Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, October 26th – November 1st, 2024.

Court Grants VeryDarkMan N2m Bail For Wearing Police Uniform Unauthorized

Popular Nigerian influencer, Martin Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has been granted bail in the sum of N2 million by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan was detained after

Bobrisky Reportedly Re-Arrested By EFCC On Flight To London

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has been reportedly re-arrested by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on his flight from Nigeria to London.

New Telegraph reports that the self-acclaimed "Rich Mummy of Lagos" confirmed his

Bobrisky Cries Out, Says I’m Badly Injured During EFCC Arrest At Airport

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has called on Nigerians to help him after he was re-arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Bobrisky was arrested on Thursday night

Davido Breaks Record For Most Watched Tiktok Live Stream In Africa

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has broken the record for the most-watched TikTok live stream in Africa with 389,800 viewers in total.

The award winning singer broke the record during a livestream co-hosted by

I Turned Down $3m To Perform At Trump’s New York Rally – 50 Cent

American rapper, Curtis Jackson, popularly known as 50 Cent, has claimed he rejected a $3 million offer to perform at the Republican Party candidate, Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in New York.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent confirmed that he

Seyi Law Questions Bobrisky’s Re-Arrest By EFCC

Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has questioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over the fresh arrest of the embattled crossdresser, Bobrisky.

New Telegraph reports that Bobrisky was re-arrested on Thursday night at

Foluke Daramola’s Husband Confirms Marriage To Another Woman

The husband of Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola, Kayode Salako has confirmed marriage to a new wife, Oluwafunke Oyegoke-Salako.

New Telegraph reports that Kayode was earlier rumoured to have fathered a

Ufuoma Mcdermott Opens Up On Battle With Kidney Disease

Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott has opened up on her battle with Kidney disease.

Speaking in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Ufuoma revealed that

EFCC Confirms Bobrisky’s Arrest, Sets To Face Bribery Allegations

Controversial Nigerian social media personality and crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was re-arrested late Thursday night by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) while attempting to board an Amsterdam-bound KLM flight at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Bobrisky, who was on his way to London, was stopped and detained by

Nollywood Legend, ‘Agbako’ Passes Away At 102

Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into mourning following the passing of a legendary actor, Charles Oluwo, better known as “Agbako” on Thursday, October 31.

New Telegraph reports that the Veteran Nollywood actor who

Reactions As Portable Arrives Canada, Receives Award From Mayor

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has jetted off to Canada months after receiving 10-year work permit.

Arriving in Canada, New Telegraph reports that

Nigerian Music Industry Has Its Own ‘Diddy’ – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian Singer, Tiwatope Savage has opined that the Nigerian music industry might have its own version of Sean Combs, better known as Diddy, the American music executive who is alleged to be involved in sex trafficking.

New Telegraph reports that Diddy was arrested by Homeland Security in September on

I Don’t Want My Children Pursuing A Music Career – Reminisce

Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Safaru, known as Reminisce has expressed his reluctance to see his children venture into the music industry.

In an interview with Pulse alongside fellow rapper, Vector the Viper, Reminisce shared

Buying Car For Your Wife Before Your Mother Is Wrong – Pastor Ebuka Obi

Popular Nigerian pastor and evangelist, Ebuka Obi has opined that it is wrong for a man to buy his wife a car if he hasn’t bought one for his mother.

The clergyman who made this known while speaking during a ministration session

Don Jazzy Appoints Tega President, COO Of Mavin Records

Nigerian record producer and singer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy has announced Tega Oghenejobo as the new President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of his influential record label, Mavin Records.

In an Instagram post, Don Jazzy expressed pride in Tega's journey and praised

Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake Reached Out To Me Within Three Days – Tems

Famous Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems has narrated how three international singers, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Drake reached out to her within 3 days span.

Speaking about her journey to stardom on BigBoy TV, Tems stated that Beyoncé's team first

Kcee Speaks On How He Met His Wife, Ijeoma Presh

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, has recounted how he met his wife, Ijeoma Presh Okonkwo.

It would be recalled that Kcee and his wife got married in 2010, and they are

The World Now Respects Africans – Davido

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opined that the current cultural renaissance in Africa has positively influenced the continent’s image.

Speaking in a recent interview with Kiss Fresh UK, Davido noted that the

Paul Okoye, Ivy Ifeoma Welcome First Child Together

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy of the iconic P-Square, and his partner, Ivy Ifeoma Oboko have welcomed their first child together.

The couple's joyous news comes shortly after they shared photos of an

Rich Folks Don’t Have Edge In Music Industry – Lojay

Nigeria singer, Lekan Osifeso Junior, better known as Lojay, has said contrary to the popular notion, people from wealthy backgrounds don’t have an edge in the music industry.

According to him, it is more difficult for people from wealthy backgrounds to

