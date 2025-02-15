Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, February 8th to February 14th.

Priscilla Ojo Legally Weds Tanzanian Singer, Juma Jux

Nigerian socialite and entrepreneur, Priscilla Ojo has officially tied the knot with her Tanzanian lover, Juma Mkambala, in a legal wedding ceremony held on Thursday.

The couple’s civil wedding took place just days after their…Read more

Nedu Steps Down From The Honest Bunch Podcast

Popular Nigerian media personality, Nedu Wazobia has officially announced his decision to step aside from The Honest Bunch Podcast.

Nedu who made his decision known on Friday cited overwhelming scrutiny, antagonism, and…Read more

Idibia Family Petitions DSS Over 2Face Disappearance

The family of legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) over his sudden disappearance, raising concerns that the singer may be missing.

According to a formal letter submitted by the…Read more

Do2dtun Advises Singles On Choosing Life Partner

Nigerian media personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, better known as Dotun has taken to his social media page to advise on how important it is to consider the partner and family before deciding to marry.

Taking to his X page on Friday, the socialite advised that anyone willing…Read more

Valentine’s Day: This Will Be My Last As Single – Dj Cuppy

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has prophesied to herself that the 2025 Valentine’s Day will be the last one she will celebrate as a single.

DJ Cuppy stated this while wishing herself a happy Valentine’s Day on…Read more

Skepta Bags 2025 Headies Nomination For Tony Montana

British rapper, Joseph Olaitan Adenuga, popularly known as Skepta has been nominated for the International Artist of the Year category at the 2025 Headies Awards for his hit song, Tony Montana, featuring Nigerian street-hop artist, Okikiola Omolalomi known as Portable.

The International Artist of the Year category recognizes non-African artists or…Read more

2Face’s Mother Begs Edo Lawmaker To Leave Son

Rose Idibia, the mother of legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better knon was 2Face has pleaded with Nigerians to help her beg the Edo State lawmaker, Hon. Natasha Osawaru, to leave her son alone.

Her emotional appeal surfaced in a viral video on Thursday evening following the…Read more

VeryDarkMan Reacts To Nedu’s Exit From ‘Honest Bunch Podcast’

Controversial activist, Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman has reacted to the shocking exit of Nigerian comedian, Nedu Wazobia from ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan has been embroiled in…Read more

Ex-Nigerian Idol Winner Calls Out Organizers Over Non-Payment Of Grand Prize

Former Nigerian Idol winner, K-Peace, has called out the organizers of the reality TV show for allegedly failing to give him the promised N7.5 million cash prize and a car despite publicly announcing on TV that he had received them.

New Telegraph reports that K-Peace detailed his struggles after emerging as the…Read more

Nengi Breaks Silence On Welcoming First Child With Governor

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 5 Lockdown Season, Nengi Rebecca Hampson on Monday debunked the rumours of welcoming a child with a married governor.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that popular blogger, Gistlover announced that…Read more

VeryDarkMan Accuses Nons Miraj, Ashmusy Of Sleeping With Rich Men

Controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VerydarkMan, has accused brand influencers, Nons Miraj and Ashmusy of having threesomes with rich men.

VeryDarkMan made this fresh allegation during a TikTok live session where…Read more

2Face Risks Five Years Jail Term – Ossai Ovie Success

Nigeria Media personality, Ossai Ovie Success has revealed that legendary singer, Innocent Idibia better known as 2Face risks going to prison for at least 5 years if he marries Natasha Osawaru while undergoing a divorce with Annie.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the singer had publicly announced his…Read more

Mohbad’s Death: Yomi Fabiyi Plans Another Protest Feb 27

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has announced plans for another protest to demand justice for the late singer Mohbad, who died under mysterious circumstances on September 12, 2023.

Fabiyi, who has been leading protests seeking answers over Mohbad’s death, urged youths to…Read more

Finally, Zicsaloma Reacts To Critics Amid Nose Surgery Recovery

Nigerian content creator, Aloma Isaac, better known as Zicsaloma has taken to her social media page to slam critics who bashed him for undergoing nose surgery,

New Telegraph recalls that two weeks ago, Zicsaloma announced he…Read more

Valentine’s Day: Mercy Eke Receives Surprise Gifts From Boyfriend

Amid the Valentine’s Day celebration, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has beamed with joy as her boyfriend surprises her with luxury and bundles of dollars.

Taking to her Snapchat, Mercy Eke shared a clip capturing the luxurious surprise gifts from…Read more

Quitting My Marriage As Never Been A Thought – Omoni Oboli

Nollywood actress, filmmaker and producer, Omoni Oboli has said she has never reached a point where she had the thought of leaving her marriage.

Oboli made this known while featuring in a recent episode of Pulse Fun Fact alongside her…Read more

Bovi Announces Father’s Demise

Ace Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma, better known as Bovi has announced the death of his father, Dr Edward Ugboma.

The comic act made this saddened announcement in a…Read more

Kanye West, Bianca Censori Set For Divorce

American rapper, Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori are set to divorce barely 11 days after her nude stunt on the Grammys red carpet.

New Telegraph gathered that the couple agreed Bianca will receive a $5 million payment when…Read more

My Spine Is Degenerating –Toyin Lawani Reveals Health Battle After Epidural

Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, has taken to the social media to share her harrowing experience with epidural anesthesia.

Lawani revealed the severe long-term effects she has suffered since undergoing the…Read more

Headies Awards: Mohbad, Odumodublvck Bags Multiple Nominations

Following the 17th edition of the Headies Award, Nigerian singers, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck and late Afrobeat singer, Mohbad have bagged multiple nominations as Headies announced its 17th edition of its anticipated awards.

The organizers of Nigeria’s most prestigious music award made this…Read more

