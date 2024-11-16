Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, November 9th to November 15th, 2024.

Wizkid Started Music As A Studio Rat – Banky W

Popular Nigerian R&B singer and music executive, Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W has claimed that Grammy-award-winning singer, Wizkid started his music career as a studio rat.

Banky W made this known while reflecting on Wizkid’s early struggles before…Read more

2024 MTV Award: Tyla Wins Big As Burna Boy, Tems, Others Miss Out

On Sunday, South African singer, Tyla won big at the 30th MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester, United Kingdom (UK), bagging three trophies.

Read more New Telegraph reports that Tyla who was in competition with other…

Kizz Daniel, Adekunle Gold Reunite For New Single

Nigerian Afrobeats singers, Kizz Daniel and Adekunle Gold have collaborated on an exciting new single titled, ‘Pano Tona.’ The new single produced by frequent collaborators, Philkeys, Blaise Beat, and…Read more

Kanayo O Kanayo Unfollows Yul Edochie After Public Insults

Veteran Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Kanayo O Kanayo has unfollowed his colleague, Yul Edochie on social media over public insult.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Yul had publicly insulted Kanayo following a…Read more

Wizkid’s New Single, Dance Top 5 On Apple Music Charts

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid has dominated the chart rankings with his new single, ‘Dance’, securing a spot in the top 5 on Apple Music Charts.

This impressive feat marks another milestone in Wizkid’s illustrious career, solidifying his…Read more

Why I Married Kazim Adeoti – Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has finally opened up about her decision to marry movie marketer, Kazim Adeoti, professionally known as Adekaz.

New Telegraph recalls that Mercy Aigbe announced her…Read more

Davido, Eniola Badmus Finally Reconcile After Long Time Beef

American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido and Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus have finally put an end to their highly publicized feud.

The duo set aside their differences as they were seen exchanging pleasantries at…Read more

Jokotoye Speaks On Rumour Of Funsho Adeolu Joining U.S. Army

Famous Nollywood actor, Bigvai Jokotoye had addressed viral videos of the veteran actor, Fusho Adeolu in the U.S. Army uniform.

This came following several videos that surfaced on Fusho Adeolu’s social media…Read more

Oprah Winfrey Speaks On Collecting $1m To Endorse Kamala Harris

Following the victory of former President Donald Trump, American television host and actress, Oprah Winfrey has debunked purported reports claiming she was paid $1 million to campaign for the Democratic candidate in the just-concluded United States (US) presidential election, Kamala Harris.

New Telegraph reports that Washington Examiner had…Read more

Mummy Wa Laments Sexual Harassment Ordeal In Nollywood (Video)

Nigerian skit maker, and Nollywood actress, Kemi Ikuseedun, popularly known as Mummy Wa, has spoken about her experience with sexual harassment in the movie industry.

New Telegraph recalls that Mummy Wa became famous in 2023, following her…Read more

Doris Simeon Speaks On Custody Battle With Ex-Husband (Video)

Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon has finally opened up about her recent custody battle with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan.

Doris made this known while speaking in a recent interview with…Read more

Actor Igboegwu Calls Out Colleagues Over Hypocrisy, Fake Love

Popular Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu, has publicly called out his colleagues in the movie industry.

In a post via his social media page on Tuesday, Igboegwu lamented on the…Read more

Born For Me Before Demanding Equality’, Portable Slams Queen Dami

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has ignited social media reactions with a pointed message directed at one of his wives, Queen Dami, former wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo.

The music star took to his Instagram page to voice his grievances over…Read more

Peter Okoye Breaks Silence Amid Song Theft Allegations

Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has reacted to accusations of song theft by his twin brother, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy.

In an extensive statement released on social media, Peter Okoye addressed the…Read more

Why You Must Make Money Before Chasing Love – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has shared some relationship advice with men on why they should make money first before chasing love.

The “Zazuu” crooner who made this known via his Instagram page said a man…Read more

Magodo Headquarters Of Married Women Engaging In Extra Marital Affairs – Pretty Mike

Popular Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike has claimed that Magodo is a place where married women often indulge in sexual affairs with younger men.

He made this claim while reacting to the s3x scandal involving…Read more

Bobrisky Reacts To Hollywood Recognition Amid Bribery Allegations

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, on Saturday took to his social media page to appreciate new followers from hollywood and appreciates their recognition.

Taking to his Instagram page in excitement over receiving attention from…Read more

Don Jazzy Advocates DNA Testing Over Naming Ceremonies

Renowned Nigerian music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has sparked conversations online by advising that a DNA test is more important than a newborn’s naming ceremony.

He shared this perspective in an Instagram Reel captioned, “DNA test is…Read more

BBNaija: Ilebaye Calls Out Colleague, Khalid Over Alleged Debt

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 8 “All Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, better known as Genz baddie has called out her colleague, Khalid, over alleged non-payment of debt.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, November 9, Ilebaye alleged that…Read more

DNA Test Should Be Made Compulsory After Birth – Phyna

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, better known as Phyna, has shared her opinion on the ongoing drama on DNA test.

New Telegraph reports that due to the recent case of paternity fraud, Nigerians have…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: