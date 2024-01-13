Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, January 6 to Friday, January 12 2024.

Daniel Regha Rates Funke Akindele’s Movie, A Tribe Called Judah

Controversial Twitter critic, Daniel Regha has rated the popular movie of Funke Akindele “A Tribe Called Judah” as he describes it as average.

New Telegraph recalls that “A Tribe Called Judah” has been making headlines…Read more

Tiwa Savage Files Petition Against Davido

Nigerian sensational singer, Tiwa Savage has reportedly filed a petition against Davido for making threatening remarks about her friendship with Sophia Momodu.

The self-acclaimed ‘Queen of Afrobeat’ allegedly filed the petition through her attorney, according…Read more

FULL LIST: Funke Akindele Leads Top Nollywood Movie Directors

Prolific Nigerian actress and box office queen, Funke Akindele, is leading in the list of top Nollywood movie Directors by domestic gross value.

According to a post released by StatiSence via its official X page revealed that Funke had…Read more

Lady Shares Encounter With Mohbad’s Father In Bus

A Nigerian lady identified as @1oluwaseyi1, who entered a bus with the late Afrobeat singer’s father Mohbad, Mr Joseph Aloba has shared a rare video on social media.

According to the lady, she was surprised at the chance encounter, stating that Mohbad’s father would have…Read more

Ghanaian Chef Sets New Records Of 227hrs Cook-A-Thon

Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul-Rasak, known as Faila, has set a new Guinness World Record (GWR), for the longest cooking time of 227 hours.

Faila is attempting to break the record set by Irish chef, Alan Fisher who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes to dethrone Nigerian chef…Read more

Reaction As Davido, Tiwa Savage Unfollow Each Other On IG

Famous Nigerian Afrobeats singers, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido and Tiwatope Savage, also known as Tiwa Savage have stirred reactions online as they unfollow each other on Instagram.

Their decision to unfollow each other left many in a confused state because…Read more

Peter Obi Reacts As Funke Akindele’s Movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Gross N1bn Box.

Peter Obi, the former Anambra State governor and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election has said Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s most recent film, “A Tribe Called Judah,” depicts the struggles that less fortunate Nigerians face.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported…Read more…Read more

VeryDarkMan Arrest: Tonto Dikeh Blasts Tunde Ednut, Warns Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has slammed celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, for defending social media critic, VeryDarkMan.

It would be recalled that VeryDarkman had dragged Tonto Dickeeh and Iyabo Ojo over their involvement in…Read more

Ghanaian Actress, Nadia Buari Welcomes Fifth Child

Popular Ghanan actress, Nadia Buari, has welcomed her fifth child with her unidentified husband.

Announcing the good news, the Gollywood actress took to her verified Instagram page on Sunday to inform…Read more

Bobrisky Reveals Crushing On Wizkid

Controversial Nigerian transgender, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has shown interest in having a one-night affair with Grammy-award-winning musician , Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, also known as Wizkid.

Speaking in a recent podcast sighted by Sunday Telegraph, the 33-year-old “Mummy of Lagos” revealed…Read more

BBC Shares Report On How TB Joshua Raped, Tortured Members

No fewer than 25 persons have given eyewitness accounts on allegations of sexual assault, physical abuse, faked miracles, and trauma allegedly suffered at the hands of a late Nigerian pastor, Temitope Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua.

TB Joshua who was the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations was one of Africa’s most influential…Read more

Why I Can’t Date A Man Who Lives On Mainland – Doyin

Two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin has said she cannot date a man who lives on the Lagos mainland.

According to Doyin, she can only date a man who…Read more

Teebillz Blasts Davido For Disrespecting His Family

Nigerian talent manager and estranged husband of Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage, Tunji Balogun, better known as Tee Billz has slammed Nigerian singer, Davido, for disrespecting his family.

Tee Billz in a post issued via his Instagram page on Monday threatened to teach Davido…Read more

Moses Inwang Ends 10 Years Marriage With Nollywood Actress, Emem

Nollywood filmmaker and director, Moses Inwang, has announced the end of his 10-years marriage to his wife, Emem Inwang, who is an actress.

It would be recalled that Moses Inwang got married to Emem Inwang in April 2014, after which…Read more



Tee Billz Accuses Davido Of Bullying Tiwa Savage

Nigerian talent manager, Tee Billz has continued to drag award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over the ill-treatment of his ex-wife, Tiwa Savage.

New Telegraph reports that Davido and Tiwa Savage unfollowed each other a few days ago for…Read more

Do2dtun Reacts As Tee Billz Drag Davido Over Series Of Allegations

Nigerian media personality, Do2dtun, has slammed talent manager, Tee Billz, over a series of allegations against the award-winning singer, Davido, for allegedly disrespecting his family, and not seeing his daughter for two years.

This comes following allegations from Tee Billz, threatening to expose how Davido bullied his…Read more

Ife Drags Davido, Says Why’re You Concerned About Your Ex

Nigerian Skitmaker, Ife has taken to his social media page to slam award-winning singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, over his attitude towards those around his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

The skitmaker waded into the ongoing drama after talent manager, Tee Billz had accused…Read more

Alleged Chats, Voice Note Between Davido, Tiwa Savage Surfaces Online

Following the rift between the Afrobeats singers, Tiwa Savage and Davido, alleged chats and voice notes of the duo have leaked online after the latter filed a petition following the ongoing crisis between the duo.

It would be recalled that the two musicians unfollowed each other…Read more

Sophia Momodu Press Legal Action Against Davido

The first baby mama of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, Sophia Momodu, has taken legal action against his baby daddy.

This comes a few hours after Nigerian sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, filed a petition against Davido over…Read more

Korra Obidi Accuses Ex-Husband Of Kidnapping Daughter

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has taken to her social media page to reveal that her first daughter, June went missing from school unexpectedly.

According to her, she went to pick her daughter up from school only to find…Read more