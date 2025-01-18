Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, January 11th to Friday, January 17th 2025.

How Mohbad Broke His Neck From Fighting With Wife – Fabiyi

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has sparked reactions on social media after alleging that the brother of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Adura requested ₦3 million in exchange for an incriminating video of the singer and his wife, Wunmi fighting.

New Telegraph recalls that late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad died on…Read more

Wizkid Emerges Africa’s Highest-Earning Artiste On Spotify

Multiple-award-winning Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has been awarded Africa’s biggest earner on Spotify.

New Telegraph reports that the music statistics monitoring platform, Chart Masters…Read more

Queen Dami Slumps As Reunion With Portable Takes Dark Turn

In a dramatic twist to the saga of controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Omolalomi, better known as Portable and his lover, former Alaafin of Oyo wife, Queen Dami’s tumultuous relationship, the couple’s brief reconciliation move quickly turned into another public spectacle.

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, Portable, who had recently reunited with Dami after…Read more

Liam Is Not My Grandson, Mohbad’s Father Insist

The father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has reiterated his doubts over the paternity of Liam, his grandson.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and…Read more

Nons Miraj Slams Fish Pie Seller Over Comment Of Being Used, Dumped

Social media influencer, Chinonso Ukah, popularly known as Nons Miraj, has publicly addressed the allegations made by viral Fish-Pie guy, Alax Evalsam

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Alax had called on Nigerians to…Read more

Neglect Of Traditions Causing Untimely Deaths – Yul Edochie

Controversial Nollywood actor turned Pastor, Yul Edochie has linked the rise of untimely deaths among young people, to the negligence of traditional customs and practices.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, Yul lamented the increasing number of…Read more

Mercy Chinwo Drags Ex-Manager To Court Over Diversion Of Royalties

Famous Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwohas dragged her former manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu to court over the alleged diversion of $345K music royalties.

New Telegraph recalls that Chinwo was signed to EeZee Conceptz record label…Read more

Mohbad’s Wife Accuses Father-In-Law Of Delaying DNA Test

The wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Omowunmi, has accused her father-in-law of delaying the DNA test of her son, Liam in a bid to resolve the paternity issue.

Omowunmi who spoke through her legal team, Salawu Akingbolu Chambers on…Read more

Late Alaafin’s Daughter Accuses Queen Dami Of Paternity Fraud

The daughter of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Adeyemi Adebisi Aminat, has publicly criticized her father’s ex-wife, Queen Dami, over the paternity of her child.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Adebisi accused Dami of…Read more

VeryDarkMan Reacts As Boniface Gifts Him Over N5m

Nigerian social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman had revealed that a Super Eagles player, Victor Boniface gifted him over N5 million for a recharge card.

The 30-year-old activist made this known in a video he shared on…Read more

Why I Denied Dating Mo Bimpe – Lateef Adedimeji

Award-winning Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji has revealed why he denied an alleged romantic relationship with his wife, Mo Bimpe before marriage and how he proposed.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo on…Read more

Tiwa Savage Shares Cryptic Post About Nigerian Music Industry

Award-winning Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage has revealed a shocking revelation about the Nigerian music industry.

The beautiful mother of one who shared a video of herself swimming with…Read more

Police Arraigns Speed Darlington In Court, Sets For Release

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), on Wednesday, arraigned controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, popularly known as Akpi, in court.

New Telegraph recalls that Speed Darlington was arrested and detained by the police over…Read more

Saidi Balogun Reunites With Ex-Wife At Son’s Graduation Ceremony

Popular Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun has reunited with his estranged wife, Faithia Williams at the graduation ceremony of their son.

New Telegraph reports that the son of the veteran actors reportedly graduated with…Read more

Iyabo Ojo Calls Out Liz Anjorin For Harassment, Cyberstalking

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has publicly accused fellow actress, Liz Anjorin of persistent harassment and cyberstalking.

In a strongly worded statement shared on her social media page on…Read more

Spyro Reacts To PaulO’s Screenshot, Vows To Spill More Details

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro, has responded to his former record label boss, Paul Okoye, popularly known as PaulO, after releasing proof of ₦12 million investment in him.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Spyro while speaking in an…Read more

Opeyemi Famakin Narrates How He Paid ₦80m For Taxes

Nigerian online food critic, Opeyemi Famakin has revealed how he was billed ₦80 million for taxes by the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

Speaking in a recent interview on the ‘With Chude’ podcast, Opeyemi Famakin opened up on…Read more

Why My Father Bought Out My First Music Contract – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed why his father, Adedeji Adeleke bought out his first music contract.

Davido made this known while reacting to a post by talent manager, Tosin Ashafa, who…Read more

Omoni Oboli Removes New Movie From Youtube Over Plagiarism

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Omoni Oboli has taken to her social media page to tender an unreserved apology to her fans after she pulled down her new movie over plagiarism allegations.

New Telegraph reports that Omoni Oboli shared her new movie titled, “A Different Type of Love” on her…Read more

How My Marriage Ended During COVID-19 – May D

Popular Nigerian singer, Akinmayokun Awodumila, better known as May D has revealed he was a house husband in Sweden and how his marriage crashed during Covid-19.

In a recent episode on the Honest Bunch podcast, May D revealed that he was once… Read more

