Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, January 13 to Friday, January 19 2024.

Finally, Don Jazzy Speaks On Sales Of Mavin Records

The CEO of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has finally addressed the rumours about the sale of the record label.

It would be recalled that in October 2023, Billboard reported that Mavin Records “is seeking…Read more

Terry G Announces Retirement From Music (Video)

Nigerian singer Oche Gabriel Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has announced his retirement from music.

He made this announcement in a shared video via his Instagram page on Saturday, stating that he…Read more

AFCON 2024: Yemi Alade Performs At Opening Ceremony (Video)

Nigerian Afropop singer, Yemi Alade on Saturday night performed at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), in Ivory Coast.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the opening ceremony of the AFCON tournament took place at…Read more

Finally, Funke Akindele Breaks Silence On Divorce To JJC Skillz

Legendary Nollywood actress, director and producer, Funke Akindele, has opened up about her divorce from her estranged husband, JJC Skillz.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the mother of two has been making headlines for weeks after…Read more

Ronke Ojo Opens Up On What TB Joshua Did To Her Daughter

Renowned Nollywood actress, Ronke Ojo has opened up on what the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua did to her daughter.

The actress’ revelation followed the BBC documentary on TB Joshua, alleging that he raped his members, performed fake miracles, tortured, and…Read more

Leaked Chat Of Harrysong Allegedly Asking Wife To Abort Surfaces Online

An alleged leaked chat of Nigerian singer, Harrysong asking his wife to have an abortion for giving birth to only female children and other marital conflicts they have surfaced online.

The leaked chat was posted by an Instagram blogger, Cutie Julls, who claimed that the alleged chats…Read more

Tiwa Savage Reportedly Robbed In London

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage, has been reportedly robbed in London, the United Kingdom (UK).

This is coming a few days after her petition to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, alleging that colleague, David Adeleke…Read more

Mohbad’s Lawyer Slams Father N200m Lawsuit For Defamation

The lawyer of the late Nigeria Afrobeat singer, Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has reportedly sued the late singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, for defamation of character.

New Telegraph recalls that Mr Joseph, in a recent interview with TVC, stated that he was shocked when…Read more

VeryDarkMan: Tonto Dikeh Is Gistlover, I’m Ready To Prove It In Court

Social media critic, VeryDarkMan has claimed that Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is the person behind the controversial and faceless blog, Gistlover.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier this week reported that VeryDarkMan was invited by the police on the claims that…Read more

James Brown Speaks On Why He Dropped Out Of UK School

Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has reacted to an X user who speculated that he lied about studying in London.

It would be recalled that in 2022, James Brown made headlines about undergoing a Master’s programme in the United Kingdom; surprisingly, he failed…Read more

I Was Shocked To Discover My Son Had A Will – Mohbad’s Father

The father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has narrated how he found out that his late son had a will which…Read more

Mohbad Did Not Leave Any Will Behind – Management

The management of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has debunked claims that the singer left a will behind.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mohbad’s dad, Joseph Aloba had in a recent interview claimed…Read more

FCT Killings: Nollywood Actor Slams Nigerian Youths For Continue Silence

Nollywood actor, Sean Jimoh has slammed Nigerians’ silence regarding the awful killings and kidnapping in the Federal Capital Territory (FTC), especially the case of six siblings and their father.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mansoor Al-Kadriyar and his six daughters were kidnapped over…Read more

Toyin Abraham Narrates Having Panic Attack Over Piracy Of ‘Malaika’

Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham has said she had panic attacks hospitalised at various times due to the piracy of her cinematic movie “ Malaika”.

The movie star who spoke with newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday, January 16, revealed that the state Police Command had announced the arrest…Read more

Samuel Ajibola: My Son Has Striking Resemblance With Obasanjo

Nollywood actor, Samuel Ajibola, popularly known as “Spiff” has finally admitted that his son shares a striking resemblance with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

It would be recalled that Ajibola’s family was subjected to cyberbullying after he…Read more

Mohbad’s Father Reportedly Receives Car Gift From Good Samaritan

The father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba has reportedly received an SUV car gift from a good Samaritan.

A Facebook blogger simply identified as BUKKY JESSE PLUG who made the disclosure…Read more

Skitmaker, Churchill Reportedly Dies While Recording New Skit

Nigerian Skitmaker, Churchill, is reportedly dead.

The viral video on the internet, shows the deceased dropping his phone on the ground before proceeding…Read more

Only The Poor Will Go To Heaven – Seun Kuti

Nigerian singer and son of Legendary Afrobeat singer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Seun Kuti has claimed that only the poor will go to “heaven.”

According to him, Christianity and Islam are premised on the present, therefore, those with bank accounts and savings won’t…Read more

Pope’s Reforms Made Me Stop Going To Church – Phyna

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ winner, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed why she stopped attending Church.

Speaking in the latest episode of her podcast, Spill With Phyna, the reality TV star claimed many of the Pope’s reforms…Read more

AY’s Wife, Mabel Cries Out Over Threats To Her Life

The wife of popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, Mabel Makun has raised alarm over a series of threats to her life.

The interior designer made this known on Thursday in a post via her Instagram page.

According to her, there is only one person to be held responsible if anything happens to her,…Read more