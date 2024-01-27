Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, January 20 to Friday, January 26, 2024.

Harrysong’s Wife Announces End Of Marriage Amid Marriage Crisis

The wife of Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, Alexer Peres has officially announced the end of her marriage with the singer.

It would be recalled that an alleged leaked WhatsApp chat that emerged online, showed Harrysong body-shamed…Read more

Police Arrest Mr Ibu’s Son For Alleged N50m Fraud

The Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon in Lagos State, has arrested Onyeabuchi Okafor, son of popular Nollywood actor John Okafor (a.k.a. Ibu) for alleged N50 million fraud against the actor.

The department arrested Onyeabuchi alongside a woman identified as Jasmine Okekeagwu…Read more

Kunle Remi Ties Knot With Partner, Boluwatiwi In Lagos

Famous Nigerian actor, Kunle Remi has finally tied the knot with his wife, Boluwatiwi in a traditional ceremony in Lagos on Friday, January 19.

Recall that before the traditional marriage, the movie star posted a pre-wedding picture on his Instagram page, kneeling…Read more

Burna Boy Angrily Leave Stage While Performance In Ivory Coast

Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy on Tuesday reportedly left the stage angrily during his performance in Ivory Coast.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the ‘City Boy’ crooner’s performance in Ivory Coast ended abruptly following…Read more

Police Recover N50m Stolen From Mr Ibu

The detectives at the Nigerian Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbion, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday said it has recovered N50 million allegedly withdrawn from the hacked bank account of ailing Nollywood actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr. Ibu.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the FCID on Thursday arrested Mr. Ibu’s son, Onyebuchi Okafor, and his…Read more

Daddy Freeze, Obi Cubana, Others React To Tunde Ednut Response To Peter Obi

Following Tunde Ednut’s response to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Peter Obi’s birthday message to him, some Nigerian celebrities have trooped to his comment section to react.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the former Anambra State governor took to his X account to celebrate Ednut on his birthday and described him…Read more

Folashade Reveals How Lizzy Anjorin Threaten To Kill Her After Snatching Her Husband

The estranged wife of Lateef Lawal, Folashade Sariyu, has opened up on alleged harassment and death threats from controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin.

Folashade who made the disclosure while speaking in an interview with PUNCH said her estranged husband’s marriage to Lizzy shocked her because she was nursing…Read more

Moses Bliss Opens Up On How He Met His Fiancée

Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss, has finally revealed how he met his British lawyer fiancee.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Moses Bliss on Friday via his official Instagram page announced the engagement to his fiancee, which…Read more

Jaiye Kuti: 85% Of Married Women Want To Leave Their Marriage

Nollywood actress known for her epic role in Yoruba movies, Jaiye Kuti has claimed that 85 per cent of married women want to leave their marriages.

Speaking in an interview with Gistzlife, the thespian disclosed that she attempted to exit her…Read more

I Still Love My Husband, Olu Jacob Despite His Health Condition – Joke Silva

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has revealed that despite her husband’s health condition, she still loves him regardless, but in a different kind of love.

Joke Silva and her husband, Olu Jacobs, have consistently been hailed as a ‘Power Couple,’ for exemplifying positive and… Read more

Celebrations As Mr Ibu Gets Discharged From Hospital

Fans have taken to their respective social media platform to celebrate as a veteran Nollywood actor, Mr John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu has finally been discharged from the hospital.

Following his return from the hospital, Mr Ibu has however…Read more

Amaechi Reveals His Favourite Nigerian Singer

The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is his favourite Nigerian singer.

The former Rivers State governor disclosed this in a recent interview with Arise TV.

According to him, he follows…Read more

Portable Attacked At His Residence In Lagos

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, was attacked at his residence on Monday morning, January 22.

New Telegraph gathered that the ‘Zazuu’ crooner was attacked for allegedly failing…Read more

Tacha Advises Ladies Not To Be Faithful In Renshlatioip Until They’re Married

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and media personality, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has urged women in relationships not to be faithful to their partners until they are engaged or married.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Spill With Phyna podcast, Tacha stated that there is no oath in a relationship that binds…Read more

Bobrisky Speaks On Cutting Off Male Organ

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has finally addressed those who constantly ask him if he has cut off his male organ.

It would be recalled that the self-acclaimed “Mummy of Lagos” has undergone a series of cosmetic surgeries to make…Read more

Mohbad’s Father Asks Coroner To Summon Primeboy, Spending, Others

The father of the late Nigeria singer, llerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba has reportedly requested the Coroner to summon Ayobami Fisayo, better known as Spending, Boluwatife Adeyemo better known as Darosha, and Ibrahim Owodunni known as Prime Boy to testify and provide eyewitness… Read more

Judy Austin Reacts As Yul Edochie Launches Online Church

Nollywood actress and second wife of Yul Edochie, Judy Austin has reacted to her husband’s recent launch of his online ministry.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Yul on Tuesday, January 23, took to his social media pages to announce the launch of his…Read more

DJ Big N Raises Alarm Over Influx Of Kidnappers In Lagos

Mavin Records Disk Jockey (DJ), Nonso Temisan Ajufo, popularly known as DJ Big N, has claimed there are a large number of kidnappers in Lagos State.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 24, the music star stated that he can ‘categorically’ confirm that kidnappers are now…Read more

Mr Ibu’s Adopted Daughter Reacts To Alleged N55m Theft

Following the news report making rounds, the adopted daughter of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, Jasmine Okekeagwu has reacted to reports of being arrested for alleged N55 million theft.

New Telegraph had on Thursday night reported that the Nigerian Police Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCID) in Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos State, announced the arrest of…Read more

Actor Tobi Makinde Speaks On Relationship With Funke Akindele

Nollywood actor, Tobi Makinde, has opened up on his relationship with his senior colleague, movie producer, Funke Akindele.

Speaking in a recent interview with Legit, the movie star spoke on his remarkable performance as…Read more