reaction on social media as she unfollows Afrobeats superstar, Inetimi Alfred Timaya, better known as Timaya, on Instagram, amid swirling dating rumours.

New Telegraph recalls that the duo recently ignited dating speculation among their…Read more

Buchi Reacts To Speculations Trailing Paternity Of Mohbad’s Son

Nigerian Media Personality and relationship coach, Solomon Buchi has shared his observations in reaction to the speculations trailing the paternity of Mohbad’s son, Liam.

New Telegraph recalls that the tragic demise of Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as…Read more

