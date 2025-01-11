Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, January 4 to Friday, January 10 2025.

Asake Named Nigeria’s Best-Selling Artist Of 2024

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade better known as Asake has been named the best-selling artist in Nigeria for 2024.

According to the annual end-of-the-year chart by Nigeria’s leading music…Read more

Funke Akindele’s Movie Hits Highest-Grossing Nollywood Of All Time

Prolific Nollywood actress, Box Office Queen and record breaker, Funke Akindele has shattered records once again as her latest movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa surpasses 1 billion, becoming the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

New Telegraph reports that Funke’s Everybody Loves Jenifa achieved a…Read more

Speed Darlington Files N300m Suit Against IGP

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has sued the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun following his alleged unlawful detention.

New Telegraph reports that Darlington was arrested and detained by…Read more

Moses Bliss, Wife Announce Arrival Of First Child

Renowned Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Bliss, have announced the arrival of their first child.

Announcing the heartwarming news on his Instagram page on…Read more

Reactions Trail Blessing CEO Loved-Up Video With IVD

Controversial relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has sparked reactions online after sharing a loved-up video of herself with popular automobile dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, also known as IVD.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, Blessing CEO shared a video of…Read more

NGO Files Petition Against MohBad’s Wife, Brother

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has filed a petition against the wife of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba, his brother, Adura Aloba and a close associate, Damola, citing a TikTok chat that offers insights into Mohbad’s death.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad passed away on…Read more

How Davido Bribed Doctor At Anu Adeleke’s DNA Test – Ayomide

The mother of Anu Adeleke and alleged baby mama of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, Ayotomide Labinjo, has disclosed a shocking revelation about the singer during her daughter’s DNA test.

Labinjo revealed that she saw Davido bribing the doctor who conducted DNA on…Read more

Enugu Govt Honours Junior Pope With Posthumous Award

Late Nollywood actor, John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope has been honoured with a posthumous award at a high-profile event in Enugu State.

New Telegraph recalls that the talented actor died alongside some other colleagues in…Read more

IVD Calls Out Davido Over Unpaid N5.5m Car Debt

Popular Nigerian automobile dealer, IVD has called out Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido over unpaid car debt of N5.5 million.

According to IVD, Davido owes him N5.5 million after he paid just N1 million out…Read more

Portable Receives Royalties Of ‘Tony Motana’ Collaboration With Skepta

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has expressed excitement after receiving royalties from British-Nigerian rapper, Skepta, for their hit collaboration, “Tony Montana”.

New Telegraph recalls that the duo released “Tony Montana” in…Read more

Nollywood Producer, Chijioke Ike Is Dead

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the tragic demise of Nollywood actor and producer, Chijioke Ike.

New Telegraph reports that the sadness was reported by a…Read more

Do2dtun Calls Out Radio Station Over Unpaid Salaries

Social Media Personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, better known as Do2dtun, has called out a radio station for owing staff eight months’ salary.

Taking to his verified X handle, on Wednesday, Do2dtun revealed the…Read also

Reactions Trail Janemena, Korra Obi Over Outfit To Nightclub

Popular social media dancers, Janemena and Korra Obidi have stirred reactions on the internet after a video of them surfaced online going to the nightclub half naked.

New Telegraph reports that Korra Obidi and Janemena visited a nightclub in…Read more

Chloe Bailey Fuels Dating Rumour With Burna Boy

American singer, Chloe Bailey has finally addressed the dating rumours with Grammy award-winning artist and Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy.

New Telegraph recalls that the duo recently sparked dating rumours during her…Read more

Ghanaian Seer Warns Burna Boy Amid Feud With Cubana Chief Priest

Ghanaian seer, Karma President who foretold the death of Junior Pope has sent a word of caution to Burna Boy amidst his public feud with celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest.

New Telegraph recalls that Burna Boy and Chief Priest made headlines with…Read more

Segun Arinze Speaks On Homosexuality Claims In Nollywood

Veteran Nigerian actor, Segun Arinze has shared his opinion about the rumoured homosexuality practised in the Nollywood industry.

The 59-year-old movie star who spoke in a recent interview on Arise TV said…Read more

Depression Almost Made Me Lost My Wife, Kassia – Kellyrae

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 9 winner, Kingsley Oritsetimeyin, better known as Kellyrae, has recounted how he lost all his money to gambling.

The reality star while narrating the painful experience in a…Read more

Olayinka Solomon Welcomes First Child In U.S

Nollywood actress, Olayinka Solomon, on Thursday, announced the arrival of her baby boy with her partner, Olufemi Ogunfoye.

In a post via her Instagram page, the movie star shared the heartwarming news with a…Read more

Why I Can Never Be Any Man’s Baby Mama – Tomama

Nigerian comedienne, Oluwatoyin Albert, better known as Tomama has revealed why she can never be any man’s baby mama.

Tomama who spoke in a shared video via her Instagram page noted…Read more

IVD Calls Out Late Wife’s Sister For Paying Friend To End His Life

Popular auto dealer, and businessman, Ike Chukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, has called out the sister of his late wife for paying a friend to end his life.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, IVD claimed Mama Jazz, the…Read more

