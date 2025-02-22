Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, February 15th to Friday, February 21st

I Was Not Fired From Honest Bunch Podcast – Nedu

Popular media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, has clarified his exit from The Honest Bunch podcast.

New Telegraph recalls that Nedu resigned from the podcast following the…Read more

Chika Ike Reacts To Welcoming Child With Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike on Tuesday reacted to rumours of welcoming a child with billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, and potentially becoming his seventh wife.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a controversial blogger, Gistlover alleged that…Read more

Regina Daniels Deactivates IG Account Amid Husband’s Alleged Extra-Marital Affairs

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels on Sunday deactivated her Instagram page amid the news of her billionaire husband and Nigerian Senator, Ned Nwoko’s alleged extramarital affair, with her senior colleague, Chika Ika, who welcomed a child recently.

The deactivation followed the news reports claiming that…Read more

Portable Turns Self In At Lagos SCID

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, popularly known as “Portable”, who was declared wanted for his involvement in a violent attack on government officials by Ogun State Police Command has turned himself in at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti , Yaba area of the State.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Benjamin Hundeyin in….Read more

I Don’t Regret Inviting Deeone To Honest Bunch Podcast – Nedu

Popular Nigerian media personality, Chinedu Emmanuel Abi, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia has revealed that he has no regrets about inviting comedian, Deeone to “The Honest Bunch Podcast”.

New Telegraph recalls that Nedu resigned from The Hoesnt Bunch podcast as…Read more

I Get Death Threats Everyday–Mohbad’s Widow, Wunmi, Speaks Up

Wunmi, the widow of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has broken her silence regarding her life after his death and her struggles with family tensions over her late husband’s assets.

She finally spoke her truth during an interview with Chude Jideonwo, expressing her…Read more

How I Wrapped Liam In Plastic Bag To Escape From My In-Law – MohBad’s Wife

The wife of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Wunmi has opened up on how she escaped from her husband’s family with her son, Liam.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Wunmi opened…Read more

VeryDarkMan Reacts To DeeOne Interview On TVC News

Popular social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has called on TVC News to invite him to defend himself following the allegations made against him by Nigerian comedian, Deeone during an appearance on the station.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Deeone accused VDM of…Read more

How Nedu Forced, Manipulated Me – Nwokolo

Nigerian model and First Mr Supranational Nigeria, Ugochukwu Nwokolo, has accused renowned skit maker and content creator, Nedu Wazobia of coercion and manipulation.

New Telegraph recalls that Ugochukwu Nwokolo had previously appeared as a…Read more

Annie Idibia’s Health Worsens Over Leg Injury – Gistlover

The health issues of Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia who was thrown into rehabilitation following the separation from her husband, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face has worsened as she’s battling a deteriorating leg injury that has refused to heal and may necessitate amputation.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that…Read more

Alleged Shooting: Rihanna’s Partner, A$ap Rocky Declared Innocent

The partner of renowned American rapper, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, has been declared not guilty to all counts of charges by jurors in his felony criminal trial in Los Angeles, on Tuesday.

New Telegraph recalls that the singer was charged to court with a…Read more

Primeboy Sues Mohbad’s Mother, Demands N50m In Damages

The childhood friend of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Primeboy has reportedly sued his late friend’s mother, Abosede Adeyemo, for alleged defamation.

According to the lawsuit, Mohbad’s mother made some libellous and…Read more

Portable Requests Pasuma’s Guidance For Mecca Pilgrimakge

Following his recent legal challenges with the Ogun State government, Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has reached out to renowned Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Otedola, also known as Pasuma, seeking assistance to undertake a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Portable who made this known on Thursday evening expressed his desire to…Read more

Kunle Remi, Wife Reportedly Welcome First Child

Popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, and his wife, Boluwatiwi have reportedly welcomed their first child overseas.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the couple tied the knot in 2023, in a star-studded affair…Read more

Chidinma Adetshina’s Mother Arrested In S’Africa

South African authorities have arrested Anabela Rungo, the mother of Chidimma Adetshina, the winner of the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, on charges of identity fraud.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Rungo, a Mozambican national, was taken into…Read more

TG Omori Returns To Set Months After Failed Kidney Transplant

ThankGod ‘TG’ Omori Jesam, the Nigerian music video director, has returned to work a few months after a failed kidney transplant. In a post via his X page on Tuesday, Omori shared a photo of himself on a music video set while holding his camera.

He accompanied the post with a caption: “Ok, let’s see if I can still…Read more

Rita Edochie Slams Netizens Seeking To Know About Her Private Life

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has slammed netizens questioning why she doesn’t share her personal life on social media.

Speaking on her Instagram page, Rita noted that people are fond of asking her…Read more

Davido Slams Osun CP Over Political Crisis

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has publicly criticized the Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Abba, over the ongoing political tensions in the state.

The crisis, involving a power struggle between Governor Ademola Adeleke of…Read more

Funke Akindele Reportedly Finds Love With Music Signee

Prolific Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele has been reportedly involve in a romantic relationship with a Nigerian music signee, MO Eazy.

New Telegraph reports that Funke Akindele and her ex-husband, JJC Skillz, have…Read more

Tems Becomes First African Female Artist To Hit 1bn Streams On Spotify

Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems has broken another record as she becomes the first female African artist to have a song with 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Tems made history with her joint single “Wait For U” alongside Future and…Read more

