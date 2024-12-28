Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, December 20th – December 27th, 2024.

Funke Akindele’s ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ Grosses $190,000 In 8 Days

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has continued to make waves with her latest movie release, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’, as she shatters the movie box with over $190,000 within eight days of its premiere.

Funke Akindele's achievement follows her previous milestone after

Alakada: Bad And Boujee’ Rakes N134m In One Week

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi’s latest movie, Alakada: Bad and Boujee, has raked in an impressive number of ₦134 million in just seven days at the box office.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 27th, Toyin expressed

Burna Boy Reacts To Criticism Over Speed Darlington’s Arrest

Grammy award-winning artist, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has finally addressed social media criticism stemming from the arrest of collegue, Speed Darlington.

New Telegraph recalls that Speed Darlington was released on bail following his

VeryDarkMan: Over ₦180m Stolen From My NGO In Cyberattack

Popular commentator and social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan(VDM), has revealed that over ₦180 million was stolen from his NGO’s account following a hacking incident.

In an Instagram video on Friday, Otse said the funds were diverted to an

Asake Part Ways With Olamide, YBNL Records

Renowned Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake has parted ways with his record label boss, Olamide.

This comes a few days after Asake unfollowed Olamide, also removing

How Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate 2024 Christmas (Photos)

As Nigerians joined the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas Day on Wednesday, December 25, Nigerian celebrities have also flooded social media with their lovely family photos to celebrate the season.

Many celebrities kept things minimalistic and simple this year, unlike last year

AY Makun Speaks On Lack Of Support For His Movie, ‘The Waiter’

Nigerian comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has expressed disappointment over the lack of support from his male colleagues in promoting his latest movie, “The Waiter”.

In a candid post shared on his social media platforms, AY highlighted the

Kanayo O. Kanayo Gives Reason For Ladies To Be Unmarried At 30

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has explained why many women are unmarried in their 30s.

According to him, the choices they made when they were younger were

Davido Is A Gospel Artist, Pastor Adegboyega Declares

The United Kingdom-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has described popular Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, as a gospel artiste.

Adegboyega explained that gospel means good news and

Gideon Okeke Blasts Jim Iyke Over American Accent

Controversial Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, has taken to his social media page to blast his colleague, Jim Iyke over his American accent.

The former reality star accused Iyke of wanting to be a goldfish but

No One Ready To Help Speed Darlington – Lawyer

Speed Darlington‘s lawyer, Stan Alieke, has expressed frustration over the continued detention of the singer by the Nigeria Police despite a high court order granting him bail.

In a shared Instagram video, Alieke criticized the police for

Queen Naomi’s Sister Provides Update On Arrest, Cites Health Concerns

The sister to the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife, Queen Naomi, Simi Oluwaseyi, has provided the latest update about her sister’s arrest, citing health concerns.

New Telegraph reports that Naomi was arrested in connection with a tragic

Rita Edochie Congratulates May On Car Purchase

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has taken to her social media page to praise and congratulate May Edochie following the acquisition of a new Range Rover SUV.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that May revealed her brand new SUV

Teenage Actor Dies After Fall From Moving Vehicle

A teenage actor, Hudson Meek has tragically passed away after he fell out of a moving vehicle in Alabama, authorities said.

The 16-year-old actor was hurt on December 19 while on a street in

Speed Darlington’s Lawyer Cries Out Over Police Refusal To Release Singer

The lawyer of Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, Deji Adeyanju has expressed concerns over the continued detention of the singer despite a Federal High Court ruling granting him unconditional bail.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Speed Darlington has remained in

Fans Now Call Me C. Ronaldo Of Nollywood – Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has revealed why fans have decided to name him the Cristiano Ronaldo of Nollywood.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the movie star revealed that his

Finally, Omoborty Ties Knot With Partner

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omoborty, has tied the knot with her partner in a legal ceremony, months after their traditional wedding.

The movie star shared the exciting news on her Instagram page with fans

Jada P Opens Up About Pregnancy Challenge

The baby mama of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayodele Balogun, better known as Wizkid, Jada Pollock has shared her pregnancy journey, revealing her harrowing experience undergoing an appendectomy.

Taking on her verified X handle on Monday, Jada P recounted a difficult experience she

Nkechi Blessing Announces Engagement To Her Lover, Xxssive

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to her social media page to announce her engagement to her younger lover, Xxssive.

This is coming amid the ongoing break-up rumours between the

I Make More Money From Car Washing Business Than Music – Jason Derulo

American singer, Jason Derulo, has revealed that he makes more money from his car washing business than his music.

Derulo who made this known in a recent interview with Hits Radio said he never

