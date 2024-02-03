Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, January 27, to February 2, 2024.

I’ll Love To Marry Yoruba Man With Shallipopi Vibe – Phyna

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ winner, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed why she would love to marry a Yoruba man like Nigerian rapper, Shallipopi.

Speaking in an Instagram live session with her fans, the reality star said she would have loved to marry a man from the Southeast, but they

Daddy Freeze Reacts As Yul Edochie Performs First Miracle

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has taken to his social media page to react to the first miracle performed by Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie.

New Telegraph recalls that Yul recently launched an online church called

Why I Support Living Together Before Marriage – Simi

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has expressed her support to couples living together before marriage.

She acknowledged that cohabitation would enable an intending couple to understand each

Ayra Starr Tenders Apology For Disrespecting King Sunny Ade

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr has tendered a public apology to legendary musician, King Sunny Ade for disrespecting him at an event.

Nigerians had taken to social media to drag Ayra Starr over her disrespect

Simi Reveals She Never Charges For Feature

Nigerian sensational Singer and songwriter, Simisola Ogunleye Kosoko, professionally known as Simi has revealed that she does not charge artists for a feature.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, the mother of one said she's

Wizkid: I’ve Not Been the Same After My Mum’s Death

Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun otherwise known as Wizkid, has opened up about his struggles of coping with the loss of Jane Dolapo Balogun, his mother. The singer lost his mother in August 2023. Dolapo was buried in October of the same year. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Wizkid said he felt

Rosy Meurer Speaks On Divorcing Husband, Churchill

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer has addressed the rumours of divorcing her husband, Olakunle Churchill, the estranged husband of Tonto Dikeh.

New Telegraph recalls that rumours made the rounds on the internet that the couple split up due

Victoria Inyama Reveals Ex-Husband Brings Home Girlfriend Despite Married To her

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has revealed how her ex-husband, Godwin Okrim usually came home with his girlfriend while they were married.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Inyama detailed instances when her ex-husband

Davido Follows Lil Frosh On IG After Plea For Contract Reinstatement

Nigerian Afrobeat singer and Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) Boss, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has followed his former signee, Lil Frosh on Instagram following his plea for contract reinstatement.

This is coming hours after Lil Frosh took to social media to beg Davido for

My Ex-Husband Beats Me Anytime Man United Loses Match – Victoria Inyama

Popular Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has recounted how her estranged husband, Godwin Okrim always beats her up whenever his football club, Manchester United loses a match.

Speaking in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Inyama said she is still dealing with the trauma as

I’m Nigeria’s Most Hated Girl – Tacha

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and media personality, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has described herself as the “most hated girl” in Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that a lot of internet users have bashed Tacha following her

Baba Tee Opens Up On Alleged Assault From First Wife

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Babatunde Bernard, popularly known as Baba Tee, has opened up on the alleged assault he suffered from his estranged first wife, Yetunde.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Nedu on The Honest Bunch podcast, the movie star recounted his ordeal with Yetunde as a married couple, stating that the first abuse

AY Petitions Facebook User Who Accused Him Of Sleeping With May Edochie

Nigerian comedian filmmaker, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has petitioned the Delta State Police Command over the grave allegations levelled against him by a Facebook user identified as Agozi Samuel.

New Telegraph recalls that Agozi, published a video on Saturday, January 20, alleging that AY

Nigerian Police Biggest Group Of Kidnappers – Seun Kuti

Famous Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has made strong allegations against the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) as he recounted his experience at the Panti police station cell 1 in Lagos State.

Speaking during an Instagram live session, Seun alleged that the Police are the perpetrators behind

Davido Earns First Career Billboard Hot 100 Entry

Grammy nominated Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has earned his first career Billboard Hot 100 entry.

The 30-Year-Old, achieved the feat with his collaborative song with Chris Brown, 'Sensational,' which also featured another Nigerian singer, Lojay, who earned his

Portable To Ashabi: You’re Just A Side Chick

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has dragged his fourth baby mama, actress Ashabi, over her recent interview.

New Telegraph reports that a few days ago, Ashabi granted an interview with actress Biola Bayo, where she gave an insight into her love life with

Baba Tee: Cheating Is Man’s Next Skin

Nigerian actor and comedian, Babatunde Bernard Tayo, popularly known as Baba Tee, has claimed that cheating is a natural thing for men.

This is coming hours after he disclosed the alleged assault he suffered from

Nollywood Costumier Rapes 10-Year-Old Girl On Movie Set In Asaba

Nollywood costume designer and actor, Prince Onyewere, has been arrested for defiling a 10-year-old girl on a movie set in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday, January 28, at the hotel where

Solomon Buchi Knocks Yul Edochie Over Launch Of Online Ministry

Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi has shared his view on the online church opened by controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie.

New Telegraph recalls that Edochie had at the beginning of the year announced

Why I Campaigned For Tinubu – Baba Tee

Popular actor and comedian, Babatunde Bernard Tayo, better known as Baba Tee, has revealed why he supported the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and winner of the keenly contested February 25, election, Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, Baba Tee disclosed that he campaigned for Tinubu because