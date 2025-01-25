Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, January 18th to Friday, January 24th 2025.

Salo Accuses Naira Marley Of Shooting Him In Lekki

Nigerian TikToker, Ojesanmi Afeez Opeyemi, also known as Oloba Salo has accused Afrobeat singer, Naira Marley of shooting him in Lekki, Lagos State last year.

New Telegraph recalls that Salo was shot three times by

Bobrisky Reacts To Trump’s Gender Policy

Controversial Nigeria crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has reacted to the Executive Order the United States President, Donald Trump signed on Monday proclaiming only two genders in the country.

New Telegraph recalls that during his

Finally, Speed Darlington Regains Freedom

Controversial Nigerian singer, Speed DarlingtonOkoye, also known as ‘Akpi’ has finally been released from Kuje prison following his detention by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

New Telegraph recalls that Akpi was arrested after

Justin Bieber Unfollows Wife, Father-In-Law On Instagram

Famous American singer, Justin Bieber has gotten tongues wagging on social media after he unfollowed his wife, Hailey Bieber on Instagram.

New Telegraph reports that Justin unfollowed his wife after the couple

Court Adjourns Falana, Falz’s ₦1bn Suit Against VeryDarkMan

A Lagos State High Court suiting in Ikeja has adjourned the ₦1 billion defamation case filed by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, against social media activists, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, to February 19, 2025.

Through his lawyer, Marvin Omorogbe, the adjournment was necessitated by

Mercy Chinwo Vs EeZee: EFCC Backs Down As Contract Dispute Takes Center Stage

In a significant development at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, 24th January, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) withdrew its warrant of arrest against Ezekiel Onyedikachi, popularly known as EeZee Tee, the former record label boss of gospel artist Mercy Chinwo.

The withdrawal follows a contentious legal battle between Mercy Chinwo and

Diddy Named Mastermind Of Tupac’s Murder

The embattled American rapper, Diddy Combs has been named the mastermind in the murder of Tupac Shakur in a fresh legal document.

New Telegraph gathered that in a newly released document; a transcript of a

Speed Darlington Seeks N300m Compensation For Human Rights Violation

Following the release of the controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington from Kuje Prison, the singer has vowed to secure N300 million compensation from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over what he described as a violation of his human rights.

New Telegraph reports that Darlington was arrested and detained by

Bobrisky Names EFCC Most Wicked Enforcement Agency In Nigeria

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has called the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the most wicked organisation in Nigeria.

The self-acclaimed "Rich Mummy of Lagos" made this remark in

Mohbad’s Brother Denies Demanding N3m In Late Singer’s Case

The brother of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Adura Aloba has denied allegations made by Nigerian actor, Yomi Fabiyi during a press conference advocating for justice.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Fabiyi claimed

Alexer Hints Fans On Divorce From Harrysong

The estranged wife of Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, Alexer Peres has taken to her social media page to announce the finalization of their divorce.

New Telegraph reports that the development followed the allegations of

VeryDarkMan Accuses Mohbad’s Mother Of Hiding Details About Singer’s Demise

Controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) has stirred controversy online after he accused the mother of late singer, Mohbad of withholding critical information about her son’s demise.

The activist made this claim after observing her actions during a

Portable Warns Odunlade Adekola Over Remarks About His Home

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has reacted to a trending clip of his baby mama and Nollywood actress, Ashabi Simple hugging veteran actor, Odunlade Adekola on a movie set.

In the video, Odunlade jokingly questioned if Ashabi, who is married to

Judy Austin’s Ex-Husband Earns Multi-Million Deal With Oil, Gas Company

The estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, Mr Emmanuel Obasi has reportedly earned a multimillion deal with an oil and gas company.

New Telegraph recalls that Mr Obasi made headlines in 2024 after he

Queen Dami Reacts To Daughter Of Late Alaafin Over ‘Paternity Fraud’

The former wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Queen Dami, has responded to the comment made by the monarch’s daughter, Adeyemi Adebisi Aminat, over paternity fraud.

New Telegraph recalls that Amina accused Queen Dami of throwing shades at

Cubana Chief Priest Reacts To Claims Of Having Children In Malaysia

Celebrity barman, Okechukwu Pascal better known as Cubana Chief Priest has addressed recent accusations from his alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen, who claimed he abandoned two children in Malaysia.

The allegations were coming amid the result of their paternity drama

Why Africans Abroad Won’t Tell You Their Reality –Seun Kuti

Nigerian singer and activist, Seun Kuti, has slammed Africans living abroad over what he calls ‘an unwritten rule’ whereby they don’t discuss the realities of living abroad.

Speaking during a recent session, Seun claimed that many Africans who

Do2dtun Reveals Plans To Exit Radio After 20 Years

Famous Nigerian On-Air Personality (OAP), Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, better known as Do2dtun, has announced his plans to exit from radio broadcasting organization after 20 years of active service.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, Do2dtun reflected on his

Olumide Oworu Finally Opens Up On Why He Joined Politics

Nollywood actor known for his role in The Johnson, Olumide Oworu, has opened up on why he joined politics despite being in the entertainment industry.

According to him, his decision to join politics and run for political office in the

Annie Idibia Recounts Losing Twins Pregnancy In 2024

The wife of legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face or 2Baba, Annie Idibia , has recounted how she suffered a miscarriage last year.

Annie who made this known during a recent episode of a

