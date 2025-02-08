Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, January 25th to January 31st 2025.

Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla Holds Nikkah Ceremony In Tanzania

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, daughter of renowned Nigerian actress and businesswoman, Iyabo Ojo on Friday marked a significant milestone in her life as she hold her Nikkah ceremony with her lover, Juma Mkambala popularly known as Jux in Tanzania.

The intimate event, steeped in rich cultural traditions, was attended by…Read more

Portable Postpones London Trip Amid Police Arrest

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has postponed his planned trip to London after the Ogun State government sealed his uncompleted building and hotel in Sango-Ota over alleged illegal development.

Portable shared a notice of contravention from the Ogun State Planning and…Read more

Finally, Speed Darlington Drops Diss Track

Controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington,has finally released his much-anticipated diss track titled ‘Owa,’ weeks after teasing fans with its arrival.

The music star took to his Instagram page to share the video for…Read more

2Face Reacts To Basketmouth’s Comment On His Divorce

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face has reacted to the comment made by stand-up comedian, Basketmouth on his divorce from his wife, Annie Idibia.

New Telegraph recalls that 2Face broke the internet after he took to his…Read more

Kanye West Pleads With Trump To Pardon Diddy

Popular American rapper, Kanye West has pleaded with President Donald Trump to pardon embattled music executive, Sean Combs, better known as Diddy.

New Telegraph recalls that Diddy who facing more than 30 civil lawsuits alleging…Read more

Ayra Starr Under Fire For Dancing To Naira Marley Song

Popular Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr has faced severe backlash after singing and dancing to Naira Marley’s latest track, “I’m Back” despite calls to cancel him.

New Telegraph recalls that since the tragic demise of…Read more

Reactions Trail Odumodublvck Claims Of Being Best Rapper Than Olamide

Nigerian singer, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck has asserted that Olamide used to be the best rapper in Nigeria until he stepped into the music space to take over the crown..

Odumodublvck white spoke in a recent interview on the Afrobeat podcast with…Read more

Portable Cries Out As Ogun Govt Seals Off His Property

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has cried out after the Ogun State government sealed off his uncompleted building and hotel located in Sango-Ota over illegal development.

The “Zazuu” crooner who took to his social media page on…Read more

Finally, Nigerian Police Confirm Lil Smart’s Arrest

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has finally addressed viral reports about the arrest of a former Marlian Records signee, Lil Smart, following an online controversy with his boss, Naira Marley, and Zinoleesky.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lil Smart was recently embroiled in a…Read more

Portable Acuses Olamide Of Snatching His Producer, Dancer

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has accused renowned music executive, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, better known as Olamide of stealing his producer, dancer, amidst his rumoured fallout with his former signee, Asake.

New Telegraph recalls that there have been speculations that…Read more

Nollywood Actor, Columbus Irisoanga Is Dead

The Nollywood industry has been thrown into mourning as veteran Nigerian actor, Columbus Irosoanga is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Irosoanga ‘s death was announced on…Read more

Portable Arraigned For Assaulting Ogun Officials With Gun, Cutlass

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has been arraigned with nine proteges on Thursday by the Ogun State Police Command.

New Telegraph gathered that Portable was arraigned before a…Read more

Veteran Actor, Nkem Owoh Celebrates 70th Birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia, on Friday, February 7, marked his 70th birthday via his Instagram page.

The comic actor who was a huge part of the childhood of most…Read more

Ex-Women Affairs Minister, Kennedy-Ohanenye Joins Nollywood

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has stirred reaction on social media as she joins the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood.

Kennedy-Ohanenye joined Nollywood a few months after being sacked by…Read more

My Best Decision Was Relocating To Nigeria – Tolanibaj

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality TV star and disc jockey, Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as Tolanibaj, has revealed that one of her best decisions was relocating to Nigeria from the United States (US).

Taking to her X handle in a post, Tolanibajrevealed that the thought of…Read more

MC Orobo Calls Out VeryDarkMan Over ‘Childish’ Comment On Eezee Tee, Mercy Chinwo’s Feud

MC Orobo, the Nigerian comedian, has slammed social media critic VeryDarkMan for weighing in on the ongoing feud between singer Mercy Chinwo and her former record label, Eezee Concept.

VeryDarkMan recently shared a screenshot of an email allegedly sent by…Read more

I Share Everything With My Mom – Tems

Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has shared her unique relationship with her mother.

Speaking in a recent interview with ET on the sidelines of the 67th annual Grammy Awards in…Read more

Many Women Will Leave Their Marriage If Established Financially – Tochi

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star,Tochi Okechukwu has sparked waves of reaction online after sharing his thoughts on how financial empowerment could affect so many women in their marriage.

Taking to his Instagram story, Tochi suggested that…Read more

Olayinka Solomon Battles Memory Loss After Childbirth

Nollywood actress, Olayinka Solomon has taken to her social media page to open up about her struggle with memory loss after childbirth.

New Telegraph reports that the actress welcomed her fourth child with…Read more

Viral Fishpie Seller Accuses Gehgeh Of Living Fake Lifestyle

The viral fishpie seller, Alax Elvasam, on Wednesday warned self-proclaimed financial expert, GehGeh, while accusing him of living a fake lifestyle.

Alax’s accusation comes following recent evidence debunking GehGeh’s claim of…Read more

