Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, February 3 to February 9, 2024.

Nigeria Sets To Host 2024 Headies Awards

The organizers of the most prestigious awards have announced that the 17th edition of The Headies Awards is billed to hold in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the previous Headies Award events, 2022 and 2023 editions, were held in the United States at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, which also served as…Read more

Grammy Awards CEO Reacts To Criticism, Speaks On Criteria To Win

Following the criticism that greeted Sunday’s 66th Grammy Awards, the Chief Executive Officer of the award, Harvey Mason Jr has shared the criteria one has to follow to win a Grammy award.

Mason Jr stated this on Tuesday while reacting to Nigerians’ outrage following the outcome of the Grammy Award night which…Read more

Lizzy Anjorin Allegedly Caught Stealing Gold At Lagos Market

Nollywood Yoruba actress and businesswoman, Lizzy Anjorin has been reportedly caught while trying to use fake transfer to steal gold in Lagos Island market.

Controversial blogger, Gistlover made this known in a post shared…Read more

2024 Grammy: Tyla Beats Davido, Others To Win Best African Music Performance

Grammy-nominated South African singer, Tyla has won the award for the Inaugural Best African Music Performance category at the 2024 Grammy Awards night on Sunday, February 2024.

New Telegraph recalls that the Grammy Awards for Best Inaugural African Music Performance nominated other artists for…Read more

Grammy Awards: Davido Loses Three Nominations

Nigerian Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and record producer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has lost all three Grammy Awards nominations.

Recall that Davido was nominated in three different categories including Best…Read more

AFCON: Portable Knocks Nigerians For Celebrating S’Eagles’ Victory

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has berated Nigerians for celebrating the Super Eagles victory over South Africa in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal.

New Telegraph reports that the semi-final tie ended 1-1 after extra time, with the Super Eagles winning on penalties, leading to…Read more

Kunle Afolayan Didn’t Initially Want To Name His Netflix Film ‘Anikulapo’

Award-winning filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan didn’t always want his hit Netflix film to be titled Anikulapo. On March 1, 2024, Netflix will debut the highly anticipated four-part series spinoff of the film, Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre, which picks up from where the original feature film released in 2022 left off.

According to Afolayan in an Instagram post, the movie was initially titled ODU…Read more

Kemi Olulonyo To Davido: Tell Police What You Know About Mohbad’s Death

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has asked Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido to tell the police what he knows about Mohbad’s death.

It would be recalled that famous Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in…Read more

Portable Declares Self New Fela Anikulapo

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has declared himself a regen of the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

According to the 29-year-old singer, his fans gave him the title “newborn Fela” and he reckoned…Read more

Burna Boy Becomes First Nigerian Artiste To Feature On Grammy Awards Cover

Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy has become the first Nigerian artiste to be featured on the Grammy Awards cover.

New Telegraph reports that Burna Boy will be making history as the first Afrobeats artist to…Read more

Rick Ross Hints On Collaborating With Portable, Odumodublvck, Others

American rapper, Rick Ross has hinted at working with Nigerian Afrobeats singers, Portable, Odumodublvck, Asake, Amaarea, Uncle Waffles and other Nigerian artists this year.

According to him, the features are expected to appear…Read more

Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Committing Suicide Over Social Media Bullying

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has taken to her social media page in a cryptic post to announce her intention to commit suicide.

In a post via her verified Facebook page, the investigative journalist poured out her heart, revealing the reasons behind her decision to end…Read more

MC Oluomo’s Baby Mama Cries Out Over Alleged Death Threats

Mr Ibu’s Adopted Daughter Opens Up On Relationship With Actor

The adopted daughter of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, Jasmine Okafor has opened up on her relationship with the actor.

New Telegraph recalls that Jasmine and Mr Ibu’s son, Daniel Onyeabuchi, were arrested in Lagos for…Read more

Ruger Announces Exit From Jonzing World Record Label

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known as Ruger has officially announced his exit from Jonzing World record label.

The 24-year-old singer who made this known via his official Instagram page on Tuesday thanked his boss, Dprince for believing in him and…Read more

MobBad’s Mother Reveals Joseph Aloba Is Not Late Singer’s Biological Father

Abosede Aloba, the mother of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, Popularly known as Mohbad on Tuesday revealed shocking revelation about the paternity of the late singer.

New Telegraph recalls that MohBad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the age of 26 under controversial…Read more

Always Question Source Of Your Children’s Wealth, Kanayo Advises Parents

Veteran Nigerian actor, Kanayo .O. Kanayo, has advised parents to always know their children’s source of income whenever they bring money home.

The legendary actor made this known while speaking at a programme he listed the menace as the cause of death of…Read more

Reactions As Doyin Fails Questions On Live TV

Two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Doyin David is currently buzzing on social media after she failed to answer basic current affairs questions when she appeared on a national TV programme.

Doyin who was a guest on the Channels TV breakfast programme, ‘Morning Brief,’ struggled to answer questions regarding key figures and…Read more

Why I Sleep Inside Coffin In My House -Charly Boy

Legendary Nigerian singer and songwriter, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy has opened up on why he sometimes sleeps in a coffin in his house.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, with media personality, Nedu, Charly Boy revealed that he has a coffin in…Read more

Nigerian Awards Worse Than Grammys – Timaya

Famous Nigerian singer, Inetimi Alfred Timaya Odon, popularly known as Timaya, has claimed that Nigerian awards lack credibility.

New Telegraph recalls that some Nigerians have accused the Grammy organisers of connivance after the Recording Academy snubbed…Read more