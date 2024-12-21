Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, December 13th to December 20, 2024.

Portable Opens Up On Why He Hasn’t Won Grammy Award

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has revealed the reason why he hasn’t won a Grammy Award.

According to Portable, his ex-lover, who’s the former wife of the late Alaafin of…Read more

Funke Akindele, Faithia Williams Unfollow Each Other On IG

Prolific Nollywood actresses, Funke Akindele and Faithia Williams have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Prior to the unfollowing, Faithia Williams and Funke Akindele were known…Read more

Finally, Tiwa Savage Opens Up About Divorce From Teebillz

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has finally opened up about her divorce from her ex-husband, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as TeeBillz.

New Telegraph recalls that TeeBillz announced their divorce in 2018 on…Read more

Why Men Prefer Less Attractive Women – Cardi B

American rapper, Cardi B, has disclosed reasons why men prefer dating less attractive women than attractive ones.

Speaking in a recent media livestream, Cardi B said men prefer dating less…Read more

Beyoncé Becomes Most Certified Female Artist Of All Time

Famous American singer, Beyoncé, has bagged the most certified female artist of all time from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

New Telegraph gathered that she earned the most RIAA-certified titles of…Read more

I Used To Dress Dead Bodies Before Stardom – Patience Ozokwor

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, better known as Mama G, has reflected on her life and struggles before stardom.

Speaking on the sidelines of the pre-premiere dinner of…Read more

How My Death Rumours Troubled My Family – Yinka Quadri

Nollywood actor, Yinka Quadri, has opened up on how his death rumours affected his family.

New Telegraph reports that in June, a viral report of Yinka Quadri’s death caused…Read more

I Don’t Support Beating Children – Bovi

Nigerian comedian and Nollywood actor, Bovi Ugbomma, has revealed that his son breaks the television when angry.

Bovi spoke in an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast co-hosted by…Read more

Fathia Williams Reacts To Funke Akindele’s Instagram Block

In an unexpected turn of events, popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has reportedly blocked her colleague, Fathia Balogun Williams, on Instagram.

The move quickly caught the attention of fans and followers, as it sparked…Read more

Jada Pollock Speaks On Being Recognized As Wizkid’s Baby Mama

The talent manager and mother of Wizkid’s children, Jada Pollock, has shared her thoughts on the challenges of being labelled a “baby mama.”

New Telegraph reports that Wizkid and Jada, who began dating in 2014, had their…Read more

Lil Smart Files Petition Against Naira Marley, Zinoleesky

Nigerian dancer, Lil Smart has filed a petition against Marlian Records boss, Naira Marley and Zinoleesky over an alleged threat to his life.

New Telegraph reports that on December 9, 2024, Lil Smart called out

Nasboi Begs Davido For One Of His Unused Cars

Popular Nigerian skit-maker and musician, Nasboi, has reached out to popular Afrobeats singer, Davido following his new car purchase.

New Telegraph recalls that…Read more

Aproko Doctor Celebrates Recovery Journey Amid Brain Tumor Surgery

Famous Nigerian health promoter and physician, Aproko Doctor has celebrated his recovery from brain tumour surgery 2 years ago.

New Telegraph recalls that the Nigerian doctor had undergone a…Read more

I’m Convinced All Men Cheat – Sexyy Red

American rapper, Sexyy Red, has said marriage is just “Ceremonial” because of men’s cheating nature.

In a recent interview with Angel Reese, the ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ crooner…Read more

Rita Edochie Vows To Chase Husband Snatcher From Her Family

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has vowed to chase someone she described as a husband snatcher in her family, saying she will never stop until she is sent packing.

Rita Edochie made this vow via her Instagram page, following her drama with…Read more

My Car Used To Embarrass My Wife – Timi Dakolo

Popular singer, Timi Dakolo has opened up on how he met his wife, Busola Dakolo.

New Telegraph recalls that the singer got married to Busola in 2012 and since…Read more

Marry Broke Men Or Put Up With Busy Ones, Kanayo Advises Ladies

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has urged women to carefully consider their priorities when choosing a life partner.

Taking to his Instagram page, Kanayo explained that if a woman can’t accept being with a…Read more

Why God Delayed My Success – Tiwa Savage

Ace Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has revealed that God delayed her career success for a purpose.

Speaking in a recent interview on…Read more

I’ll Not Stay In Relationship That Requires Me To Abandon My True Self – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that she will not remain in any situation, be it a relationship or platform that requires her to hide her true self.

DJ Cuppy who has been very vocal about her desire to find love again and…Read more

Alleged Fraud: My Ordeal Is Politically Motivated – Tobi Adegboyega

The United Kingdom (UK)-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, on Monday, claimed his ordeal is politically motivated, dismissing allegations of fraud and improper conduct.

New Telegraph recalls that Pastor Tobi, the founder of…Read more

