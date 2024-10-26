Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, October 19th – October 25th, 2024.

Davido Makes Surprise Entry At Lagos Fashion Week 2024

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has stormed Lagos Fashion Week 2024 with an unexpected runway appearance for the celebrated fashion house.

Davido’s embroidered a different spotlight, walking confidently down…Read more

Portable Escapes Assassination Attempt (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has reportedly survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday after encountering an armed man, in Ota, Ogun State.

In a viral video, it could be seen as…Read more

NIS Confirms Bobrisky Arrest At Seme Border

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has named controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

In a statement issued on Monday, the NIS confirmed that Bobrisky was…Read more

Idris Elba Plans To Relocate To Africa, Support Local Film Industry

British actor, Idris Elba has shared his intentions to relocate to Africa within the next decade, with the aim to contribute significantly to the continent’s growing film industry.

New Telegraph recalls that Elba will star as Okonkwo, the…Read more

You’ll Get Trouble If You’re Looking For It, Falz Tells VeryDarkMan

Famous Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has warned popular social media critic, VeryDarkMan, saying he will get the trouble he is looking for.

Falz made this known while speaking about…Read more

Bobrisky Hospitalised Over ‘Breast’ Pain

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has been reportedly rushed to the hospital after complaining of ‘breast’ pain.

This comes after Bobrisky was arrested on Monday by the…Read more

Lil Durk Arrested For Murder-For-Hire

American rapper, Lil Durk has been arrested in South Florida and charged with murder-for-hire.

Read more Law enforcement confirmed on Thursday, October 24, that the artist, widely known…

A Man Who Is Too Clean May Be Gay – Daddy Freeze

Popular Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has listed signs to look out for when identifying a man who is not straight.

According to him, a man who is…Read more

Portable Risk Canadian Ban Amid Rift With VeryDarkMan

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable may risk Canadian ban, as social media activist, Verydarkman shares intention of filing complaints to the embassy, over his recent behaviour.

This is coming months after Portable…Read more

Mount Zion Actor Vows Never To Take Part In Christian Production Again

Popular gospel actor, Abel Martins has announced his decision not to appear in any Christian movie productions again.

Read more Speaking in an interview with Dele Adeyanju on…

My Family’s Greatest Enemies Are Yoruba People – Femi Kuti Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Femi Kuti has said some of his family’s greatest enemies are members of their own ethnic group, the Yoruba. The Grammy-nominated singer made this known on Monday while speaking at…Read more Kunle Remi Breaks Silence Amid Homosexuality Allegations Famous Nollywood actor, known for his role in ‘Anikulapo’ as ‘Saro’, Kunle Remi has broken his silence on the trending rumour of homosexuality allegations. New Telegraph reports that a popular Instagram blogger, Gistlover on…Read more

BBNaija: Chomzy Slammed For Posting Stepson As Her Child Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 reality star, Esther Chioma Ndubueze, better known as Chomzy has come under heavy criticism over a photo she took with her stepson and her child. New Telegraph recalls that the…Read more

Train Your Daughters Not To Depend On Men, Simi Urges Parents Nigerian sensational singer, Simi has advised parents to train their girl child not to depend on a man. Read more Taking to her Instagram page, the singer shared a video on how parents should teach… Defamatory Comment: Mr Jollof Slams N500m Lawsuit On VeryDarkMan Popular socialite, Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof has slammed social media critic, VeryDarkMan’s N500 million lawsuit over alleged defamatory comments he made about his wife. New Telegraph reports that the two had clashed some weeks ago after VeryDarkMan had…Read more

Speed Darlington Purchases Cartons Of ‘Baby Oil’, Shoots Diss Track Nigerian artist, Speed Darlington has purchased multiple cartons of ‘Baby oil’ while shooting a diss track aimed at his senior colleague, Burna Boy. This comes weeks after Speed Darlington was released from Police custody by…Read more I Was Blacklisted For Refusing To Sleep With Movie Directors – Jumoke George Nollywood actress, Olajumoke Amoke Olatunde George, popularly known as Jumoke George, has given reason for her 14th years of absence from the film industry. Speaking in a recent interview with Oyinmomo TV, the movie star stated that…Read more Kanayo Laments Over Number Of Police, Military Checkpoints On S’East Roads Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has expressed displeasure about the high number of police and military checkpoints on South East roads. In a video shared on his Instagram page, Kanayo revealed that he…Read more Living In Nigeria Becoming Harder – Timaya Nigeria singer, Inetimi Alfred Odom, popularly known as Timaya, has lamented about the current economic hardships in the country. Read more Speaking in a recent interview with Channels Television, Timaya noted that… Okon Of Lagos Warns Women Against Plastic Surgery Lagos Popular Nigerian actor, Ime Bishop, better known as Okon of, has condemned the growing popularity of plastic surgery among young women. According to him, changing one’s body goes against God’s original design and…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: