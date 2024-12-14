Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, December 6th to December 13th, 2024.

Davido Reacts After Breaking Wizkid’s Spotify Record

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has relished his latest achievement on Spotify.

New Telegraph reports that his new single ‘Funds,’ which features Odumodublvck and…Read more

Funke Akindele’s ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ Sells Out At UK Premiere

Award-winning Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s latest movie release, “Everybody Loves Jenifa”, is set to achieve a groundbreaking milestone as it sells out at the United Kingdom (UK) premiere.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Funke Akindele on Sunday, December 8th premiered her…Read more

Many Nigerian Pastors Are Called To Be Native Doctors – Yul Edochie

Controversial Nollywood actor turned pastor, Yul Edochie, has claimed that a lot of Nigerian pastors are called to be native doctors.

According to him, many pastors abandoned their original call to become native doctors…Read more

Rita Edochie Addresses Death Rumours About ‘Pawpaw’

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has expressed frustration over the recurring death rumors surrounding her colleague, Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw.

In a post via her Instagram page on Thursday, the outspoken movie star lamented that…Read more

Queen Dami Fires Back At Portable, Accuses Him Of Domestic Violence

The drama between Queen Dami, a former wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, and controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has taken a new turn as Dami responded to Portable’s earlier accusations.

In a viral social media video, Queen Dami refuted Portable’s claims and accused him of…Read more

Nigerians Now Run To VeryDarkMan Rather Than Govts – Skales

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has expressed concern over the decreased trust in the Federal Governments of Nigeria

Sjales who made this known via his Instagram page said citizens now…Read more

Piracy: Funke Akindele Vows To Arrest Fans Ahead Of Movie Release

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindelehas sent a note of warning to fans amid the growing increase of piracy issues in the film industry.

The box office queen, who is set to release her new movie titled, “Everybody Loves Jenifa” in cinemas on…Read more

Olajumoke Hits Runway At Lagos Fashion Show

The former bread seller, Olajumoke Orisaguna,popularly known as Olajumoke Onibread, makes a comeback as she hits the runway at a fashion show in Lagos State.

New Telegraph recalls that the fashion model gained attention after…Read more

Tacha Opens Up On Relocation To UK

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has revealed why she relocated abroad.

New Telegraph had last week reported that Tacha announced her relocation to the…Read more

Cheating Not A Deal Breaker For Me – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed that cheating isn’t a deal breaker for her in a relationship or marriage.

Speaking in a recent episode of ‘The Receipts’ podcast hosted by Tolly T and Audrey, the…Read more

Eldee: Wizkid Was Leaning Towards Reggae When Banky W Signed Him

Nigerian-American musician, Lanre Dabiri, popularly known as Eldee, has revealed how he met Wizkid and recognised his potential.

In a recent interview on the Afrobeats podcast, Eldee, who is an…Read more

My Family Hasn’t Reached Out Since I Dropped My Surname – Phyna

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Otabor Josephina, better known as Phyna has revealed that her family hasn’t contacted her ever since she dropped her surname.

New Telegraph recalls that Phyna had publicly distanced herself from her…Read more

Shallipopi Accuses Record Label Of Exploitation

Popular Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, better known as Shallipopi has called out Dapper Music over alleged financial exploitation, weeks after announcing his exit from the record label.

It would be recalled that Shallipopi parted ways from the record label in…Read more

Land Revocation: VeryDarkMan Breaks Silence, Says I Did Not Threaten Wike’s Life

Controversial social media critic, Martins Ortse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has denied threatening the life of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over the revocation of a plot of land belonging to the family of late Colonel Paul Osakpamwan Ogbebor.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the FCT administration under Wike leadership announced the…Read more

It’s Impossible To Talk About Afrobeats Without Mentioning My Name – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has spoken about his prominent contributions to the Afrobeat genre.

Davido who spoke in the latest issue of TheBeatJuice magazine said it’s impossible to…Read more

Why I No Longer Manage Emmanuella And Success, By Mark Angel

The surprising revelation many fans are just finding out is that Mark Angel no longer manages Emmanuella and Success. The 33-year-old revealed that he no longer holds the position because of his increasingly busy and demanding schedule.

While there are speculations that this change must have occurred following the…Read more

How My Father Became House Owner – Ola Of Lagos

Social media influencer, Waris Olayinka Akinwande, popularly known as Ola of Lagos, has shared an emotional story of how he helped his father achieve dreams he never thought possible.

In a post via his Instagram page on Thursday, Ola revealed that his father, Mr Akinwande, had…Read more

Williams Uchemba, Wife Welcome Second Child

Popular Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, have announced the arrival of their second child.

Williams Uchemba welcomed his second child two years after the first child was born in…Read more

Why I Prefer Younger Men – Adaku

Famous Nigerian actress and media personality, Omotunde Adebowale, popularly known as Adaku or Lolo1, has revealed why she preferred younger men.

Speaking in a recent interview during her latest interview on Oyinmomo TV, Adaku, as….Read more

Salo Breaks Silence After Surviving Gunshot At Lekki

Popular TikToker, Ojesanmi Afeez, better known as Salo has sparked reactions after revealing that he was shot three times by hired assassins who attempted to kill him.

Following his release from the hospital, Salo in a viral video on his TikTok page made…Read more

