Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, November 30th to December 6th, 2024.

Why Mohbad Will Never Get Justice – Verydarkman

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has offered an insight into the quest for justice for Mohbad’s death, citing the conspicuous silence of the parties involved.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad passed away on…Read more

Fire Razes Mercy Aigbe’s Home Ahead Of Movie Premiere

The residence of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has been destroyed in a devastating fire incident, leaving the property burnt to ashes in Lagos.

The actress who shared videos of the tragic event on her…Read more

Pastor Adeboyega Faces Deportation Over Alleged £1.87m Fraud

The founder of Salvation Proclaimer Ministry Limited, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, has faced deportation to Nigeria over an alleged £1.87 million fraud.

New Telegraph recalls that the Nigerian-based UK pastor had his church shut down in…Read more

I Don’t Regard Weed As Hard Drug – Davido

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has said he doesn’t regard cannabis, commonly called weed, as a hard drug.

The 30BG singer made this remark while speaking on his…Read also

Wizkid’s ‘Morayo’ Debuts At No. 98 On Billboard 200

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid’s latest album, ‘Morayo’, has made an impressive debut on the Billboard 200 chart.

New Telegraph reports that Morayo entered the chart at 98th position with…Read more

Buchi Launches 9th Studio Album, ‘Alive And Well’

Renowned Nigerian reggae gospel singer, Buchi Atuonwu, better known as Buchi, on Sunday, December 1 launched his ninth studio album in Lagos, Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening of the much-anticipated album launch titled, “Alive And Well”, Buchi addressed why he…Read more

Taaooma Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband

Popular Nigerian skitmaker and comedian, Maryam Apaokagi-Greene, known as Taaooma, has joyfully announced the arrival of her first child with her filmmaker husband, Abdulazeez Greene.

The couple welcomed their baby girl, Amani Korede Makeda Greene, on…Read more

Mr Macaroni Reacts To Dele Farotimi’s Arrest

Popular Nigerian skit maker and human rights activist, Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has alleged that civil matters are now being treated as criminal because of political differences.

Taking to his X page on Wednesday, Mr Macaroni claimed that the police are…Read more

Funke Akindele Becomes UNAIDS Nigeria Ambassador

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has appointed renowned Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele as its National Goodwill Ambassador (GWA) for Nigeria.

The announcement was made during the World AIDS Day commemoration on…Read more

Pastor Adegboyega Breaks Silence Amid Deportation Reports

Popular United Kingdom-based Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has broken his silence as he speaks on rumours of his deportation to Nigeria by the UK government.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the UK government announced the…Read more

Francis Duru Pays Tribute To Late Son On Posthumous Birthday

Nollywood actor, Francis Duru has penned a heartfelt tribute to his son, Ifeanyi on the occasion of his posthumous birthday, recounting his cherished memories.

New Telegraph recalls that the actor announced the passing of his…Read more

Egungun Of Lagos Leaked Video Sparked Cheating Allegations.

Amidst his wife’s saga with a blackmailer, Popular content creator, Egungun of Lagos has faced a cheating controversy following the leak of a private video.

New Telegraph reports that the video surfaced hours after his wife, Pashotah, publicly…Read more

Tyla Breaks Beyoncé’s Record On Spotify

South African singer, Tyla Seethal, better known as Tyla, has broken Beyoncé’s record for the most streamed album by a black female artist released in 2024.

New Telegraph reports that Tyla’s eponymous debut album archived the…Read more

Embrace Power Of Technology, Mahmoud Tells Filmmakers.

Following the opening ceremony of the 14th Edition of the International Zuma Film Festival at the Jabi Lake Mall, in Abuja, the Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mariya Mahmoud, has called on filmmakers to embrace the power of technology in telling stories.

Mahmoud also called on government at all levels, private investors, and…Read more

Stella Damasus Holds Memorial Service For Late Husband 20-Year After

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, on Tuesday, holds a memorial service for her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin, 20 years after he passed away.

New Telegraph recalls that Damasus was married to her late husband for…Read more

How I got My First Major Break In Movie Industry – Nonso Diobi

Nollywood actor, Nonso Diobi has narrated how he got his first major break in the Nollywood industry after numerous auditions.

Speaking in a recent episode of the ‘Nollywood Hardcore’ podcast, Diobi recounted how…Read more

Burna Boy Makes Bold Declaration On Superiority Amid Speed Darlington’s Arrest

Grammy award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has made a bold declaration of superiority.

Burna Boy’s claim comes after Speed Darlington’s, arrests, over…Read more

Queen Atang Addresses Alleged Marital Crises

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Queen Atang has finally addressed alleged marital issues with her husband, David Oyekanmi, sparking widespread relief among fans.

New Telegraph recalls that Queen Atang recently ignited speculation about a…Read more

Asake Ranked Most Streamed Nigerian Artiste On Spotify

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake has been ranked the most streamed Nigerian singer on Spotify for 2024.

Spotify announced this feat on Thursday during the 2024 edition of its…Read more

Angela Okorie Laments Phone Theft On Film Set

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has taken to her social media page to express outrage over the theft of her Samsung phone during the filming of Unholy Fantasy.

Taking to Instagram page on Thursday, the actress revealed that…Read more

