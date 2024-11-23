Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, November 16th to November 22nd, 2024.

Wizkid’s Album, Morayo Dominates Top 17 On Apple Music

Award winning Afrobeats superstar, Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid has shattered records with his latest album, ‘Morayo’, dominating the top 17 spots on Apple Music.

This new record follows Wizkid’s recent groundbreaking success with…Read more

D’Banj, Olamide, Yemi Alade To Perform At African Military Games

Popular Nigerian singers, D’banj, Olamide, Yemi Alade and Timi Dakolo are set to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2024 African Military Games in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Army who made this known via its verified X handle wrote, “The stage is…Read more

Davido, Eniola Badmus Finally Reconcile After Long Time Beef

American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido and Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus have finally put an end to their highly publicized feud.

The duo set aside their differences as they were seen exchanging pleasantries at…Read more

Why Ladies Shouldn’t Date Broke Men – Tacha

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Tacha has stirred reactions on social media as she urges women not to date financially unstable men.

The lifestyle influencer made this known while discussing relationships on…Read more

Charly Boy: I Started Visiting Brothels At 12

Ace Nigerian singer and activist, Charly Boy, has opened up about his childhood sexual abuse. In a recent episode of the Duke Rants podcast, the ‘Odudubariba’ hitmaker disclosed that he was raped at the age of 10 by his nanny.

Charly Boy said the rape incident marked the beginning of his early introduction to…Read more

Iyabo Ojo Praises Daughter’s Achievements At 23

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her social media to shower praises, love and admiration on her daughter, Priscilla Ojo as she shares her achievements.

Taking to her Instagram page, the proud mother of two shared a heartwarming post…Read more.

Netflix To Deliver Thrills, Drama With Seven Doors, Squid Game: Season 2, Others

Netflix to deliver thrills and drama with Seven Doors, Squid Game: Season 2, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3 and more in December

It’s Christmas season and Netflix is delivering all the entertainment. From…Read more

BBNaija: Phyna Drops Surname, Says I’ve No Family

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Josephina Otabor, better known as Pyhna, has denounced her family’s surname.

In a post via her X page, Phyna announced her decision to drop off her…Read more

We’re Going To Commence Actors Licensing – Emeka Rollas

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has disclosed the need to reform the Nollywood industry from being a loose association into a structured union that can effectively represent actors’ interests.

Speaking in a recent interview on Arise TV, Emeka Rollas emphasized the need to…Read more

My Husband Assaulted Me, Ruined My Career’ – Olajumoke

Popular bread seller turned model, Olajumoke Orisaguna, popularly known as Olajumoke Onibread, has disclosed how her estranged husband ruined and assaulted her.

New Telegraph recalls that Olajumoke gained popularity in 2016 after…Read more

Actress Tope Osoba Down With Breast Cancer, Needs N12M for Surgery

Nollywood actress, Tope Osoba, has appealed for financial assistance after undergoing her first breast cancer surgery.

Foluke Daramola, Osoba’s…Read more

Genoveva Umeh Acting Is Tough, Only Passion Will Take You Far

Genoveva Umeh is a Nigerian-British trained actor, an alumni of Identity School of Acting, United Kingdom; Ebonylife Creative Academy, Nigeria; and an LLB Law graduate from the University of Surrey, UK.

Through her acting prowess, Genoveva has been able to carve a niche for her…Read more

I Supported My Daughter To Pierce Her Navel – Ninalowo (Video)

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has revealed why he supported his daughter to pierce her navel.

The actor made this disclosure while speaking about his bond with his…Read more

VeryDarkMan Calls Out Ubi Franklin Over Alleged Unpaid Debt

Controversial social media activist, Martins Otse better known as VeryDarkMan has called out talent manager, Ubi Franklin over an alleged unpaid debt, as he vows to leak details about his personal life if he doesn’t respond.

In a viral video on posted on his social media page, VeryDarkMan revealed that…Read more

Yemi Alade Accuses Media Outlets Of Blacklisting Her

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has accused prominent media outlets, Clout Africa and Cool FM, of blacklisting her due to her absence from their event.

Yemi Alade who expressed her frustration in a post on X accused the media…Read more

Finally, Wizkid Releases 6th Studio Album ‘Morayo’

Finally, the much-anticipated 6th studio album of multi-award-winning Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, “Morayo” has been released on Friday, November 22.

New Telegraph reports that the album which was released under…Read more

VeryDarkman Hails Don Jazzy After Receiving Mouthwatering Alert

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has revealed the enormous amount of money he received from Don Jazzy, following a recent encounter.

This was as he acknowledged the music producer’s N100 million donation to…Read more

Don Jazzy Opens Up On Not Having A Partner

Famous music producer Don Jazzy has opened up about not having a partner, saying that it hurts. The beat maker expressed his sadness about not being able to participate in the ongoing suspect challenge on social media because he doesn’t have a partner.

“Suspect wants to do a suspect challenge but no suspect partner, okay goodnight” he wrote…Read more

Actor Igboegwu Calls Out Colleagues Over Hypocrisy, Fake Love

Popular Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu, has publicly called out his colleagues in the movie industry.

In a post via his social media page on Tuesday, Igboegwu lamented on the…Read more

Don Jazzy Splashes Millions On 3 Luxurious Cars At Once

Renowned music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy has splashed millions of Naira on 3 brand-new luxury cars in his garage.

The music executive made this known via his social media page, saying he…Read more

