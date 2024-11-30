Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, November 23rd to 30th, 2024.

Kanayo Defends Davido’s Comment On Nigerian Economy

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has thrown his weight behind popular Nigerian singer, Davido, following his controversial remarks on Nigeria’s economy.

New Telegraph recalls that during a recent interview on ‘The Big Homies House’ podcast in…Read more

Again Court Denies Diddy Bail Over S$x Trafficking Charges

Embattled American music executive and entrepreneur, Sean Combs, better known as Diddy has once again been denied bail on Wednesday by a New York City judge.

The Court’s denial comes amid growing concerns over…Read more

Bobrisky In Refugee Camp At Amsterdam Seeking Asylum

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has made headlines with reports making rounds on social media that he is currently residing in a refugee camp in Amsterdam.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Bobrisky recently addressed a ₦4 million debt claim and…Read more

Jagun Jagun Wins Big At 2024 BON Awards

Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo’s epic Netflix Original Yoruba movie, Jagun Jagun, has won six categories at the 2024 Best of Nollywood Awards (BON).

The 16th edition of the BON Awards was hosted by Toyin Abraham at the…Read more

Davido Under Fire Over Remark On Nigerian Economy

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has come under heavy criticism after he advised black Americans against relocating to Nigeria.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Davido while featuring on…Read more

Many Pastors Are Not Enjoying Marriage – Mike Bamiloye

Gospel Nigerian filmmaker and founder of the Mount Zion film production, Mike Bamiloye has claimed that many pastors are not enjoying their marriage.

Taking to his X page on Monday, Mike Bamiloye spoke about women who…Read more

Iyabo Ojo Knocks VeryDarkMan, Mother Over Recent Video

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has slammed social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, and his mother following his recent viral video amid Speed Darlington’s re-arrests.

New Telegraph reports that VeryDarkMan in a shared viral video on Instagram has…Read more

Again, Police Arrest Speed Darlington 2-Month After Release

Nigerian singer, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington has been arrested by Nigerian Police Force (NPF) barely two months after he was released.

New Telegraph recalls that Speed Darlington was arrested on October 4, following the release of…Read more

Sinach Sued For N5bn Over Hit Song, ‘Way Maker’

Popular gospel singer, Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu, better known as Sinach has been sued by music producer, Michael Oluwole over alleged copyright infringement.

New Telegraph reports that Oluwole sued Sinach for…Read more

Davido Alleges Threats To Cancel Lagos Show

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has said he allegedly received threats to cancel his Lagos December show following his remarks about Nigeria’s economy on the Big Homies House podcast.

New Telegraph recalls that while speaking in a recent interview, Davido described the…Read more

Wizkid’s Morayo Surpasses 12m Spotify Streams On Debut

Grammy-award-winning singer, Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid has set yet another groundbreaking record as his album ‘Morayo’ surpasses 12 million Spotify streams on debut.

Read more Saturday Telegraph reports that Wizkid has been making waves across…

Finally, Soma Breaks Silence On Allegations Of Abuse By Ex-Girlfriend

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Somadina Anyama has broken his silence over the allegations of abuse by his ex girlfriend, Hilda.

New Telegraph recalls that Somadina was accused of drugging, beating and…Read more

Patoranking Pays Tribute To Late Sister, Brother-In-Law

Nigerian singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known as Patoranking has paid a heartfelt tribute to his younger sister and brother-in-law, prompting an outpouring of condolences from fans and industry colleagues.

New Telegraph recalls that Patoranking suffered a devastating loss, with his sister, Chioma, and…Read more

Why AGN Can’t Sue Adanma Luke – Emeka Rollas

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas has finally addressed the guild’s jurisdictional constraints against Adanma Luke over Junior Pope’s death.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Adanma Luke was suspended by…Read more

Deji Adeyanju Gives Update On Speed Darlington’s Bail Release

Following the re-arrest of Nigerian singer, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju has given a new update on his bail release.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the singer was rearrested by…Read more

Odumodublvck Warns Fans Not To Pit Him Against Davido, Wizkid

Popular Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck has warned his fans to desist from getting him involved in the ongoing feud between Davido and Wizkid.

In a post via his X page, the singer appreciated both artists for their contribution to…Read more

I’d Have Been On Same Level With Wizkid – May D

Nigerian singer, Mr May D, has claimed that he would have been on the same level as his colleague, Wizkid if he hadn’t fallen out with his former record label, Square Records.

Mr May D made this remark on…Read more

It’s Difficult To Be Faithful In Marriage – Mr Macaroni

Nigerian comedian and Nollywood actor, Adebowale Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has said that being faithful in marriage and relationships is “Difficult” but “Possible.”

Speaking on the ‘Diary Of A Naija Girl’ podcast, Mr Macaroni stated that even though…Read more

It’s Difficult To Survive In Nigeria – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwatope Savage, has claimed that poverty is responsible for the huge amount of entertainers Nigeria is producing.

According to her, the hardship in the…Read more

I Spent My Entire 20s On One Man – Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality and Nollywood actress, Toke Makinwa has said she spent her 20s focusing on a single relationship.

Toke Makinwa made this known while reflecting on her youthful devotion and…Read more

