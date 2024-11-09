Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, November 2nd – November 9,2024.

67th Grammy: Organizers Unveils 2025 Awards Date, New Updates Ahead Of Nomination

The organizers of the Grammy Awards have officially unveiled the full schedule of event which is billed to hold at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The 67th edition of the iconic awards will be a milestone in…Read more

When I’ll Stop Supporting Mohbad’s Wife – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has revealed the only reason she will stop supporting the wife of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi.

According to the movie star, I’ll stop supporting Omowunmi, only when proven…Read more

I’ve More Hit Songs Than Burna Boy – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has claimed that he has more hit songs than his senior colleague, Burna Boy.

Portable who insisted that he wasn’t boasting stressed that he was a better…Read more

How Pain Killers Damage My Kidney – Ufoma Mcdermott (Video)

Nollywood actress, Ufoma McDermott, has finally opened up on how painkiller abuse almost ruined her life.

The actress made this known during her latest interview with…Read more

Portable Sends Strong Message To Tiwa Savage Over Recent Photo

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has reacted to a viral photo of his senior colleague, Tiwa Savage, urging her to respect her age as he declares interest in dating her.

Portable made this remark during a…Read more

Tiktok Disconnected Me Because Of My Dangerous Miracles – Odumeje

Nigerian controversial pastor, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, better known as Odumeje, has claimed that Tiktok disconnected him because of his dangerous miracles.

Odumeje made this known while addressing his congregation on why he was…Read more

Seyi Law: How I Was Monitored Spiritually By A Friend

Popular Nigerian comedian turned politician, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, better known as Seyi Law, has recounted how he found out he was being monitored spiritually by a friend who gifted him a pair of shoes.

According to him, he was at a vigil in 2016 when God revealed to him that there was…Read more

Finally, Desmond Elliot Breaks Silence On Sexuality Allegations

Prolific Nollywood actor and Lagos State House of Assembly member, Desmond Olusola Elliot, has finally broken his silence on the recent allegations questioning his sexuality.

Speaking in an interview with TVC, the 50-year-old legislator dismissed the rumours…Read more

Yul Edochie Slams Brother Over Advice To Keep Marriage Off Social Media

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has slammed his elder brother, Linc Edochie after he advised the actor to take his marriage off social media.

New Telegraph reports that Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin have…Read more

People Always Tell Me To Smile More –Singer Ckay

Nigerian singer CKay has shared his thoughts on the public’s perception of his smile, explaining that even though he is told he should smile more, he doesn’t feel the need to portray constant happiness.

After being complimented on his smile during his recent sit-down on the…Read more

Shallipopi Parts Ways With Record Label, Dapper Music

Popular Nigerian musician, Shallipopi has finally parted ways from his record label, Dapper Music.

New Telegraph reports that rumors had emerged a few months back that…Read more

Rude Boy Calls Out Twin Brother Over Alleged ‘Song Theft’

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, better known as Rude Boy, has called out his twin brother, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, over alleged song theft.

Rudeboy’s allegation comes days after Mr P announced the release of his new…Read more

BBNaija: Hermes Iyele Losses Mum

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 housemate, Hermes Iyele, has announced the death of his mother, Isioma Iyele.

New Telegraph reports that the reality TV star made this known in a…Read more

Deeone Calls Out VeryDarkMan Over N200m NGO Donation

Nigerian comedian, Deeone has called out social media critic, VeryDarkMan over ₦200 million NGO donation, demanding accountability.

New Telegraph recalls that VeryDarkMan had recently launched an NGO for…Read more

MohBad’s Mother Receives Car Gift From Tiktoker

A Tiktok influencer, KingWhite, has captured many hearts on social media with his kind gesture as he surprises Mohbad’s mother with a brand-new car.

The car gift follows Mohbad’s mother’s reconciliation with her…Read more

No Nigerian Actor Can Buy Range Rover From Acting Alone – Bimbo Manuel

Nollywood actor, Bimbo Manuel has disclosed that no actor in Nigeria can buy Range Rover from acting alone.

According to him, most of his colleagues who are flaunting luxurious mansions and…Read more

BBNaija: I’ll Only Be Loved When I Die – Angel

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Angel Smith has taken to her social media page to share a cryptic post about finding true love.

Her post comes hours after Soma’s ex-girlfriend, Hilda Dirisu, came out to accuse…Read more

Uche Ogbodo Knocks May Edochie Amid Trolls From Fans

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken to her social media page to call out the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May over the consistent trolls from the latter’s fans.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Uche disclosed on social media that…Read more

Why E’Guinea Finance Boss Is Every Woman’s Dream Man – Sarah Martins

Controversial Nigerian actress, Sarah Martins has reacted to the viral video of Equatorial Guinea Finance Minister, Baltasar Engonga’s sexual scandal, noting why he’s every woman’s dream.

New Telegraph recalls that the internet went agog over numerous explicit videos…Read more

How Soma Drugged, Hit, Tied Me Up – Ex-Girlfriend Alleges

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Soma’s ex-girlfriend, Hilda Dirisu, has accused him of stalking and physically abusing her.

Soma’s ex- girlfriend said despite…Read more

