Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, December 28th – January 3rd, 2025.

Finally, VeryDarkMan Addresses Alleged Missing N180m NGO Funds

Controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman had finally broken his silence on the alleged missing N180 million which he had claimed was hacked from his NGO account.

New Telegraph recalls that VeryDarkMan had been making headlines since…Read more

Davido Announces Fifth Album ‘5IVE’

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced plans for his highly anticipated fifth studio album.

In a recent video shared from his private jet alongside his wife, Chioma, the…Read more

Portable Criticizes Pastor Adeboye’s 2025 Prophecies

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has challenged the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Adeboye over his 2025 prophecies.

New Telegraph reports that Pastor Adeboye gave some prophecies for…Read more

Reactions As Ned Nwoko Treats Regina Daniels, Children To Family Lunch

A video of Ned Nwoko treating his last wife, Regina Daniels, and his other children to an exquisite family lunch surfaced on the internet.

In a video shared on his page, Ned Nwoko was seen treating his children and…Read more

Reaction Trails IVD’s Birthday Post To Blessing CEO

An automobile dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD, has stirred controversy with his heartfelt birthday note to relationship expert, Blessing CEO.

New Telegraph reports that IVD and Blessing CEO formed a bond under…Read more

Mohbad’s Wife, Omowunmi Marks Singer’s 28th Birthday With Memorable Video

The estranged wife of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi has taken to her social media page to mark the singer’s 28th birthday, January 3, 2025.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad tragically passed away on…Read more

May Edochie Releases Debut Single, ‘Komole’

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May has launched her music career with the release of her debut single, “Komole.”

May revealed her collaboration with fellow female artist, Nwando on the new single via…Read more

Prophet Ojie Warns Wizkid, Family Of Looming Death

The founder of Dynamite Global Ministry, Samuel Ochie Ojie, has issued a stern warning to Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, citing untimely death.

The prophet gave this warning days after Wizkid’s epic performance at the…Read more

Stop Promoting Certain Movies Above Others, Femi Branch Warns Cinemas

Famous Nollywood actor, Femi Branch, has warned cinemas to stop the habit of promoting one movie above the other.

According to him, he noticed the trend when he went to the cinema for a…Read more

Why Lots Of Whizkid’s Songs Will Never Be Released – Juls

Ghanaian-British producer, Juls has opened up on why a lot of famous Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Wizkid’s songs will never make it to the music market.

Speaking in a recent interview on ‘The Elsie Not Elisee podcast‘, the British…Read more

I’m Back Home Now, Wizkid Assures Fans

Global music icon and Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has thrilled fans with an emotional homecoming message during his performance at the Lagos 2025 Countdown event held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The superstar also referred to…Read more

Choose A Queen, Not A Clown, Jim Iyke Advises Men

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has taken to his Instagram page to advise men striving for success and focus.

In a post via his Instagram story, the movie star shared a cryptic yet…Read more

Yul Edochie Celebrates Judy Austin’s Birthday With Heartfelt Note

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page to celebrate his second wife, Judy Austin’s birthday with a sweet note.

New Telegraph reports that Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to celebrate her…Read more

Moment Burna Boy Leaves Stage At Lagos Countdown 2025 Concert

Grammy award-winning artist, Damini Ogulubetter known as Burna Boy, has set tongues wagging following his reaction to a fan incident at the Greater Lagos Countdown 2025.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the greater Lagos Countdown 2025 was…Read more

VeryDarkMan Publishes 2,000 Pages Bank Statement Amid Alleged N180m Theft

Popular Nigerian social media critic, VeryDarkMan, has refuted claims of theft by publishing a 2,000-page bank statement of his NGO account.

The bank statement revealed a current balance of ₦240 million, with only…Read more

Etim-Effiong Married Me Because His Ex Was Not Ready For Marriage – Toyosi

The wife of Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong,Toyosi Etim-Effiong, has revealed that the actor married her because his ex-girlfriend was not ready for marriage.

She made this known while speaking in an interview with her…Read more

Moment Police Officer Threatens Chioma After Demolishing Her Property

A Nigerian police officer has been captured on camera threatening to slap a popular businesswoman, Chioma Ikoku, better known as Chioma Good Hair after demolishing her property in Lagos.

In a video making rounds on social media, it could be seen as…Read more

2025: Basketmouth Reveals New Year Resolution

Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has revealed his plans for 2025.

According to him, he will be concentrating fully on music and filmmaking this…Read more

Reactions As Tobi Adeboyega Raises £500,000 For Charity

The founder of Salvation Proclamation Ministries, also known as SPAC Nation, P{astor Tobi Adeboyega, has raised £500,000 for charity amid deportation reports to Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that…Read more

I Prefer Nigerian Men To Ghanaian Men’ – Yvonne Okoro

Ghanaian-born Nigerian actress, Yvonne Okoro, has said she prefers Nigerian men to their Ghanaian men.

According to Yvonne, her preference for Nigerian men isn’t just because of…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: