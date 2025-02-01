Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, January 25th to January 31st 2025.

2Face Announces Separation From Annie Idibia, Says Divorce Proceedings Underway

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, has announced separation from his wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, and confirmed that divorce proceedings are underway.

In a post on his social media handle on Sunday night, 2Face revealed that he

Annie Idibia Allegedly In Rehab Amid Separation From 2Face

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has reportedly been admitted to a rehabilitation centre following the public announcement of her separation from her husband, 2Face Idibia.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that 2Face took to his Instagram page to

Again, Diddy Combs Accused Of Trafficking Three Women

Embattled American rapper, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combshas been accused of trafficking no fewer than three women in his 20-year of sexual abuse scheme.

Prosecutors made this known on Thursday, January 30, while filing a

Speed Darlington Speaks After Parting Ways With Lawyer

Following the announcement made by his lawyer hours after his release from Kuje Prison, the controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlingtonhas urged netizens to withhold their advice as he vows to drop more ‘hit’ songs.

New Telegraph recalls that Speed Darlington's lawyer, Stanley Alieke had

Daddy Freeze Reveals 2Face’s Alleged New Lover Is An Honorable

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze has revealed that the alleged new lover of legendary artist, 2Face is an honourable member of parliament.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that 2Face announced via his Instagram page

Toke Makinwa Reacts As 2Baba Announces Separation From Wife, Annie

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has weighed in on the ongoing saga surrounding the separation of legendary musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and his wife, Annie Idibia.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, Toke shared a thought-provoking

Chief Priest Opens Up On Feud With Burna Boy

Popular Nigerian Socialite, Okechukwu Pascal, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has attributed his feud with Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy to jealousy.

New Telegraph recalls that Chief Priest and Burna Boy have been involved in

Charly Boy Urges Celebrities Against Bringing Private Lives To Public Attention

Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has urged Nigerian celebrities to stop bringing their private lives to public attention.

The renowned singer gave this advice while speaking in a

Mohbad’s Mother Opens Up On Liam’s DNA Test Delay

The mother of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Mrs Abosede has revealed the reason for the delay in the DNA test involving her late son’s wife, Omowunmi and Mr Joseph Aloba.

Mrs Abosede's revelation is coming amid the controversies trailing the

Speed Darlington Survives Gunshot Attack In Lagos

Following his release from Kuje prison, controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington,has survived a gunshot attack while leaving a club in Lagos.

Darlington who made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Monday said a

Teebliz Knocks Toke Makinwa Over Comment On Idibia’s Divorce Saga

The estranged husband of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Sage, Tunji Balogun, better known as Teebillz, has slammed media personality, Toke Makinwa, following her comments on the divorce scandal of legendary singer, 2Face and his wife, Annie Idibia.

Teebillz took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share photos of his

Eezee Concept Reacts To Mercy Chinwo’s Comment Amid Ongoing Feud

The former manager of Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, Eezee Concept, has reacted to the singer’s recent emotional statements following their ongoing public feud.

New Telegraph recalls that Mercy Chinwo in a viral video accused Eezee Concepts, a

BBNaija: Frodd Welcomes Second Child In Canada

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frodd and his wife welcome their second child, a baby girl, in Canada.

Frodd who took to his Instagram page to

Stanley Ontop Calls Out Frederick Leonard For Blocking Him On IG

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Stanley Ontop on Friday called on out collegue, Frederick Leonard for blocking him on his Instagram page.

New Telegraph reports that Stanley Ontop isn't the first to be

The Waiter Premiere: Reactions As May Edochie, Ay Makun Jet Out To London

The estranged wife to Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May Edochie has caused a buzz online after she was spotted travelling in a business class with Nigerian comedian, AY Makun.

New Telegraph gathered that the duo were travelling for the

2Face, Annie Could’ve Handled Divorce Privately – Toolz

Nigerian media personality, Tolu Oniru, popularly known as Toolz, has berated Afrobeat singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, for publicly announcing his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

Speaking in a recent episode of her podcast, 'Off Air,' Toolz opined that the

Reactions As Laila Calls Ned Nwoko ‘Soulmate’

The Moroccan wife of Nigerian politician and billionaire, Ned Nwoko, Laila Charani has publicly declared the Delta-State lawmaker her soulmate while sharing a stunning pose.

Taking to her Instagram page, Laila, who recently celebrated her birthday

Yul Edochie Reveals New Religion, Says I’m A Hardcore Traditionalist

Controversial Nollywood actor turned Pastor, Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page to reveal that he’s a hard-core traditionalist.

New Telegraph reports that Yul's revelation is coming barely one year after he

Why I’ve Been Constantly Denied US Visa – Chief Priest

Popular Nigerian celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priesthas finally opened up on why he has been constantly denied a United States (US) Visa.

Speaking in a recent interview on Rubbin Minds, a Channels TV program, the

Illegal Migrant: Selena Gomez Reacts To Call For Her Deportation

A few days after crying over the United States (US) President, Donald Trump’s ICE raids, popular American actress and singer, Selena Gomez, has reacted to a call for her deportation.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the United States Immigration and

